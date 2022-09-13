« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 13, 2022, 02:51:50 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 12, 2022, 06:07:24 pm
You big Jessie, the fly's not done anything to your cake. Just spat on it a bit


...and trampled on it with 6 feet that had probably just been tap-dancing on a sloppy turd.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 13, 2022, 09:44:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 12, 2022, 11:07:58 pm
I used to crack eggs on the side of the pan. Like you, the yolk often broke.
Now I crack them on a flat surface and hardly any break. No idea why.

Interesting  ???

Will give that a try. Picturing me just smashing an egg on my counter though
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 13, 2022, 09:58:45 pm
Buying what I presumed from the look was a tray of dried mango, biting into it and clocking it was candied ginger. Needed some water.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 14, 2022, 01:34:59 am
Quote from: stewil007 on September 12, 2022, 02:54:26 pm
I must admit i'm a platinum member at Hilton and always throw out the platinum status when i check in, just in case there is a chance of an upgrade or freebies, already get a free breakfast and access to exec lounges so no need to request that.

But i will add, that i always do it in a jokey manner with the staff and it usually pays off.

;D

I think the key difference is you're making a joke out of it, while some of these clearly aren't, which isn't helpful for those looking for actual info in reviews
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 14, 2022, 07:32:27 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 14, 2022, 01:34:59 am
;D

I think the key difference is you're making a joke out of it, while some of these clearly aren't, which isn't helpful for those looking for actual info in reviews

Yeah but inwardly hes seething when he doesnt get the upgrade.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 14, 2022, 09:19:54 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 14, 2022, 07:32:27 am
Yeah but inwardly hes seething when he doesnt get the upgrade.

of course.....dont you know who i am?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 14, 2022, 03:29:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 14, 2022, 07:32:27 am
Yeah but inwardly hes seething when he doesnt get the upgrade.

;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 15, 2022, 02:41:59 pm
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 15, 2022, 02:50:48 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 02:41:59 pm
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer
I have to pull you up on that one.

When I was a kid my Nan said if I eat my crusts I'd get a hairy chest. Well, hey presto, I now have a hairy chest, much to Mrs Spion's delight.  :-*

Empirical evidence right there.

I'm not surprised the ducks gave you dirty looks. Too much bread and little else gives them Angel Wing, which prevents them from being able to fly. I saw a swan on Sefton Park lake with it once. Poor thing. We never feed them bread. All bulk with no nutrition.  🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 15, 2022, 03:20:29 pm
spion, frozen peas sweetcorn oats etc is much better for them it's true but people have been feeding them bread for hundreds of years and there's still bliimin millions of them so it can't be doing them too much harm  :wave

but they're deffo getting more picky

mrs spion likes em hairy eh? here's something for her



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 15, 2022, 03:23:26 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 02:41:59 pm
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer



You clearly haven't had any proper bread. The crust is the best bit. We used to get fresh rye brad from the bakers, still warm, and by the time we'd be home half the crust would be gone.


Or real baguette, it's basically only crust. It's nice.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 15, 2022, 04:03:32 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 03:20:29 pm
spion, frozen peas sweetcorn oats etc is much better for them it's true but people have been feeding them bread for hundreds of years and there's still bliimin millions of them so it can't be doing them too much harm  :wave

but they're deffo getting more picky

mrs spion likes em hairy eh? here's something for her


:lmao

Nice pic. Mrs Spion would be all over him. Magnum PI was on the other night. She never took her eyes off him.

I know you already knew what stuff to feed our feathered friends. I was just pulling your leg. They even had to put up signs in Sefton Park requesting no bread a while back. I think bread is only a problem when that's pretty much all they are eating. Problem in the park was hundreds turn up with bread and nothing else.

We get one of those in big sacks of seeds from home and bargain, as well as peas and corn. Even chopped up potato peelings. They love all that stuff. 😊
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 15, 2022, 04:08:11 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 15, 2022, 03:23:26 pm
You clearly haven't had any proper bread. The crust is the best bit. We used to get fresh rye brad from the bakers, still warm, and by the time we'd be home half the crust would be gone.


