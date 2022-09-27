My internet is doing my head in right now.Works fine on my phones, but on my laptop it's running like a dog with no legs. YouTube is choppy af, keeps saying I'm disconnected from the internet when I'm not. Closed a ton of tabs on firefox, not helped; checked the connection on troubleshooter, no issues; turned the router off and on again, no change.I bought an Alexa a couple of months back but it's only really in the past two weeks the wifi has gone wonky, so unless I'm being netjacked I can't think what it is. All I know is that I can't game online with such a bad connection.