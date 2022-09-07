Running peds over isn't really a good idea
Nor is stepping out into a road without checking if there's any cars coming.
(in the debate over the new wordings of the HC, the point of my rant has been overlooked. What annoyed me most was when the pedestrian - after I'd been aware of her potential dickheadery to anticipate her stepping out without looking, so was able to stop - first noticed me, walked slower in the most cocky way and then, when I beeped*, flipped the finger)
* it was beep the horn or play Carmageddon
If I, when walking, make a mistake like stepping in front of a moving car whilst not looking, then I would raise a hand in acknowledgment and put a scurry on to not delay them any longer.