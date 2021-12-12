as has been mentioned, diluted bleach and leave it, will get rid of it alli've found certain cups it builds up easily (i drink 10+ cups of tea a day, so wont take long for me) and others very slowlybone china types is the slow build up and you never need bleach for them, cheap old scourer takes it off in seconds (i presume the surface isn't very pourous so what little staining there is, is no more than a film)the only drawback to those cups is that i fucking hate them cos they're so skinny, i like a chunky mug and they're always prone to hard staining - it must be something to do with the kilning process, cos it aint price, missus likes the bone china types and she can pick them up for the same price as chunky onesso bleach it is then