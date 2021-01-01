« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 869 870 871 872 873 [874]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1931819 times)

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34920 on: Today at 06:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:41:37 pm
My nephew moved to America some years ago now. Started off in New York but eventually bought a Winnebago and put a trailer on the back to transport a Mini Cooper S all over the States. They'd find a place to stop off for a while then take the Cooper out and explore. He reckoned the driving in America is much worse than over here.

Last time he came back here to visit he hired a car, and some idiot almost wiped us out at the island by The Grapes pub in Formby, though.  ::)

Anyway, just avoid dickheads in black Audis and you should be ok. I empathise regarding the tight, winding roads though. We were over in Snowdonia a few weeks back and plenty of roads are very narrow as well as hilly. It's scary stuff when you turn a tight corner to see a motorhome coming towards you. 😲

You're not putting me at ease, I'm staying right round the corner from there  :'(
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,689
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34921 on: Today at 06:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:14:06 pm
You're not putting me at ease, I'm staying right round the corner from there  :'(
*Removes foot from mouth*  :-X
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 869 870 871 872 873 [874]   Go Up
« previous next »
 