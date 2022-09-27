« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34920 on: September 27, 2022, 06:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 27, 2022, 05:41:37 pm
My nephew moved to America some years ago now. Started off in New York but eventually bought a Winnebago and put a trailer on the back to transport a Mini Cooper S all over the States. They'd find a place to stop off for a while then take the Cooper out and explore. He reckoned the driving in America is much worse than over here.

Last time he came back here to visit he hired a car, and some idiot almost wiped us out at the island by The Grapes pub in Formby, though.  ::)

Anyway, just avoid dickheads in black Audis and you should be ok. I empathise regarding the tight, winding roads though. We were over in Snowdonia a few weeks back and plenty of roads are very narrow as well as hilly. It's scary stuff when you turn a tight corner to see a motorhome coming towards you. 😲

You're not putting me at ease, I'm staying right round the corner from there  :'(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34921 on: September 27, 2022, 06:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 27, 2022, 06:14:06 pm
You're not putting me at ease, I'm staying right round the corner from there  :'(
*Removes foot from mouth*  :-X
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34922 on: September 27, 2022, 06:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 27, 2022, 06:20:59 pm
*Removes foot from mouth*  :-X

And accelerator?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34923 on: September 27, 2022, 06:36:17 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34924 on: September 27, 2022, 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 27, 2022, 05:41:37 pm
My nephew moved to America some years ago now. Started off in New York but eventually bought a Winnebago and put a trailer on the back to transport a Mini Cooper S all over the States. They'd find a place to stop off for a while then take the Cooper out and explore. He reckoned the driving in America is much worse than over here.

Last time he came back here to visit he hired a car, and some idiot almost wiped us out at the island by The Grapes pub in Formby, though.  ::)

Anyway, just avoid dickheads in black Audis and you should be ok. I empathise regarding the tight, winding roads though. We were over in Snowdonia a few weeks back and plenty of roads are very narrow as well as hilly. It's scary stuff when you turn a tight corner to see a motorhome coming towards you. 😲

Was it Neil Ruddock?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34925 on: September 27, 2022, 06:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2022, 06:44:09 pm
Was it Neil Ruddock?
;D

It wasn't a Porsche, so I ruled him out.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34926 on: Yesterday at 08:35:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 23, 2022, 07:32:36 pm
My son has just been mugged. Or had his phone nicked by a group of older kids with the threat of force. Little c*nts.

Shite that mate. Hope he's ok. And seeing this:

Quote from: liverbloke on September 23, 2022, 07:44:57 pm
[... cycle of criminality ...]

.. I'm just gonna toss this one out there. Have a gander at restorative justice. It's what I work with and I have, sadly, too many cases like what happened to your son, (apologies for being late in the discussion).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34927 on: Yesterday at 11:17:32 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 27, 2022, 07:28:55 am
"lads" in the gym changies who appear to have mistaken a club for a place to shower and change.

The incessant noise and shouting and bawling honestly makes me question whether I should join a more inconvenient gym from my home and work so I can change in a normal atmosphere

They are in the office too. Someone on a call who walks away from her desk to stand feet away from me. Talking at the top of her voice.

I honestly dont understand these people
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34928 on: Yesterday at 11:37:30 am »
off the booze a couple of weeks to lose weight

no difference last friday morning

10k race saturday, 8.5k run monday AND tuesday.

weight this morning still the same

fuck it.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34929 on: Yesterday at 04:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 26, 2022, 11:35:43 am
I'd much rather have the smell of cigarette smoke over the sweet, sickly smell of vaping any day.

Couldn't agree more
« Reply #34930 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm »
My internet is doing my head in right now.

Works fine on my phones, but on my laptop it's running like a dog with no legs. YouTube is choppy af, keeps saying I'm disconnected from the internet when I'm not. Closed a ton of tabs on firefox, not helped; checked the connection on troubleshooter, no issues; turned the router off and on again, no change.

I bought an Alexa a couple of months back but it's only really in the past two weeks the wifi has gone wonky, so unless I'm being netjacked I can't think what it is. All I know is that I can't game online with such a bad connection.  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34931 on: Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm »
Last year, my nest thermostat died just before the two year warranty was up. Google replaced it. Now, less than a year later, the replacement has broken. Google wont fix or replace it because replacements arent covered by warranty. Raging.

