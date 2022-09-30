Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.

Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.



Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding



almost one for mingebag threadHeard of kids doing that. Though not on as big a scaleCousin was given money by an aunt to buy a bottle of wine for someone as a present. They kept the money. Excuse was "I didn't know whether to buy red or white so I just kept it"Another time I had a neice scab 20 quid off me. Told her "look I'm broke I need that back for Thursday as I'm going to a 21st and that will cover the present. Don't mess me around. You better have it for me. "Promised she would. Was to meet her Thursday at 730pm after she finished work with my mum. I got there at 7 as I knew she'd go "oh at 7.31pm he wasn't there so I went home"Got there at 7pm, already gone home,My mam "she came in early and went home early as she had something on"4 months later still hadn't paid me. It was Christmas and we were going away. Was asked to put in 20 quid for something for her. I refused and said she could fucking whistle for it