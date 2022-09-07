« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 10:42:21 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  6, 2022, 06:30:14 pm

Running peds over isn't really a good idea

Nor is stepping out into a road without checking if there's any cars coming.


(in the debate over the new wordings of the HC, the point of my rant has been overlooked. What annoyed me most was when the pedestrian - after I'd been aware of her potential dickheadery to anticipate her stepping out without looking, so was able to stop - first noticed me, walked slower in the most cocky way and then, when I beeped*, flipped the finger)

* it was beep the horn or play Carmageddon


If I, when walking, make a mistake like stepping in front of a moving car whilst not looking, then I would raise a hand in acknowledgment and put a scurry on to not delay them any longer.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 11:52:58 am
Work have universal charger/connections on all desks. The idea being you take your laptop in and simply plug it in. There's a mouse, a keyboard and a monitor there that are connected through it.

The desk I used yesterday had it broken, so I mentioned it when I was picking something up from IT.

"Oh raise an incident with the desk number" so I do.

Phone call asking me the machine number, there's no machine I tell him.

It's the charging cable.

He just keeps asking for the machine number or a picture. I don't have a picture.

I tell him to close the incident as I don't have time for this bullshit.

We are a massive international bank. We can't replace a faulty lead.

We are a shambles
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 11:55:31 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  7, 2022, 10:42:21 am
Nor is stepping out into a road without checking if there's any cars coming.

(in the debate over the new wordings of the HC, the point of my rant has been overlooked. What annoyed me most was when the pedestrian - after I'd been aware of her potential dickheadery to anticipate her stepping out without looking, so was able to stop - first noticed me, walked slower in the most cocky way and then, when I beeped*, flipped the finger)

* it was beep the horn or play Carmageddon

If I, when walking, make a mistake like stepping in front of a moving car whilst not looking, then I would raise a hand in acknowledgment and put a scurry on to not delay them any longer.

Even if she thought she was in the right there's no reason for her to slow down if you're just sitting there waiting for her to finish crossing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 12:38:44 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  7, 2022, 11:52:58 am
Work have universal charger/connections on all desks. The idea being you take your laptop in and simply plug it in. There's a mouse, a keyboard and a monitor there that are connected through it.

The desk I used yesterday had it broken, so I mentioned it when I was picking something up from IT.

"Oh raise an incident with the desk number" so I do.

Phone call asking me the machine number, there's no machine I tell him.

It's the charging cable.

He just keeps asking for the machine number or a picture. I don't have a picture.

I tell him to close the incident as I don't have time for this bullshit.

We are a massive international bank. We can't replace a faulty lead.

We are a shambles

did you turn it off and on again?

 :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 01:23:19 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September  7, 2022, 12:38:44 pm
did you turn it off and on again?

 :wave

I'm shocked he didn't suggest that. The thing is they'll have a load of them in the store room. Takes someone a couple of minutes to unplug one lead and plug a new one in.

Why does it need an incident and then a follow phone call from someone who has zero working knowledge of the building?

The end result is no one reports the broken leads so we just get more broken leads.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 01:50:19 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  7, 2022, 01:23:19 pm
I'm shocked he didn't suggest that. The thing is they'll have a load of them in the store room. Takes someone a couple of minutes to unplug one lead and plug a new one in.

Why does it need an incident and then a follow phone call from someone who has zero working knowledge of the building?

The end result is no one reports the broken leads so we just get more broken leads.

Be fair, maybe he just didn't want to go acoustic...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 06:47:21 pm
watched the last 15 minutes of the PSG game last night. PSG up 2-1.

Every time a PSG player gets knocked, it's down they go for an extended amount of time and flailing around they got shot. Replays showed they were never hit in the face, but they are all holding there face like 5 year olds in the school yard.

Idiots.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 7, 2022, 07:19:12 pm
Arrived early and I'm waiting for others to arrive in the pub - I've thought of one...

