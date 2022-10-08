My mate treating my gaff like some kind of Stoke Newington Doss House.One of my mates from Kent who I've known for 25 years plus asked to come up for the weekend just gone. He normally belongs in the mingebaggery thread but he's proper boiled my piss this time, although it might be me getting a narky fooker in my old ageBecause he's the tightest man I know he won't turn his data on this phone on, so when he got to ours his phone is beeping and chirping for ages because he uses my wifi. He then announces he hasn't brought a towel with him so could he borrow one of mine. On Saturday morning I got up for a leak about 5am and saw all kinds of lights on downstairs, goes down and he's fast asleep on my couch, telly still on, lights still on, the works. The next morning he was like, "ohhhhh I couldn't work out how to turn it off".On the Saturday night I bought him and another mate a curry which was decent food to be fair. My mate asks for a doggie bag, 'so he can have some for breakfast', I said to him, if you think you're cooking that in my gaff at 8am on a Sunday think again. Low and behold gets up Sunday morning and my house smells like Mowgli's kitchens.He's sprawled on the couch (which is only a year old) farting past himself. He doesn't like footy so I sent him packing well before our game and then cleaned up his mess, only to find he'd put the remains of his doggie bag in my dishwasher which was congealed with rice and all sorts.As I say, it could be me being an OCD, moaning 40-something, but I genuinely wouldn't sit in my mates living room farting past myself.