« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 870 871 872 873 874 [875]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1936455 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34960 on: September 30, 2022, 10:03:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 30, 2022, 01:24:51 pm
when in someone's house and they offer you a cup of tea holding out something like this



Sterident is good for cleaning that.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,817
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34961 on: September 30, 2022, 10:11:30 pm »
Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.

Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34962 on: September 30, 2022, 10:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 30, 2022, 09:27:42 pm
Most of my cups would end up like this, and I really struggled to get them clean. These days I just tend to save takeout cups from the likes of Nero and reuse them. Quick rinse and they're fine.

I save my mugs for when I have guests as otherwise my mates would think I've gone Full Hobo. ;D

Diluted bleach is the answer but remember to give it a good wash after all you may up dead. :)
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34963 on: September 30, 2022, 11:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on September 30, 2022, 10:03:54 pm
Sterident is good for cleaning that.

I use it with hot water.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,702
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34964 on: October 1, 2022, 01:51:25 am »
as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it all

i've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowly

bone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)

the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky ones

so bleach it is then  ;D
« Last Edit: October 1, 2022, 02:01:11 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34965 on: October 1, 2022, 08:09:33 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 30, 2022, 10:35:20 pm
Diluted bleach is the answer but remember to give it a good wash after all you may up dead. :)

If you don't want to risk being poisoned use denture cleaner in hot water, as Barry said.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,044
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34966 on: October 1, 2022, 08:21:04 am »
Bleach and even some table salt. Leave for a while then scrub it. Then dishwasher.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,298
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34967 on: October 1, 2022, 08:26:52 am »
Quote from: Millie on October  1, 2022, 08:09:33 am
If you don't want to risk being poisoned use denture cleaner in hot water, as Barry said.

Some of us still have our own teeth.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,044
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34968 on: October 1, 2022, 08:28:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 30, 2022, 10:11:30 pm
Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.

Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding  :butt
almost one for mingebag thread

Heard of kids doing that. Though not on as big a scale

Cousin was given money by an aunt to buy a bottle of wine for someone as a present. They kept the money. Excuse was "I didn't know whether to buy red or white so I just kept it"

Another time I had a neice scab 20 quid off me. Told her "look I'm broke I need that back for Thursday as I'm going to a 21st and that will cover the present. Don't mess me around. You better have it for me. "

Promised she would. Was to meet her Thursday at 730pm after she finished work with my mum. I got there at 7 as I knew she'd go "oh at 7.31pm he wasn't there so I went home"

Got there at 7pm, already gone home,
My mam "she came in early and went home early as she had something on"

4 months later still hadn't paid me. It was Christmas and we were going away. Was asked to put in 20 quid for something for her. I refused and said she could fucking whistle for it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,817
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34969 on: October 1, 2022, 08:35:12 am »
I don't for a second think he's robbed it. He wouldn't do that. I think the school has fucked up but I've literally no proof.
I can go back on text messages and see the date he told me he handed in £260 in June, then 2 weeks later he told me he'd paid the other £140.
I'd given him £300 in an envelope and transferred him £100 and he asked could he take £40 cash to use and he will stick £40 from his bank to it.

I'll need to speak to the school on Monday, but I've no doubt they won't admit they've fucked up.

The question then is, do I expect his mother to cover half of this fuck up, or is it on me as it is my half that has gone missing  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34970 on: October 1, 2022, 10:27:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  1, 2022, 08:26:52 am
Some of us still have our own teeth.

 ;D. see so have I
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34971 on: October 1, 2022, 07:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October  1, 2022, 01:51:25 am
as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it all

i've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowly

bone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)

the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky ones

so bleach it is then  ;D

When I see what tea/coffee does to my teeth and tongue, I think maybe I should suck on a sterident.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
  • kopite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34972 on: October 2, 2022, 12:15:27 am »
When you're at the petrol pump with a tenner in your hand and you're gently squeezing the nozzle on £9.99 for an eternity....then when it finally gets to £10, it immediately goes to £10.01p.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,044
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34973 on: October 2, 2022, 09:58:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  1, 2022, 08:35:12 am
I don't for a second think he's robbed it. He wouldn't do that. I think the school has fucked up but I've literally no proof.
I can go back on text messages and see the date he told me he handed in £260 in June, then 2 weeks later he told me he'd paid the other £140.
I'd given him £300 in an envelope and transferred him £100 and he asked could he take £40 cash to use and he will stick £40 from his bank to it.

I'll need to speak to the school on Monday, but I've no doubt they won't admit they've fucked up.

The question then is, do I expect his mother to cover half of this fuck up, or is it on me as it is my half that has gone missing  :D
sorry it maybe came across he did.

Hopefully the money turns up.

The school really should have provided a receipt
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34974 on: October 2, 2022, 10:59:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  1, 2022, 08:26:52 am
Some of us still have our own teeth.

In my defence I was about to post the same.

Im inordinately proud of my own teeth as they now seem to be the only part of my anatomy functioning as they should.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34975 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  2, 2022, 09:58:43 am
sorry it maybe came across he did.

Hopefully the money turns up.

The school really should have provided a receipt

Sounds like a really haphazard way of collecting the money doesn't it, a recipe for disaster. You'd think these days it would be done online
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,923
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34976 on: Today at 10:05:35 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  2, 2022, 12:15:27 am
When you're at the petrol pump with a tenner in your hand and you're gently squeezing the nozzle on £9.99 for an eternity....then when it finally gets to £10, it immediately goes to £10.01p.

My missus has never worked out that there's buttons on most pumps where you can enter exactly how much petrol you want too ;) She thinks I'm a wizard always being able to stop it bang on £30 every time
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 870 871 872 873 874 [875]   Go Up
« previous next »
 