People who don't use coasters (or fashion something that has a similar effect, like using a napkin), particularly in the pub. Can't stand when the table gets all wet and everyone's got their sleeves/arms in it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 8, 2022, 08:17:28 am
Quote from: jackh on September  7, 2022, 07:19:12 pm
Arrived early and I'm waiting for others to arrive in the pub - I've thought of one...

People who don't use coasters (or fashion something that has a similar effect, like using a napkin), particularly in the pub. Can't stand when the table gets all wet and everyone's got their sleeves/arms in it.

get an empty glass and tilt the table until all the spilt beer goes into the glass

now you have a clean table and half a pint of the good stuff - for free!

watcha complaining about  :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 8, 2022, 01:05:00 pm
Quote from: Elzar on September  5, 2022, 03:21:03 pm
Today they had an hour long episode, and 4 teams! Madness

Didnt even get to see the end of todays episode. Not sure this show is worth it anymore.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 8, 2022, 01:15:07 pm
Jobsworth c*nts at work cc'ing the manager at the slightest inconvenience.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 9, 2022, 11:46:26 pm
I thought this too whimsical to put in the depression thread but its very real and bizarre

If I put on fools and horses and watch for more than 30 seconds a crushing depression (feeling of doom amd hopelessness) hits me and lasts a while. I cant explain it at all

Its so completely weird
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:21:52 am
I don't watch Only Fools but I get that with other programs. I think it's just feeling of nostalgia, wanting to return to happier times maybe?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:37:28 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:21:52 am
I don't watch Only Fools but I get that with other programs. I think it's just feeling of nostalgia, wanting to return to happier times maybe?

Almost definitely.

Even if I think about it it starts up a little
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:41:38 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on September  7, 2022, 06:47:21 pm
watched the last 15 minutes of the PSG game last night. PSG up 2-1.

Every time a PSG player gets knocked, it's down they go for an extended amount of time and flailing around they got shot. Replays showed they were never hit in the face, but they are all holding there face like 5 year olds in the school yard.

Idiots.

Football is really becoming unwatchable because of these antics, timewasting is just as bad, & the refs let them get away with it, La Liga is unwatchable because of players trying to out cheat each other.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:51:47 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  7, 2022, 10:01:23 am
Use a bib.

Aye, tuck the serviette down your collar so it is bib-like

at the most hoity toity restaurants this is frowned upon but at the Toby Carvery I presume one could get away with it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:45:28 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:51:47 am
Aye, tuck the serviette down your collar so it is bib-like

at the most hoity toity restaurants this is frowned upon but at the Toby Carvery I presume one could get away with it

Ive been in up market sea food restaurants in the South of France serving seafood platters Royale at 120e and bibs are provided.

I didnt get one for my thon a la nicoise though, bibs are only for the big rollers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:23:42 pm
I had a message on my santander app last night asking me to authorise a payment I didn't request. I declined and followed the message asking me to contact their 24 hour fraud hotline only to be told they were shut. The 24 hour hotline is only open until 9pm.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm
Hearing people wank on about hating the notch in iPhone screens. One of the most single best inventions of the modern era along with the internet and you want to complain about a small irregularity in the screen.

Idiots.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:50:58 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:23:42 pm
I had a message on my santander app last night asking me to authorise a payment I didn't request. I declined and followed the message asking me to contact their 24 hour fraud hotline only to be told they were shut. The 24 hour hotline is only open until 9pm.

Hmmm. Im considering moving over to Santander but there are a few things putting me off - other than the Ant and Dec pricks.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:56:47 am
1 star Tripadvisor hotel reviews from people whose main gripe is that they took to offence to the fact hotel staff didn't acknowledge that they are the member of an elite/platinum/titanium hotel rewards group during check-in or at other points during their stay. This is usually followed by a secondary complaint that they weren't offered any free upgrades despite being the holder of an elite/platinum/titanium hotel rewards card.

Things that I'm concerned about when reading hotel reviews (noise, safety,  proximity to amenities, cleanliness), do not include someone losing their shit in a review because cleaning staff didn't say hello to them the hallway or that they weren't offered a free breakfast while giving the Ronnie Pickering-style "do you know who I am?" because they belong to a loyalty program
