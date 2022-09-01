« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 1, 2022, 06:43:53 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 31, 2022, 07:15:08 pm
Not really the same thing though is it. The them/they thing is a completely new way of addressing people that doesn't fit with the grammatical patterns we've used our whole lives, so it is awkward and hard to remember.


Really? You've never used They when you don't know gender? This is a standard part of English - feel like I've used that for years. Granted the context around this is different but I wouldn't say it's grammatically new. It's probably easier than remembering a new person's name - shrug, I don't doubt people struggle with it but when I've come across people identifying as they/them, it tends to be memorable enough anyway

Quote
Then there's the concern that you'll get castigated if you get it wrong. I'm sure this concern is overblown the vast majority of the time, but it is there. My son, aged 12, got in hot water last school year because he used a classmate's old name, or misgendered them with the wrong pronoun. He swears, and I believe him, that it was completely accidental and he wasn't trying to wind them up (which would be a different scenario). They were talking about an in-school suspension for him, sensitivity training, all this stuff. I was royally pissed off. People can be called whatever they want, I have no problem with that, but you have to be forgiving if people make a mistake or find it difficult to get used to.

It doesn't sound from how you've written it like this sensitity training etc.actually happened?.... and deadnaming is quite a powerful thing - perhaps read up some psychology around the effects of it

https://psychcentral.com/health/deadnaming

I'm not saying it wouldn't be better to say Sorry and move on, but perhaps that simply wasn't possible

The misnamed pupil's side is not represented - I can't imagine it's a laugh riot being that age, kids are bastards at that age, not accusing your son at all, but a school taking action at an area of bullying, it isn't hard to see why that's a decent decision.

I can only guess how bad it is to be deadnamed (I have nothing personally to compare it to, like most people I presume), but I think at this point it's probably better to accept for some it is a devastating thing to do.

Accidents happen, but if the pupil was getting it all the time and your son got misblamed... Eh. That happened to me at school loads. It's just the school being, at worst jumpy, but protecting one of their pupils.

So in don't see it as a story in which you were aggrieved (though I can understand that). I see at as a story in which there was defensive action by the school for something I could absolutely see as a horrible area for bullies (and they probably overreacted to your son.)
« Last Edit: September 1, 2022, 06:49:49 am by ToneLa »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 1, 2022, 07:35:20 pm
You appear to be adapting to the modern world better than I Tone.

Kids today - in my neighbourhood anyway, it's a very liberal area of the city - are actually remarkably open-minded and unbothered by this stuff from what I can see. My son's best friend is gay and there's just no comment about it, no jokes or discomfort, it was all just accepted with a shrug like who cares. We have a godchild who he has grown up with who is non-binary, again, no issues, everyone has switched to the new name. It's genuinely nice to see, although I'm sure that doesn't mean the non-binary kids' lives are a bed of roses - I'm just saying you might be pleasantly surprised by the other kids' attitudes.

Anyway, the way the incident transpired with the school was a mess - you're right about the other kid's side not being represented because we never heard it, nobody was able to give us any details on exactly what happened or was said, where it happened, was it one occasion or multiple, who else was present. My son was genuinely bewildered by the whole thing - I thought the worst initially and he was given a proper interrogation, but he is not a good liar, and I believed his account. I was left with the strong impression that the whole allegation was a crock of shit frankly.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 1, 2022, 07:35:55 pm
Buying the same fit of the sane size of the same pair of jeans from the same brand, only they're tight as fuck
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 1, 2022, 08:27:15 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on September  1, 2022, 07:35:55 pm
Buying the same fit of the sane size of the same pair of jeans from the same brand, only they're tight as fuck

Sounds like youve put on a few pounds fatty.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 1, 2022, 09:44:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  1, 2022, 08:27:15 pm
Sounds like youve put on a few pounds fatty.
You could probably knock the underscore off his name.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2022, 08:27:05 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September  1, 2022, 07:35:20 pm
You appear to be adapting to the modern world better than I Tone.

Thanks! I generally hate it, think it could be so much better and call it a dystopia - I probably do understand it  ;D

Quote
Kids today - in my neighbourhood anyway, it's a very liberal area of the city - are actually remarkably open-minded and unbothered by this stuff from what I can see. My son's best friend is gay and there's just no comment about it, no jokes or discomfort, it was all just accepted with a shrug like who cares. We have a godchild who he has grown up with who is non-binary, again, no issues, everyone has switched to the new name. It's genuinely nice to see, although I'm sure that doesn't mean the non-binary kids' lives are a bed of roses - I'm just saying you might be pleasantly surprised by the other kids' attitudes.

