Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1928617 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34840 on: September 21, 2022, 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on September 21, 2022, 07:36:09 am
Same. Something is going on this year with fruit flies!

I found a bit of a solution though. Get a small container or mug or something fill it with about an inch of vinegar and add a few drops of washing up liquid. Leave it a week and you'll have tons of dead fruit flies at the bottom of the container.
Thanks for the tip, Dave. 😊👍
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34841 on: September 21, 2022, 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on September 21, 2022, 07:36:09 am
Same. Something is going on this year with fruit flies!

I found a bit of a solution though. Get a small container or mug or something fill it with about an inch of vinegar and add a few drops of washing up liquid. Leave it a week and you'll have tons of dead fruit flies at the bottom of the container.

Works really well, apple cider vinegar to be specific.

The dish soap/washing up liquid makes their wings not work, so they drown.

House will smell a bit like vinegar for a while, but it does absolutely work.

Might want to check for a dripping pipe somewhere.

Fruit flies tend to breed around stagnant water.

Why, yes, I've had past problems with fruit flies. Why do you ask?  ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34842 on: September 21, 2022, 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 21, 2022, 07:48:42 am
I think it's a new one, narrated by Andy Serkis. King is a grind. Amazed I managed to finish it as a teenager now to be honest. I must have skipped a lot of the dialogue back then.
Ah yes, that's the new one from last year. Serkis is alright, not as good as the previous reader Rob Inglis (IMO) or best of all Phil Dragash, a fan who did his own versions, availabe for free, which are absolutely boss.

And I agree about Return of the King. It's a bit of a slog. Though in that regard not too disimilar to some of the ancient sagas that he modelled it upon, so full marks for verisimilitude from JRR there.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34843 on: September 21, 2022, 04:44:29 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 21, 2022, 12:33:09 pm

Why, yes, I've had past problems with fruit flies. Why do you ask?  ;D
My mate asked "Are you finding fruit flies in your house?" and I replied "Yes mate, an apple, a grape and a couple of plums just swooped past me".

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34844 on: September 21, 2022, 05:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2022, 04:44:29 pm
My mate asked "Are you finding fruit flies in your house?" and I replied "Yes mate, an apple, a grape and a couple of plums just swooped past me".

you upset the missus again
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34845 on: September 21, 2022, 05:13:28 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 21, 2022, 05:09:50 pm
you upset the missus again
;D

Far bigger and heavier things swoop past me when I do that
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34846 on: September 21, 2022, 06:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2022, 05:13:28 pm
;D

Far bigger and heavier things swoop past me when I do that

She said you could do with losing a few lbs as well.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34847 on: September 21, 2022, 06:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 21, 2022, 06:15:57 pm
She said you could do with losing a few lbs as well.

Getting right to the fruit of the matter, as it were...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34848 on: Yesterday at 08:33:59 am »
A woman got on my bus today with about 7 miniature bells attached to her handbag and then sat with it on her lap. Every time she moved it would make so much noise.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34849 on: Yesterday at 08:35:30 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on September 21, 2022, 07:36:09 am
Same. Something is going on this year with fruit flies!

I found a bit of a solution though. Get a small container or mug or something fill it with about an inch of vinegar and add a few drops of washing up liquid. Leave it a week and you'll have tons of dead fruit flies at the bottom of the container.

If that doesn't work, those sticky paper things you can get on amazon (or probably a lot of other places), work really well.
« Reply #34850 on: Yesterday at 08:37:49 am »
The fact I am worried about my son getting into the school 5 minutes from my house because he isn't christened.

How in this day and age can people be denied the right to somewhere because they didn't get some water on their head a few years ago, so fucking outdated and infuriating to be honest, who is arsed about things like that now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34851 on: Yesterday at 09:23:11 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:37:49 am
The fact I am worried about my son getting into the school 5 minutes from my house because he isn't christened.

How in this day and age can people be denied the right to somewhere because they didn't get some water on their head a few years ago, so fucking outdated and infuriating to be honest, who is arsed about things like that now.

The school?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34852 on: Yesterday at 09:42:43 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:37:49 am
The fact I am worried about my son getting into the school 5 minutes from my house because he isn't christened.

How in this day and age can people be denied the right to somewhere because they didn't get some water on their head a few years ago, so fucking outdated and infuriating to be honest, who is arsed about things like that now.

My 2nd grandchild is the same.  Was never baptised or taken to Church but now is going as often as possible as well as her mum and other grandmother volunteering to help out at Church activities like coffee mornings.

