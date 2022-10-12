Think it's been discussed on here before, but it seems the roads are full of absolute maniacs since the end of lockdown. Every trip out someone is doing something mad, usually to save them self about 5 seconds.



instructor - well you've finished the road part of the driving test now just a couple of questions for youlearner - phew okay i'm readyinstructor - someone cuts sharply in front of you and you have to brake quickly what do you do?learner - flash my lights beep my horn lean out of the window and shout 'you waaaaannnnnkkkeeeer!'instructor - next question, someone is driving at the regular speed on a motorway and you need to overtake them what do you do?learner - flash my lights beep my horn lean out of the window and shout 'you waaaaannnnnkkkeeeer!' then drive right up their arse before overtaking and pulling in sharply in front of them while braking randomlyinstructor - well, mr smith, i can say that you've passed with flying colours and are now free and able to drive on the roads of great britainleaner - thanks you waaaaannnnnkkkeeeer! (screech)