Well that is lovely to hear! What baffles and seems "new" to us is probably to the kids, just.. how it is. Life isn't always perfect no matter your situation, orientation or conduct, but the attitudes you're talking about there just sound great

Quote
Anyway, the way the incident transpired with the school was a mess - you're right about the other kid's side not being represented because we never heard it, nobody was able to give us any details on exactly what happened or was said, where it happened, was it one occasion or multiple, who else was present. My son was genuinely bewildered by the whole thing - I thought the worst initially and he was given a proper interrogation, but he is not a good liar, and I believed his account. I was left with the strong impression that the whole allegation was a crock of shit frankly.

Cheers for that. Me mate is a teacher so asked him and it's an uncommon area for him too. It's weird, I do think all throughout history people have been non-binary, asexual, gay, but like society only awakens to it "now". It sounds a bit of a mess that, and even that allegation, I dunno, sometimes you can take stuff the wrong way - so many variables

Glad you could shed some light on it! Yep it could have been handled better... hopefully everyone involved learned something, the school especially!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 2, 2022, 12:27:31 pm
Bad enough that by lease car (of 4 years, which I've absolutely loved) has gone back today, but they sent the most pedantic twat to inspect it.

When I've returned leased cars previously, the inspector has given a cursory once-over to spot any major damage. This one almost got a magnifying glass out.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 3, 2022, 10:32:04 am
we've had this before...

i've just been down the asda and outside were this couple (see below) waiting for a taxi and their little girl was swinging on the metal bike racks and the 'mother' (term used loosely) shouted stop doing that you fucking dickhead, here's the taxi

i looked at the mother with utter contempt and she looked back at me and smiled - what the fuck?

eugenics has its place



Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:37:22 pm
now i'm not one to moan, whinge, court controversy or fly off the handle



but i hate gravel drives

the gravel ends up all over the pavement

all over the road

annoying to walk on

and the owners never clean it up and put it back on their drives - they just buy more fucking gravel

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:50:02 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:37:22 pm
now i'm not one to moan, whinge, court controversy or fly off the handle



but i hate gravel drives

the gravel ends up all over the pavement

all over the road

annoying to walk on

and the owners never clean it up and put it back on their drives - they just buy more fucking gravel
Its like walking past a builders merchants  >:(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:22:21 pm
I was turning left into a side street. A pedestrian is walking on the pavement the same direction as me, and going to cross the side road; she's wearing earphones. I ponder that she may not check before crossing so I should go carefully.

Sure enough, the stupid, fat cow doesn't look and just steps out. Because I'm prepared for this, I brake. She looks round at me, gives a cocky look and walks even slower. I beep my horn. She flips the finger at me.



Aaaaarrrrrgggghhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!  I've just pre-empted your fuckwittery and saved you from being run over through your own fault, and that's your stinking, fucking attitude?

I wind my window down, and let off a rant. Then realise she probably won't even hear me because she's got earphones on.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:46:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:22:21 pm
I was turning left into a side street. A pedestrian is walking on the pavement the same direction as me, and going to cross the side road; she's wearing earphones. I ponder that she may not check before crossing so I should go carefully.

Sure enough, the stupid, fat cow doesn't look and just steps out. Because I'm prepared for this, I brake. She looks round at me, gives a cocky look and walks even slower. I beep my horn. She flips the finger at me.



Aaaaarrrrrgggghhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!  I've just pre-empted your fuckwittery and saved you from being run over through your own fault, and that's your stinking, fucking attitude?

I wind my window down, and let off a rant. Then realise she probably won't even hear me because she's got earphones on.

You're one of the 61% that hasn't read the updated highway code then  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:01:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:46:30 pm
You're one of the 61% that hasn't read the updated highway code then  ;D

Rule H2 applies to drivers, motorcyclists horse-drawn vehicles, horse riders and cyclists:

At a junction you should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which or from which you are turning.

 

She wasn't waiting. She could have been turning left into the sidestreet herself. She just stepped into the road without any hesitation.

It's a stupid rewording, anyway, which is likely to lead to more RTAs, as cars stop mid-turn, causing the traffic following them to have to slam on.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:16:23 pm
I wasn't aware of it until I read it this morning.
Generally I'd give way to a parent with a child, or a child in their own, elderly etc, but I'm not giving way to some c*nt like in your scenario above without making them aware of my existence.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:19:24 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:01:02 pm
Rule H2 applies to drivers, motorcyclists horse-drawn vehicles, horse riders and cyclists:

At a junction you should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which or from which you are turning.

 

She wasn't waiting. She could have been turning left into the sidestreet herself. She just stepped into the road without any hesitation.

It's a stupid rewording, anyway, which is likely to lead to more RTAs, as cars stop mid-turn, causing the traffic following them to have to slam on.

It says waiting or crossing though,, and by the sounds of it she was crossing. Seems like the code applies here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:22:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:22:21 pm
I was turning left into a side street. A pedestrian is walking on the pavement the same direction as me, and going to cross the side road; she's wearing earphones. I ponder that she may not check before crossing so I should go carefully.

