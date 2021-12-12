« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:24:51 pm
when in someone's house and they offer you a cup of tea holding out something like this



Sterident is good for cleaning that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm
Gave my lad £400 to pay my remaining half of his school trip back in June.
Total £1200. I'd paid £200, his mum had paid £200, so I gave him the £400 to clear my half.

Got a note from his school today saying only £500 has been paid and £700 is still outstanding  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:35:20 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Most of my cups would end up like this, and I really struggled to get them clean. These days I just tend to save takeout cups from the likes of Nero and reuse them. Quick rinse and they're fine.

I save my mugs for when I have guests as otherwise my mates would think I've gone Full Hobo. ;D

Diluted bleach is the answer but remember to give it a good wash after all you may up dead. :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:15:56 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
Sterident is good for cleaning that.

I use it with hot water.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:51:25 am
as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it all

i've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowly

bone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)

the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky ones

so bleach it is then  ;D
