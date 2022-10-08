People who bring their pets on a plane. I never thought about this at all until a recent trip on Air Canada.



I was seated not far from the washroom and at one point I noticed a woman heading there, carrying a large shoulder bag which startled me coz there was something moving around inside it. When I was waiting to get off I asked the flight attendant (happened to be standing near me) if ppl are allowed to bring animals (pets not guide dogs etc) on board. Oh yes, as long as they fit in your carry-on she said. (I think the rules around this started to loosen up a few years back)



News to me. But I forgot about it until the return trip a few weeks later, on which there was a PA announcement telling ppl to watch out for a cat that was loose.



When I got home I googled the airline rules and sure enough not just AC but just about all the airlines I Iooked at, said anyone is free to bring a pet on board .... no cost, you dont have to even tell them in advance youll be doing it, and they are under no obligation to advise anyone else on the plane.



Which brings up a bunch of questions ......

- What if theres one in a bag next to your feet and it pisses or shits or pukes during the trip? Or it barks a lot, or meows all the fukking time? [the flights I was one were around 17 hours each ffs]

- What if youre allergic to them? And there's no empty seats anywhere?

- What if it bites you, or your little kid?



Anyhow, next time youre booking a plane trip you might want to ask about this. I sure as hell wouldnt want to find one near my feet during a flight.