Or real baguette, it's basically only crust. It's nice.

no need to get a cob on

Quote from: Son of Spion on September 15, 2022, 04:03:32 pm
:lmao

Nice pic. Mrs Spion would be all over him. Magnum PI was on the other night. She never took her eyes off him.

I know you already knew what stuff to feed our feathered friends. I was just pulling your leg. They even had to put up signs in Sefton Park requesting no bread a while back. I think bread is only a problem when that's pretty much all they are eating. Problem in the park was hundreds turn up with bread and nothing else.

We get one of those in big sacks of seeds from home and bargain, as well as peas and corn. Even chopped up potato peelings. They love all that stuff. 😊

ah - you're a good lad you  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 15, 2022, 05:32:28 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 15, 2022, 02:41:59 pm
the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you

a crust is just where the bread has been baked more

it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)

it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts

they're just the hard bits of bread

'outside bread' i call them

i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside

i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?

i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer



Liverbloke winds up ducks for fun...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 16, 2022, 10:23:37 am
Therese Coffey telling NHS to abandon the Oxford Comma.

c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 16, 2022, 01:29:17 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on September 16, 2022, 10:23:37 am
Therese Coffey telling NHS to abandon the Oxford Comma.

c*nt.

What's the Oxford comma?

Ok so I never even knew it existed as I've always been taught you never use a comma before the word "and" 🤷
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 16, 2022, 03:45:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 16, 2022, 01:29:17 pm
What's the Oxford comma?

Ok so I never even knew it existed as I've always been taught you never use a comma before the word "and" 🤷

What about if you want to talk about Accrington Stanley, Barnet, Dagenham and Redbridge, and Stockport?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 16, 2022, 03:55:58 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 16, 2022, 03:45:35 pm
What about if you want to talk about Accrington Stanley, Barnet, Dagenham and Redbridge, and Stockport?

Then you need to up your support game...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 17, 2022, 07:19:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 12, 2022, 11:07:58 pm
I used to crack eggs on the side of the pan. Like you, the yolk often broke.
Now I crack them on a flat surface and hardly any break. No idea why.

4 eggs later and no yolk breakage. Its a messy and undignified way to crack an egg but it does appear to be effective  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 17, 2022, 07:23:16 pm
Having broken a yolk this morning cracking it on the pan, I'm going to give this a try.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 18, 2022, 09:04:51 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 17, 2022, 07:19:21 pm
4 eggs later and no yolk breakage. Its a messy and undignified way to crack an egg but it does appear to be effective  :wave

the trauma to the egg shell over a blunt flat surface usually results in the membrane still holding its integrity (and keeping any pieces of egg shell shrapnel bound to the membrane) therefore protecting the yolk inside from further penetration (stop laughing a the back) into the yolk sack

a single trauma to the egg shell from a raised or 'sharp' surface will break the membrane and continue into the egg causing more chance of that previously mentioned yolk sack being compromised either by the object used or from pieces of the said shrapnel from the cracked egg shell

 :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 09:09:51 am
in winter the 'lads' who walk around the supermarket in their t-shirts and shorts

personally, i'm happy with the size of my dick so i don't have to prove anything to the passing transient strangers within the supermarket scenario
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 09:49:00 am
Quote from: liverbloke on September 19, 2022, 09:09:51 am
in winter the 'lads' who walk around the supermarket in their t-shirts and shorts

personally, i'm happy with the size of my dick so i don't have to prove anything to the passing transient strangers within the supermarket scenario
Got a couple of fellas that do that at my daughters school.
We're standing there togged up to our ears and still freezing, waiting for the kids to be let out.
Into the playground walks T-shirt man and stands there with his arms folded like it's the middle of summer.
He looks like a right dickhead  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 10:30:10 am
Quote from: liverbloke on September 19, 2022, 09:09:51 am
in winter the 'lads' who walk around the supermarket in their t-shirts and shorts

