The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 01:26:25 pm
Blokes in their late 50s and 60s with Paul Weller haircuts.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 01:48:22 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on September 24, 2022, 01:26:25 pm
Blokes in their late 50s and 60s with Paul Weller haircuts.

Like Paul Weller?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 04:17:36 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on September 24, 2022, 01:26:25 pm
Blokes in their late 50s and 60s with Paul Weller haircuts.
Yeah see a lot of them around in the city
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 06:49:39 pm
Drinking with slow drinkers, Ive just been staring at my empty glass for 20 minutes
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 06:52:58 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 24, 2022, 06:49:39 pm
Drinking with slow drinkers, Ive just been staring at my empty glass for 20 minutes
or people who drink cocktails or shorts  when the rest are drinking pints, meaning they are finished in half the time  ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 06:56:12 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on September 24, 2022, 01:26:25 pm
Blokes in their late 50s and 60s with Paul Weller haircuts.

Ha. My step sons 53 and, guess what, has a Paul Weller hairstyle and wears lots of Paisley shirts, scarfs etc.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 07:29:34 pm
The latest initiative not to put sell by dates on certain foods. I'm meant to guess with my veg and fruit these days, grapes can be deceiving.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 10:33:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 24, 2022, 04:17:36 pm
Yeah see a lot of them around in the city

there were some of them down in the tube station at midnight
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
YouTubers infiltrating sports.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 24, 2022, 11:16:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 24, 2022, 04:17:36 pm
Yeah see a lot of them around in the city

Stanley Road?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 07:35:32 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 24, 2022, 06:49:39 pm
Drinking with slow drinkers, Ive just been staring at my empty glass for 20 minutes

Just get yourself another pint or half while they catch up. I call it playing through.

Make sure you can stay the distance though. You dont want to be the early pace setting crumpled in a heap.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 09:29:28 am
people who when you think they have finished their sentence - because they leave quite a pause - start talking again when you reply to them as if you've interrupted them

so you stop and then listen and when you think 'ah, they've finished their sentence now' because of that long pause, and you begin to utter a reply then they start up again

and also i was being interviewed in town about energy prices and this girl answered all my replies to her questions with 'am-mazingggg' even when she asked about do i know anyone elderly who would be suffering and i said 'my uncle's in his 80s and he's just had a massive heart attack and is in poor health' and she said 'am-mazingggg' and moved onto the next question
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 10:29:45 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 24, 2022, 07:29:34 pm
The latest initiative not to put sell by dates on certain foods. I'm meant to guess with my veg and fruit these days, grapes can be deceiving.

I bought a bag of unmarked carrots from Sainsburys and after a few days they were going mouldy.

Wont buy bagged veg anymore just loose stuff.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 12:14:56 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 25, 2022, 10:29:45 am
I bought a bag of unmarked carrots from Sainsburys and after a few days they were going mouldy.

Wont buy bagged veg anymore just loose stuff.

It doesn't make any sense to me personally - the idea is that use bys mean a lot of people waste food before it actually goes off but ultimately if there isn't a use by, you buy some veg and it does go off after a few days you're going to buy more anyway and chuck it away. With the use by most sensible people would keep it and use it probably a few days after it in some cases depending on what the food is. Just seems another 'clever idea to save the planet' which is actually counter productive.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 12:21:16 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 25, 2022, 12:14:56 pm
It doesn't make any sense to me personally - the idea is that use bys mean a lot of people waste food before it actually goes off but ultimately if there isn't a use by, you buy some veg and it does go off after a few days you're going to buy more anyway and chuck it away. With the use by most sensible people would keep it and use it probably a few days after it in some cases depending on what the food is. Just seems another 'clever idea to save the planet' which is actually counter productive.

I use plenty of things after their use by date. If it looks used and smells ok then it's getting used. If it's meat generally I'd cook it about 3/4 of the way then freeze it. Defrost then finish it off.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 12:24:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 25, 2022, 12:21:16 pm
I use plenty of things after their use by date. If it looks used and smells ok then it's getting used. If it's meat generally I'd cook it about 3/4 of the way then freeze it. Defrost then finish it off.

Id agree but when things get mouldy the solution is obvious. ;)
i
September 25, 2022, 01:53:28 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 24, 2022, 06:49:39 pm
Drinking with slow drinkers, Ive just been staring at my empty glass for 20 minutes

I .usually start to shake the glass into my mouth, like an empty packet of crisps to indicate how empty it is. No time for breaking
 round etiquette.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 02:51:24 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 25, 2022, 12:14:56 pm
It doesn't make any sense to me personally - the idea is that use bys mean a lot of people waste food before it actually goes off but ultimately if there isn't a use by, you buy some veg and it does go off after a few days you're going to buy more anyway and chuck it away. With the use by most sensible people would keep it and use it probably a few days after it in some cases depending on what the food is. Just seems another 'clever idea to save the planet' which is actually counter productive.

