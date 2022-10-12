« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1945154 times)

Offline El Lobo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35080 on: October 12, 2022, 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 12, 2022, 02:12:49 pm
Bit specialist this one...

Or twerking in front of Pacman who is dying because he's been stabbed with a pair of scissors
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35081 on: October 12, 2022, 02:20:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 12, 2022, 01:38:59 pm
Me neither. That and "snowflake". I honestly don't know what it is supposed to mean, and how it relates to normal snowflakes. All these new Americanisms don't really mean anything to me.

Agreed same with abbreviations.
Offline Riquende

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35082 on: October 12, 2022, 02:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October 11, 2022, 04:17:37 pm
It's helpful for people to be able to travel with small pets -

I wish I'd have been able to take my cat on a plane for an hour when relocating 400 miles away in Scotland! Whilst it would have been a stressful experience for her I'm sure, I doubt she enjoyed 7 hours in the back of a dark van any better.

She is a howler in the carrier when going to the vets, so could have been annoying. No more than a baby though, right? And most people have got headphones these days?
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35083 on: October 12, 2022, 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 12, 2022, 01:38:59 pm
Me neither. That and "snowflake". I honestly don't know what it is supposed to mean, and how it relates to normal snowflakes. All these new Americanisms don't really mean anything to me.

Fucking Americans...
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35084 on: October 12, 2022, 03:08:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 12, 2022, 10:56:25 am
Prince Harry

Use to quite like him as a guy who got stuck in to military life and always seemed the more real of the Royal family by doing regular person stupid stuff like being drunk and making a prat of himself at times

Now he is just a total moaning minnie and every second thing he says is complaining about something or other

now hes gone from likable young man in the forces to complete privileged individual who cant seem to be happy but complains about his lot in life


I prefer him now he's out of the military.

But then, I have a general disdain for the military.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35085 on: October 12, 2022, 03:10:21 pm »
People who can't make a coffee without somehow mixing instant coffee into the sugar pot.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35086 on: October 12, 2022, 03:11:44 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on October 12, 2022, 02:38:48 pm
Fucking Americans...


Fucking Americans annoys you?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35087 on: October 12, 2022, 03:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2022, 03:11:44 pm

Fucking Americans annoys you?

Theyre just so judgemental.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35088 on: October 12, 2022, 03:29:20 pm »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35089 on: October 12, 2022, 04:33:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2022, 01:15:51 pm
bear in mind that not long ago these signs did say "Mothers" not "Parents".

maybe in the UK media haven't yet adopted the "pregnant people" thing ....
I don't think we have, at least I've not noticed it, which is why I was a bit confused.

I still don't think this is a PC issue so much as a 'covering all bases, don't want to deal with tedious trivial complaints' issue
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35090 on: October 12, 2022, 05:19:26 pm »
this is what is needed...

Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35091 on: October 12, 2022, 05:31:45 pm »
Definitely a lot of 'members' on RAWK ;)
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35092 on: October 12, 2022, 05:51:05 pm »
People who talk about ripping out brambles/nettles/ivy, clearing undergrowth and cutting back shrubs, trees and perennials in the garden with no understanding that they're destroying valuable habitat for a huge variety of birds, mammals and insects  that use it to overwinter in.

These same people talk about ooh pollinaters this, that and the other, spend fortunes feeding the birds and squeal with glee if they see a hedgehog.

Just fuck off inside and let them have your garden for their benefits for a few months 😡
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35093 on: October 12, 2022, 06:10:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 12, 2022, 05:51:05 pm
People who talk about ripping out brambles/nettles/ivy, clearing undergrowth and cutting back shrubs, trees and perennials in the garden with no understanding that they're destroying valuable habitat for a huge variety of birds, mammals and insects  that use it to overwinter in.

These same people talk about ooh pollinaters this, that and the other, spend fortunes feeding the birds and squeal with glee if they see a hedgehog.

Just fuck off inside and let them have your garden for their benefits for a few months 😡
Same with raccoons. People gush over them, with no idea how dangerous the disease ridden property-damaging bastards are.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35094 on: October 12, 2022, 06:22:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2022, 06:10:19 pm
Same with raccoons. People gush over them, with no idea how dangerous the disease ridden property-damaging bastards are.

Seriously!!
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35095 on: October 12, 2022, 09:57:54 pm »
Hot chocolate pretty much anywhere, whether it's Starbucks or Costa, being utterly shite. Just tastes like warm chocolate flavoured water. Same goes for the powders in supermarkets, yet to find a decent one.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35096 on: October 13, 2022, 09:52:42 am »
People who go mental if you are 5 minutes late for something but then when its their turn to be on time for you they see nothing wrong with being 2 hours late
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35097 on: October 13, 2022, 10:32:40 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 13, 2022, 09:52:42 am
People who go mental if you are 5 minutes late for something but then when its their turn to be on time for you they see nothing wrong with being 2 hours late

fucking el mate been waiting all morning for you to post that ffs
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35098 on: October 13, 2022, 03:26:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2022, 06:10:19 pm
Same with raccoons. People gush over them, with no idea how dangerous the disease ridden property-damaging bastards are.


