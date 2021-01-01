My nephew moved to America some years ago now. Started off in New York but eventually bought a Winnebago and put a trailer on the back to transport a Mini Cooper S all over the States. They'd find a place to stop off for a while then take the Cooper out and explore. He reckoned the driving in America is much worse than over here.
Last time he came back here to visit he hired a car, and some idiot almost wiped us out at the island by The Grapes pub in Formby, though.
Anyway, just avoid dickheads in black Audis and you should be ok. I empathise regarding the tight, winding roads though. We were over in Snowdonia a few weeks back and plenty of roads are very narrow as well as hilly. It's scary stuff when you turn a tight corner to see a motorhome coming towards you. 😲
You're not putting me at ease, I'm staying right round the corner from there