Our old non-intelligent bog standard thermostat was still going at 30 years old when we replaced it with this fancy piece of crap.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34932 on: Today at 08:22:32 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:21:07 pm
Last year, my nest thermostat died just before the two year warranty was up. Google replaced it. Now, less than a year later, the replacement has broken. Google wont fix or replace it because replacements arent covered by warranty. Raging.

Our old non-intelligent bog standard thermostat was still going at 30 years old when we replaced it with this fancy piece of crap.
Thats one thing that puts me off changing boilers and switching things like gas etc

The amount of people i know who got new boilers and switched and have had nothing but trouble

Stick with what I have

Even the wife's parents, same boiler in her house since they moved in circa 1988. They got serviced for the first time in ages last year, the guy said its still running perfectly with no issues.

If it aint broke and all that
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34933 on: Today at 11:31:34 am »
Never gets old but Yodel. Half of my delivery has arrived on one van great yet the rest seems to be still sat in the depot when it is from the same company.

So still sitting in waiting for this supposedly guaranteed delivery today.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34934 on: Today at 11:35:43 am »
said it before, you know they are bad when they had their own thread

something like "yodel lying bastards"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34935 on: Today at 12:03:29 pm »
Scottish Power not being able to handle the number of customers they have so I'm being put in a queue when trying to log into my account online... only to wait 9 minutes before it kicked me out the queue and had to start again  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34936 on: Today at 03:10:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:03:29 pm
Scottish Power not being able to handle the number of customers they have so I'm being put in a queue when trying to log into my account online... only to wait 9 minutes before it kicked me out the queue and had to start again  :no

9 minutes - nine minutes!

i had to wait 2 hours on the phone to virgin

my mate had to wait 3 days to talk to british gas

my nan waited for one month to speak to a doctor

my cousin waited 4 years to place an order with just eat

my brother got married had 3 kids and then was divorced while waiting on the phone to bt

my auntie died went to heaven and was reborn as a goat before getting through to plusnet

you don't know you're born son
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34937 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm »
I read that post in Derek Trotter's voice
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34938 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:10:04 pm
9 minutes - nine minutes!

i had to wait 2 hours on the phone to virgin

my mate had to wait 3 days to talk to british gas

my nan waited for one month to speak to a doctor

my cousin waited 4 years to place an order with just eat

my brother got married had 3 kids and then was divorced while waiting on the phone to bt

my auntie died went to heaven and was reborn as a goat before getting through to plusnet

you don't know you're born son
Of course we had it tough...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34939 on: Today at 03:58:31 pm »
Fucking messages on phone queues that tell you to go online when only reason you're phoning them is because the information you need isn't in fact online.

Utter gobshites. The standard of service across the board is shocking. Companies/organisations fuck up and they tell you how long they'll take to respond.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34940 on: Today at 04:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:58:31 pm
Fucking messages on phone queues that tell you to go online when only reason you're phoning them is because the information you need isn't in fact online.

Utter gobshites. The standard of service across the board is shocking. Companies/organisations fuck up and they tell you how long they'll take to respond.

Had an email from our doctors saying they had a new call handling system. Next day I had a text AND an email asking me to ring them to book my flu and Covid jabs.

Rang the said number and had some spiel about the new system. It then took me to two options - one to book appointments which had to be made before 10am and the other was to get test results after 2pm. Not a sausage about booking the vaccines theyd contacted me about.

Then booked through the NHS app at a local vaccination centre. Took 3 minutes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34941 on: Today at 04:24:11 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:12:09 pm
Had an email from our doctors saying they had a new call handling system. Next day I had a text AND an email asking me to ring them to book my flu and Covid jabs.

Rang the said number and had some spiel about the new system. It then took me to two options - one to book appointments which had to be made before 10am and the other was to get test results after 2pm. Not a sausage about booking the vaccines theyd contacted me about.


From the GPs surgery's perspective, that new system is therefore working perfectly...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34942 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm »
Bjork,especially this new single on 6 music stfu!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34943 on: Today at 05:46:45 pm »
Airlines. Done with them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34944 on: Today at 06:55:52 pm »
I set up to do some woodwork in the garden this afternoon because a dry day is forecast. I get everything set up then a big cloud comes over and heavy rain starts to fall. I go inside and raid my fishing gear for a big umbrella, set it up with guy ropes because of the gusty breeze. As soon as I do that the sun comes out again.  :butt