Rocket's ace, though
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35099 on: October 13, 2022, 03:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 13, 2022, 03:26:12 pm

Rocket's ace, though

Went back to his room, he did...
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35100 on: October 13, 2022, 03:35:32 pm »
Neil Oliver

Long-haired Scottish bloke, used to co-present Coast (which I used to love)

He's turned into a conspiracy-loon in the David Icke mould. And he has thousands of followers who go right along with his conspiracy bollocks, predominantly about Covid vaccine and cimate change. He has a slot on GBeebies.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35101 on: October 13, 2022, 03:35:52 pm »
Sam Ryder

Cos he's an annoying gimp
Offline Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35102 on: October 13, 2022, 03:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 13, 2022, 03:35:32 pm
Neil Oliver

Long-haired Scottish bloke, used to co-present Coast (which I used to love)

He's turned into a conspiracy-loon in the David Icke mould. And he has thousands of followers who go right along with his conspiracy bollocks, predominantly about Covid vaccine and cimate change. He has a slot on GBeebies.

Known he's an arsehole since long before he went all antivax and on GB News. Even his BBC shows are full of inaccuracies and extremely skewed partisan views about Scotland. He's also not an historian, he's an archaeologist.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35103 on: October 13, 2022, 04:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 13, 2022, 03:35:52 pm
Sam Ryder

Cos he's an annoying gimp

Gave us the Ryder Cup though.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35104 on: October 13, 2022, 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 13, 2022, 04:37:53 pm
Gave us the Ryder Cup though.
Is that a niche sexual technique?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35105 on: October 13, 2022, 04:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 13, 2022, 04:41:40 pm
Is that a niche sexual technique?

Well it does involve foursomes.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35106 on: Yesterday at 08:00:41 am »
Got on the motorway last night at rush hour and someone was doing 35mph. Of course they were in the second lane, of four. People were slamming there brakes on, overtaking, undertaking as it was at a busy junction. Downright dangerous.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35107 on: Yesterday at 08:18:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 13, 2022, 04:43:43 pm
Well it does involve foursomes.
and four balls
Offline Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35108 on: Yesterday at 10:29:16 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:00:41 am
Got on the motorway last night at rush hour and someone was doing 35mph. Of course they were in the second lane, of four. People were slamming there brakes on, overtaking, undertaking as it was at a busy junction. Downright dangerous.


Think it's been discussed on here before, but it seems the roads are full of absolute maniacs since the end of lockdown. Every trip out someone is doing something mad, usually to save them self about 5 seconds.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35109 on: Yesterday at 11:11:36 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:29:16 am
Think it's been discussed on here before, but it seems the roads are full of absolute maniacs since the end of lockdown. Every trip out someone is doing something mad, usually to save them self about 5 seconds.

instructor - well you've finished the road part of the driving test now just a couple of questions for you
learner - phew okay i'm ready
instructor - someone cuts sharply in front of you and you have to brake quickly what do you do?
learner - flash my lights beep my horn lean out of the window and shout 'you waaaaannnnnkkkeeeer!'
instructor - next question, someone is driving at the regular speed on a motorway and you need to overtake them what do you do?
learner - flash my lights beep my horn lean out of the window and shout 'you waaaaannnnnkkkeeeer!' then drive right up their arse before overtaking and pulling in sharply in front of them while braking randomly
instructor - well, mr smith, i can say that you've passed with flying colours and are now free and able to drive on the roads of great britain
leaner - thanks you waaaaannnnnkkkeeeer! (screech)
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35110 on: Yesterday at 12:03:44 pm »
Just been told to "Fuck off!" by some by some c*nt because she saw the look of disgust on my face as I watched her throwing Maccies rubbish out of her car window.
She had two kids in the back seats as well.
I fucking hate people  :no
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35111 on: Yesterday at 12:25:46 pm »
Useless prick in a Peugeot slamming on the breaks in the overtaking lane because some useless prick in a Ford moved from one lane to another.
Useless prick in said Peugeot proceeds to slow down even further to allow useless prick in the Ford to move into the overtaking lane.  :butt
Offline joe buck

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35112 on: Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm »
Fucking retards setting fire works off when the fucking suns still out  :wanker
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35113 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm »
I've got relatives who are Evertonians.
It doesn't matter what subject we are discussing via facebook.
They always manage to shoehorn in 'COYB' in the conversation... Does my fucking head in   >:(

Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35114 on: Today at 06:17:50 am »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm
Fucking retards setting fire works off when the fucking suns still out  :wanker

That used to be a daily thing from mid September until 6th November, & at all hours of the day/night at one time. :no
