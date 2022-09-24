Walking through our town centre yesterday evening to go for a meal and this group of young girls, no older than 13, are harrassing an older man who has clear disabilities. We step in and tell them to fuck off somewhere else and are met with a stream of abuse and threats that they'll come back and stab us and so on. Luckily, someone who knew the aforementioned older man came by to make sure he was alright and made it home but the whole thing was just a sorry view of how a lot of the younger generation seem to be acting nowadays (fucking hell, I'm 35 and sound like a pensioner)



One of the kickers was that they're all there smoking those new disposable vapes that are popping up everywhere. I mean, vaping at that age is madness. How the fuck these things have been able to be so widely released is beyond me