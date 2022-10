Don't often get the bus but had to into town today as the wife was using the car. A student got on, sat behind me and was coughing her guts out all journey. Bus was rammed so couldn't really move anywhere else. Near the end of the journey she was on the phone and said she felt really rough for a few days now. She sounded terrible.



People haven't learnt much from the pandemic have they? Either wear a mask if you have to be in that scenario or stay in bed.