The fact I am worried about my son getting into the school 5 minutes from my house because he isn't christened.



How in this day and age can people be denied the right to somewhere because they didn't get some water on their head a few years ago, so fucking outdated and infuriating to be honest, who is arsed about things like that now.



Which school is it? All schools have a published selection criteria and state what order places are allocated. It'll be on the local council website. This is a random Catholic one picked off the Sefton admissions guide...1) Looked after children and all previously looked after children. This includes children who appearto have been in state care outside of England and ceased to be in state care as a result of beingadopted. *2) Baptised Catholic children who have a sibling* in the school at the time of admission.3) Baptised Catholic children resident in the parishes of St Marys, Little Crosby; Our Lady ofVictories, Hightown and Holy Family, Ince Blundell.4) Other baptised Catholic children.5) Other children who have a sibling* in the school at the time of admission.6) Children from other Christian denominations. Proof of Baptism in the form of a BaptismalCertificate or confirmation in writing that the applicant is a member of their faith community froman appropriate Minister of Religion is required.7) Children of other faiths. An appropriate Faith Leader would need to confirm in writing that theapplicant is a member of their faith group.8 ) Other children.So you don't HAVE to be baptised, but those who have been will slot into a higher priority group. If the school is not over subscribed for that year then everyone will get a place regardless of whether baptised or not. You need to have a look at the admissions guide and see what numbers are like before deciding whether to apply there.Your point is correct though, it shouldn't be allowed to be a consideration on allocating an educational place.