Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.
Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding
almost one for mingebag thread
Heard of kids doing that. Though not on as big a scale
Cousin was given money by an aunt to buy a bottle of wine for someone as a present. They kept the money. Excuse was "I didn't know whether to buy red or white so I just kept it"
Another time I had a neice scab 20 quid off me. Told her "look I'm broke I need that back for Thursday as I'm going to a 21st and that will cover the present. Don't mess me around. You better have it for me. "
Promised she would. Was to meet her Thursday at 730pm after she finished work with my mum. I got there at 7 as I knew she'd go "oh at 7.31pm he wasn't there so I went home"
Got there at 7pm, already gone home,
My mam "she came in early and went home early as she had something on"
4 months later still hadn't paid me. It was Christmas and we were going away. Was asked to put in 20 quid for something for her. I refused and said she could fucking whistle for it