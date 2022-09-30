« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Millie

  Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 30, 2022, 10:03:54 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 30, 2022, 01:24:51 pm
when in someone's house and they offer you a cup of tea holding out something like this



Sterident is good for cleaning that.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 30, 2022, 10:11:30 pm
Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.

Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding  :butt
So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 30, 2022, 10:35:20 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on September 30, 2022, 09:27:42 pm
Most of my cups would end up like this, and I really struggled to get them clean. These days I just tend to save takeout cups from the likes of Nero and reuse them. Quick rinse and they're fine.

I save my mugs for when I have guests as otherwise my mates would think I've gone Full Hobo. ;D

Diluted bleach is the answer but remember to give it a good wash after all you may up dead. :)
BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 30, 2022, 11:15:56 pm
Quote from: Millie on September 30, 2022, 10:03:54 pm
Sterident is good for cleaning that.

I use it with hot water.
Armand9

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:51:25 am
as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it all

i've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowly

bone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)

the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky ones

so bleach it is then  ;D
Millie

  Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:09:33 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 30, 2022, 10:35:20 pm
Diluted bleach is the answer but remember to give it a good wash after all you may up dead. :)

If you don't want to risk being poisoned use denture cleaner in hot water, as Barry said.
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:21:04 am
Bleach and even some table salt. Leave for a while then scrub it. Then dishwasher.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:26:52 am
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:09:33 am
If you don't want to risk being poisoned use denture cleaner in hot water, as Barry said.

Some of us still have our own teeth.
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:28:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 30, 2022, 10:11:30 pm
Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.

Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding  :butt
almost one for mingebag thread

Heard of kids doing that. Though not on as big a scale

Cousin was given money by an aunt to buy a bottle of wine for someone as a present. They kept the money. Excuse was "I didn't know whether to buy red or white so I just kept it"

Another time I had a neice scab 20 quid off me. Told her "look I'm broke I need that back for Thursday as I'm going to a 21st and that will cover the present. Don't mess me around. You better have it for me. "

Promised she would. Was to meet her Thursday at 730pm after she finished work with my mum. I got there at 7 as I knew she'd go "oh at 7.31pm he wasn't there so I went home"

Got there at 7pm, already gone home,
My mam "she came in early and went home early as she had something on"

4 months later still hadn't paid me. It was Christmas and we were going away. Was asked to put in 20 quid for something for her. I refused and said she could fucking whistle for it
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:35:12 am
I don't for a second think he's robbed it. He wouldn't do that. I think the school has fucked up but I've literally no proof.
I can go back on text messages and see the date he told me he handed in £260 in June, then 2 weeks later he told me he'd paid the other £140.
I'd given him £300 in an envelope and transferred him £100 and he asked could he take £40 cash to use and he will stick £40 from his bank to it.

I'll need to speak to the school on Monday, but I've no doubt they won't admit they've fucked up.

The question then is, do I expect his mother to cover half of this fuck up, or is it on me as it is my half that has gone missing  :D
Millie

  Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:27:53 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:26:52 am
Some of us still have our own teeth.

 ;D. see so have I
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:51:25 am
as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it all

i've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowly

bone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)

the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky ones

so bleach it is then  ;D

When I see what tea/coffee does to my teeth and tongue, I think maybe I should suck on a sterident.  ;D
mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:15:27 am
When you're at the petrol pump with a tenner in your hand and you're gently squeezing the nozzle on £9.99 for an eternity....then when it finally gets to £10, it immediately goes to £10.01p.
