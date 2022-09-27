Scottish Power not being able to handle the number of customers they have so I'm being put in a queue when trying to log into my account online... only to wait 9 minutes before it kicked me out the queue and had to start again
9 minutes - nine minutes!
i had to wait 2 hours on the phone to virgin
my mate had to wait 3 days to talk to british gas
my nan waited for one month to speak to a doctor
my cousin waited 4 years to place an order with just eat
my brother got married had 3 kids and then was divorced while waiting on the phone to bt
my auntie died went to heaven and was reborn as a goat before getting through to plusnet
you don't know you're born son