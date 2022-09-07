Work have universal charger/connections on all desks. The idea being you take your laptop in and simply plug it in. There's a mouse, a keyboard and a monitor there that are connected through it.



The desk I used yesterday had it broken, so I mentioned it when I was picking something up from IT.



"Oh raise an incident with the desk number" so I do.



Phone call asking me the machine number, there's no machine I tell him.



It's the charging cable.



He just keeps asking for the machine number or a picture. I don't have a picture.



I tell him to close the incident as I don't have time for this bullshit.



We are a massive international bank. We can't replace a faulty lead.



We are a shambles