The knack is to use it before it's gone too far even if it's to make a curry or soup or even stock.  All can be frozen and used later.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 04:07:24 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2022, 02:51:24 pm
The knack is to use it before it's gone too far even if it's to make a curry or soup or even stock.  All can be frozen and used later.

bang on  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 04:07:37 pm
Yeah you don't really need to pay any attention to Sell By or Best Before dates. Even Use By you can just use common sense to tell if something is OK to eat.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 05:52:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on September 25, 2022, 04:07:37 pm
Yeah you don't really need to pay any attention to Sell By or Best Before dates. Even Use By you can just use common sense to tell if something is OK to eat.

My sister is a bugger for using stuff way beyond what most people would.  I remember my niece jokingly saying that she was 15 before she found out that yoghurt wasn't fizzy 😂

I don't buy fruit or veg in packaging as I like to feel and smell how fresh it is and there's nothing worse than plastic for rotting stuff.
 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 07:51:25 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 25, 2022, 05:52:23 pm
My sister is a bugger for using stuff way beyond what most people would.  I remember my niece jokingly saying that she was 15 before she found out that yoghurt wasn't fizzy 😂

I don't buy fruit or veg in packaging as I like to feel and smell how fresh it is and there's nothing worse than plastic for rotting stuff.
;D

I grow a fair amount of veg in our garden; nothing better  :thumbsup
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 08:41:21 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September 25, 2022, 07:51:25 pm
;D

I grow a fair amount of veg in our garden; nothing better  :thumbsup

I'm trying but so far, other than onions and spuds I've not had much success. 

My latest project is to turn all the veg beds into raised beds using old pallets so I can keep the rabbits and birds out.

It'll also give me some depth to grow things like leeks, carrots and parsnips as we're on heavy clay.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 25, 2022, 08:41:56 pm
People who vape, particularly those who think the no smoking rules dont apply to them. They hide that fucking kazoo thing behind their wrist, and just smoke away on their pretend pipe at the match, on the train, in the pub, pretty much wherever they want.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:30:16 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on September 25, 2022, 08:41:56 pm
People who vape

You could've just ended it there  :D
Like with everything, some people are OK, but seemingly the overwhelming majority of these people are utter pricks as you describe. Especially the wankers with their cocktail flavours that think they are some sort of trend setter. Newsflash, you are nothing but a c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:35:43 am
I'd much rather have the smell of cigarette smoke over the sweet, sickly smell of vaping any day.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:53:01 am
Walking through our town centre yesterday evening to go for a meal and this group of young girls, no older than 13, are harrassing an older man who has clear disabilities. We step in and tell them to fuck off somewhere else and are met with a stream of abuse and threats that they'll come back and stab us and so on. Luckily, someone who knew the aforementioned older man came by to make sure he was alright and made it home but the whole thing was just a sorry view of how a lot of the younger generation seem to be acting nowadays (fucking hell, I'm 35 and sound like a pensioner)

One of the kickers was that they're all there smoking those new disposable vapes that are popping up everywhere. I mean, vaping at that age is madness. How the fuck these things have been able to be so widely released is beyond me
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 11:35:43 am
I'd much rather have the smell of cigarette smoke over the sweet, sickly smell of vaping any day.
Yes! I've said the same many times. Whatever its faults and dangers the acridity of cigarette smoke makes it feel, I don't know, sort of astringent and clean and impersonal.

The steam from vaping is not only sickly and overpowering but seems horribly moist and intimate by comparison.

Possibly I'm the only one who knows what I mean, lol.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:35:13 am
Not exactly small but Im due to fly home from Florida on Wednesday but a massive hurricane is on track to hit Florida tomorrow and could delay things big time. Ill know more tomorrow.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:20:12 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:35:13 am
Not exactly small but Im due to fly home from Florida on Wednesday but a massive hurricane is on track to hit Florida tomorrow and could delay things big time. Ill know more tomorrow.

Hey Andy, I hope you get home ok. Im in Florida, and watching the storm closely. Which airport are you flying from? Clearwater airport has just shut down due to evacuation orders, but right now all others are open.

My best mate is supposed to be flying in to see us on Thursday via Orlando so hoping everything goes well his end too
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:50:01 am
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 02:20:12 am
Hey Andy, I hope you get home ok. Im in Florida, and watching the storm closely. Which airport are you flying from? Clearwater airport has just shut down due to evacuation orders, but right now all others are open.

My best mate is supposed to be flying in to see us on Thursday via Orlando so hoping everything goes well his end too

Hello mate, Melbourne airport we are flying from. Im hoping as it is on the east side it wont be affected as much but god knows. Hope your best mate gets over ok and all to plan mate.