Being a Church or Faith school, it gets extra funding from the Church so I guess that's why.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34853 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 am »
My daughter teaches in a C of E primary school and they don't require the child to be christened,  in fact they have pupils from different religions - muslim, hindu etc.
« Reply #34854 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:23:11 am
The school?

None of the teachers will be arsed, and if they are then its pathetic, completely archaic and unnecessary.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34855 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 am »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:47:04 am
My daughter teaches in a C of E primary school and they don't require the child to be christened,  in fact they have pupils from different religions - muslim, hindu etc.

Most primary's don't although I know of some but my granddaughter will be going up to high school and it's that school that insists on a religious upbringing.

It's the same one me and all my family went to and yes it's always been a mixed faith school except for Roman Catholic as they had their own school.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34856 on: Yesterday at 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:37:49 am
The fact I am worried about my son getting into the school 5 minutes from my house because he isn't christened.

How in this day and age can people be denied the right to somewhere because they didn't get some water on their head a few years ago, so fucking outdated and infuriating to be honest, who is arsed about things like that now.

Wouldn't that be discrimination if he was rejected on those grounds?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34857 on: Yesterday at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:33:04 pm
Wouldn't that be discrimination if he was rejected on those grounds?
I suppose they don't strictly say no because of that reason, but it helps you get the yes if you are christened.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34858 on: Yesterday at 02:17:13 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:37:49 am
The fact I am worried about my son getting into the school 5 minutes from my house because he isn't christened.

How in this day and age can people be denied the right to somewhere because they didn't get some water on their head a few years ago, so fucking outdated and infuriating to be honest, who is arsed about things like that now.

Which school is it? All schools have a published selection criteria and state what order places are allocated. It'll be on the local council website. This is a random Catholic one picked off the Sefton admissions guide...

1) Looked after children and all previously looked after children. This includes children who appear
to have been in state care outside of England and ceased to be in state care as a result of being
adopted. *
2) Baptised Catholic children who have a sibling* in the school at the time of admission.
3) Baptised Catholic children resident in the parishes of St Marys, Little Crosby; Our Lady of
Victories, Hightown and Holy Family, Ince Blundell.
4) Other baptised Catholic children.
5) Other children who have a sibling* in the school at the time of admission.
6) Children from other Christian denominations. Proof of Baptism in the form of a Baptismal
Certificate or confirmation in writing that the applicant is a member of their faith community from
an appropriate Minister of Religion is required.
7) Children of other faiths. An appropriate Faith Leader would need to confirm in writing that the
applicant is a member of their faith group.
8 ) Other children.

So you don't HAVE to be baptised, but those who have been will slot into a higher priority group. If the school is not over subscribed for that year then everyone will get a place regardless of whether baptised or not. You need to have a look at the admissions guide and see what numbers are like before deciding whether to apply there.

Your point is correct though, it shouldn't be allowed to be a consideration on allocating an educational place.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34859 on: Yesterday at 02:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 02:17:13 pm
Which school is it? All schools have a published selection criteria and state what order places are allocated. It'll be on the local council website. This is a random Catholic one picked off the Sefton admissions guide...

1) Looked after children and all previously looked after children. This includes children who appear
to have been in state care outside of England and ceased to be in state care as a result of being
adopted. *
2) Baptised Catholic children who have a sibling* in the school at the time of admission.
3) Baptised Catholic children resident in the parishes of St Marys, Little Crosby; Our Lady of
Victories, Hightown and Holy Family, Ince Blundell.
4) Other baptised Catholic children.
5) Other children who have a sibling* in the school at the time of admission.
6) Children from other Christian denominations. Proof of Baptism in the form of a Baptismal
Certificate or confirmation in writing that the applicant is a member of their faith community from
an appropriate Minister of Religion is required.
7) Children of other faiths. An appropriate Faith Leader would need to confirm in writing that the
applicant is a member of their faith group.
8 ) Other children.

So you don't HAVE to be baptised, but those who have been will slot into a higher priority group. If the school is not over subscribed for that year then everyone will get a place regardless of whether baptised or not. You need to have a look at the admissions guide and see what numbers are like before deciding whether to apply there.

Your point is correct though, it shouldn't be allowed to be a consideration on allocating an educational place.

Yeah we saw those guidelines, we are applying and hoping he sneaks in on allocation.

The school is within walking distance for us and he's been there throughout nursery so to move him from his friends because of this would be very frustrating to say the least.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:33:04 pm
Wouldn't that be discrimination if he was rejected on those grounds?

Somehow no, incredible isn't it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34860 on: Today at 03:52:47 pm »
FFS when do you decide if all your aches and pains are just old age setting in or actual health problems!