personally, i'm happy with the size of my dick so i don't have to prove anything to the passing transient strangers within the supermarket scenario
You're just trying to lure Rob1966 out of hiding to defend himself, aren't you?  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 11:09:22 am
Dickheads at self serve tills who scan all their stuff, then add a bag, and spend 5 minutes packing it at the end. Just scan the bag first and pack it as you scan. So much quicker.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 11:11:14 am
Quote from: liverbloke on September 19, 2022, 09:09:51 am
in winter the 'lads' who walk around the supermarket in their t-shirts and shorts

personally, i'm happy with the size of my dick so i don't have to prove anything to the passing transient strangers within the supermarket scenario

Maybe they just dont feel the cold, and its nothing to do with trying to impress others.

My missus goes mad at me as I could wear shorts in the middle of winter and be warm, where as she would have the heating on now. Im long past trying to impress her with my manliness though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 11:54:28 am
Quote from: liverbloke on September 19, 2022, 09:09:51 am
in winter the 'lads' who walk around the supermarket in their t-shirts and shorts



Rob's a good dude...

Edit: SoS quicker off the mark, foiled again... ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 12:05:00 pm
'Easy peel' labels, which basically can't be removed.

I bought some cheap, end of the day flowers from the supermarket last week for my partner. Got back in the car and tried to remove the numerous such stickers and barcodes with the price reduction on them, but they wouldn't budge.

 It looked like the bomb squad had been at them by the time I handed the flowers over to her.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 12:26:56 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 19, 2022, 12:05:00 pm
'Easy peel' labels, which basically can't be removed.

I bought some cheap, end of the day flowers from the supermarket last week for my partner. Got back in the car and tried to remove the numerous such stickers and barcodes with the price reduction on them, but they wouldn't budge.

 It looked like the bomb squad had been at them by the time I handed the flowers over to her.

Ediit...I wasn't sure if this belonged in the 'mingebag thread'

Seems like you were annoyed at the mingebaggery of the supermarket's labeling, was the bomb squad an expensive prospect?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 01:11:24 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September 19, 2022, 11:11:14 am
Maybe they just dont feel the cold, and its nothing to do with trying to impress others.

My missus goes mad at me as I could wear shorts in the middle of winter and be warm, where as she would have the heating on now. Im long past trying to impress her with my manliness though.

Same but if Im being honestI actually am trying to get liverblokes attention when I wear shorts
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 01:16:29 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 19, 2022, 12:05:00 pm
'Easy peel' labels, which basically can't be removed.

I bought some cheap, end of the day flowers from the supermarket last week for my partner. Got back in the car and tried to remove the numerous such stickers and barcodes with the price reduction on them

why  :D

this is the thread to ask, no?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 06:21:46 pm
The "gunk" that gets in a razor blade and doesn't go away.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 19, 2022, 07:03:01 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 19, 2022, 06:21:46 pm
The "gunk" that gets in a razor blade and doesn't go away.

Its an odious mix of shaving foam and dead skin cells.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:41:09 pm
A literal one this, but we're plagued with loads of little flies. Leave a window or door open and they invade the house.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:48:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:41:09 pm
A literal one this, but we're plagued with loads of little flies. Leave a window or door open and they invade the house.
We have loads of fruit flies at the moment. Open the swing bin and they all fly up in your face. :o
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September 19, 2022, 01:11:24 pm
Same but if Im being honestI actually am trying to get liverblokes attention when I wear shorts

you had me at hello  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm
I really want to open that Lord of the Rings thread, but I can't watch the show until I finish listening to The Return of the King on Audiobook.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:36:41 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:43:49 pm
I really want to open that Lord of the Rings thread, but I can't watch the show until I finish listening to The Return of the King on Audiobook.
Out of interest, which audiobook are you listening to?
