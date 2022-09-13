the crust of bread - or bread crusts to you
a crust is just where the bread has been baked more
it doesn't make the hairs grow on your chest - which would be a worry to many women (though not all)
it doesn't make you taller - it's well known that sammy lee enjoyed eating his crusts
they're just the hard bits of bread
'outside bread' i call them
i've seen many a person cut the crusts off or leave them on a plate - i have NEVER seen anyone cut the crusts off eat them and throw away the bread inside
i use to take them down to the canal to feed the ducks but the ducks just look at me with disdain thinking where's the nice doughy 'inside bread'?
i think they made a crustless bread once but it wasn't the answer
I have to pull you up on that one.
When I was a kid my Nan said if I eat my crusts I'd get a hairy chest. Well, hey presto, I now have a hairy chest, much to Mrs Spion's delight.
Empirical evidence right there.
I'm not surprised the ducks gave you dirty looks. Too much bread and little else gives them Angel Wing, which prevents them from being able to fly. I saw a swan on Sefton Park lake with it once. Poor thing. We never feed them bread. All bulk with no nutrition. 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