Sure enough, the stupid, fat cow doesn't look and just steps out. Because I'm prepared for this, I brake. She looks round at me, gives a cocky look and walks even slower. I beep my horn. She flips the finger at me.



Aaaaarrrrrgggghhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!  I've just pre-empted your fuckwittery and saved you from being run over through your own fault, and that's your stinking, fucking attitude?

I wind my window down, and let off a rant. Then realise she probably won't even hear me because she's got earphones on.
She sounds like a bellend.

For balance...
Drivers by me don't stop at a zebra crossing, will actively drive through a red light at a pelican crossing (ironically it will only turn to "walk" when the set of lights less than 100 yards away is on red).

It's so bad that I actively choose not to run on the streets if I can help it. It's far too dangerous and I don't trust any driver now to do anything
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:19:24 pm
It says waiting or crossing though,, and by the sounds of it she was crossing. Seems like the code applies here.

The twat should definitely have stopped to ensure its safe to cross, regardless of what the code says. I haven't been hit by one, but I'd be pretty sure a 1.5 ton metal box travelling at any speed would hurt if it collided with me.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:26:08 pm
The twat should definitely have stopped to ensure its safe to cross, regardless of what the code says. I haven't been hit by one, but I'd be pretty sure a 1.5 ton metal box travelling at any speed would hurt if it collided with me.

No doubt, but going by the text Nobby posted, they were still within the rules, even if they were being a twat.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:01:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm
No doubt, but going by the text Nobby posted, they were still within the rules, even if they were being a twat.

Yep. I would of course always check for safety, but the pedestrian basically has the right of way now, and the turning car must always wait/check if they are crossing or not.



But, I do get annoyed by people walking around without paying attention, especially when they have big massive headphones and don't even react to shouts.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:02:05 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:19:24 pm
It says waiting or crossing though,, and by the sounds of it she was crossing. Seems like the code applies here.

No, she wasn't crossing. I was well into starting my turn when she stepped off the pavement into the road. If I hadn't slowed right down with the expectation that I might have to stop, and just took the corner at normal cornering speed, I'd have been a few foot further on and not been able to avoid hitting the fat meff.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:01:02 pm
Rule H2 applies to drivers, motorcyclists horse-drawn vehicles, horse riders and cyclists:

At a junction you should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which or from which you are turning.

 

She wasn't waiting. She could have been turning left into the sidestreet herself. She just stepped into the road without any hesitation.

It's a stupid rewording, anyway, which is likely to lead to more RTAs, as cars stop mid-turn, causing the traffic following them to have to slam on.

So basically when the dumb fuck behind you shunts into you because you've stopped on a main road to wait for another dumb fuck to cross the road you're about to turn into, who's to blame for the insurance claim?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 03:21:03 pm
Quote from: Elzar on February  2, 2022, 11:27:23 am
Bargain Hunt changes its format every day.

Proper weird.

Today they had an hour long episode, and 4 teams! Madness
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm
So basically when the dumb fuck behind you shunts into you because you've stopped on a main road to wait for another dumb fuck to cross the road you're about to turn into, who's to blame for the insurance claim?

The dumb fuck who shunted into you.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:19:58 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm
The dumb fuck who shunted into you.

yep - should always leave a gap and be ready to break quickly in an emergency
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:18:43 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:19:58 pm
yep - should always leave a gap and be ready to break quickly in an emergency

It happened to me many years taking the kids to school.

I'd spotted the pedestrian pushing a pram approaching a side road that the car in front of me was indicating to turn into.

I stopped in plenty of time, the lady driving the car behind me also stopped but the twat driving the works pickup behind her didn't and hit her so hard it shunted her into me.

Turns out he wasn't insured, both our cars were right offs but didn't get a penny.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:33:38 pm
"Save the date" emails.

Firstly, the date doesn't need saving. It's not endangered, like, for examples the bees.

Secondly, these emails are always about something unimportant that I won't attend anyway
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:41:57 pm
People who vape in crowded spaces.

A bus absolutely packed with people just off a plane, travelling from the runway to the airport, bus journey only takes about 2 mins. Why do you have to blow smoke around everyone so for a few seconds of pleasure?
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:53:38 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:41:57 pm
People who vape in crowded spaces.

A bus absolutely packed with people just off a plane, travelling from the runway to the airport, bus journey only takes about 2 mins. Why do you have to blow smoke around everyone so for a few seconds of pleasure?

Smokers/vapers are scum
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:00:04 pm
Just saw someone on a local free stuff facebook group complain because they have not been offered a free tv or hoover from the list of thirty or so items that they have requested. Ungrateful twats.