I'm in absolute agony from fuck knows what, that's got progressively worse as the days gone on to the point of struggling to move, turn, walk and now breathe.

It feels like I've either broken a rib, punctured a lung or someone's thumped me in the kidney 😡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34861 on: Today at 04:14:48 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:37:49 am
The fact I am worried about my son getting into the school 5 minutes from my house because he isn't christened.

How in this day and age can people be denied the right to somewhere because they didn't get some water on their head a few years ago, so fucking outdated and infuriating to be honest, who is arsed about things like that now.


All religious schools should have their state funding rescinded or accept there should be a uniform curriculum for religious studies that doesn't favour any particular religion.

But both Tory and Labour have implemented policies that given much greater autonomy to schools
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34862 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm »
My son has just been mugged. Or had his phone nicked by a group of older kids with the threat of force. Little c*nts.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34863 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:52:47 pm
FFS when do you decide if all your aches and pains are just old age setting in or actual health problems!

I'm in absolute agony from fuck knows what, that's got progressively worse as the days gone on to the point of struggling to move, turn, walk and now breathe.

It feels like I've either broken a rib, punctured a lung or someone's thumped me in the kidney 😡

Never take a chance with breathing problems in particular, get yourself checked out. A walk in Centre might be your best option, they'll do a test of your vital obs and take it from there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34864 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:36 pm
My son has just been mugged. Or had his phone nicked by a group of older kids with the threat of force. Little c*nts.

That's horrible, sorry to hear that. Gang of cowardly rats, need a good kicking.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34865 on: Today at 07:44:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:52:47 pm
FFS when do you decide if all your aches and pains are just old age setting in or actual health problems!

I'm in absolute agony from fuck knows what, that's got progressively worse as the days gone on to the point of struggling to move, turn, walk and now breathe.

It feels like I've either broken a rib, punctured a lung or someone's thumped me in the kidney 😡

get the doctors will yer

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:36 pm
My son has just been mugged. Or had his phone nicked by a group of older kids with the threat of force. Little c*nts.

twats - and the cycle of criminality starts again with youngsters who will go on to do worse - eugenics has its place within that subculture
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34866 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:36 pm
My son has just been mugged. Or had his phone nicked by a group of older kids with the threat of force. Little c*nts.

Shocking that Nick hope he's ok
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34867 on: Today at 08:02:36 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:38:23 pm
Never take a chance with breathing problems in particular, get yourself checked out. A walk in Centre might be your best option, they'll do a test of your vital obs and take it from there.

Don't know if we have them on Anglesey?  I've not heard anyone mention one anyway 🤷
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34868 on: Today at 08:04:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:44:57 pm
get the doctors will yer

I've had some ibuprofen which has eased it a bit but if it's no better on Monday I'll see if I can get an appointment 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34869 on: Today at 08:44:00 pm »
People who insist on bringing up the Gerrard/Lampard/Scholes debate, as though its lack of reconciliation is some sort of impediment to the progress of mankind. Undoubtedly the single most banal, inane, pointless, uninteresting, boring fucking infantile talking point to ever make its way into public discourse.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34870 on: Today at 09:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:36 pm
My son has just been mugged. Or had his phone nicked by a group of older kids with the threat of force. Little c*nts.

Jesus, sorry to hear that, Nick, hope your son is holding up in the aftermath...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34871 on: Today at 10:09:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:02:36 pm
Don't know if we have them on Anglesey?  I've not heard anyone mention one anyway

Think Wales has "minor injury units" instead, which do sort of the same thing. Google tells me there is one in Holyhead.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34872 on: Today at 10:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:44:00 pm
People who insist on bringing up the Gerrard/Lampard/Scholes debate, as though its lack of reconciliation is some sort of impediment to the progress of mankind. Undoubtedly the single most banal, inane, pointless, uninteresting, boring fucking infantile talking point to ever make its way into public discourse.

Are we back in 2005? ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34873 on: Today at 10:32:04 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:57:23 pm
Jesus, sorry to hear that, Nick, hope your son is holding up in the aftermath...

Cheers (and to the others). Life lesson for him, as shit as it is. Aged 13, asked if he could go to McDonalds after school for the first time. Him and his mates probably easy targets.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34874 on: Today at 10:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:32:04 pm
Cheers (and to the others). Life lesson for him, as shit as it is. Aged 13, asked if he could go to McDonalds after school for the first time. Him and his mates probably easy targets.
I fucking hate hearing about this sort of shit  >:(
I hope your lads ok mate.
