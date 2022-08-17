« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1905145 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34640 on: August 17, 2022, 11:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Lad on August 17, 2022, 04:20:58 pm
The huge price hike at Costa coffee.
I've only ever had hot chocolate from there but it was repulsive. Can tell they really water it down then add a few splashes of milk to it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34641 on: August 18, 2022, 02:54:42 pm »
Bosses who push, push, push.

Just had to threaten two of mine. They know we are up the wall and always add that bit extra. Had my toolbox in my hand and was on my way to my car. It shouldnt have to come to that but I guess its the way of the world now. In the end I told them I dont speak tory and to leave me alone. Fuckers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34642 on: August 18, 2022, 03:06:20 pm »
The local chippie being bought over and - inevitably - rapidly going downhill. Had a fish supper last night and fish was dry and the batter like cardboard.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34643 on: August 18, 2022, 05:56:40 pm »
Employers (NHS in particular) making you fill out a long application form instead of just accepting a CV and letter like most places.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34644 on: August 18, 2022, 06:23:26 pm »
Youtube Reaction videos. I don't understand why people are so interested in seeing other people, that they don't know, reacting to their favourite films, music albums or whatever. It can be fun and interesting to see the reaction of a close friend or family member to those things, but the fuck do I care what some dead-eyed dumb frivolous c*nt thinks about it? And the levels of narcissism involved to actually make those videos, jeez. Here's half an hour of ME reacting to YOUR favourite thing, please subscribe. Fuck off!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34645 on: August 19, 2022, 02:09:54 am »
Dyson air blade hand dryers, put your hand in and all they do is blow all the moisture all over you.
Airports in general.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34646 on: August 19, 2022, 08:15:49 am »
recently switched broadband from BT to Sky to discover Sky have put a content blocker thing on my internet. Fucking gobshites.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34647 on: August 19, 2022, 08:21:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 19, 2022, 08:15:49 am
recently switched broadband from BT to Sky to discover Sky have put a content blocker thing on my internet. Fucking gobshites.


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34648 on: August 19, 2022, 08:26:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 19, 2022, 08:21:23 am


Wanker  :wanker

I knew what I was letting myself in for posting that, but I didnt want to bottle it up.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34649 on: August 19, 2022, 08:38:40 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 18, 2022, 03:06:20 pm
The local chippie being bought over and - inevitably - rapidly going downhill. Had a fish supper last night and fish was dry and the batter like cardboard.

Is it just me, or have they put their prices up as well? Just a chippy delivered the other day and it was near £15 when it used to be £12 recently.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34650 on: August 19, 2022, 09:01:56 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 19, 2022, 08:38:40 am
Is it just me, or have they put their prices up as well? Just a chippy delivered the other day and it was near £15 when it used to be £12 recently.

I noticed mine had a new menu on the wall the other day with higher prices - Presumably the whole inflation/Brexit thing...
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34651 on: August 19, 2022, 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on August 18, 2022, 06:23:26 pm
Youtube Reaction videos. I don't understand why people are so interested in seeing other people, that they don't know, reacting to their favourite films, music albums or whatever. It can be fun and interesting to see the reaction of a close friend or family member to those things, but the fuck do I care what some dead-eyed dumb frivolous c*nt thinks about it? And the levels of narcissism involved to actually make those videos, jeez. Here's half an hour of ME reacting to YOUR favourite thing, please subscribe. Fuck off!

Christ yes. If I see one on my YT homepage then it immediately gets the "Don't recommend this channel" treatment. You sometimes get a clutch of them when a new trailer for something like Star Wars appears (probably see a few about this new GoT show). And they always make those stupid 'shocked' faces for the thumbnail!
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34652 on: August 19, 2022, 07:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 19, 2022, 08:15:49 am
recently switched broadband from BT to Sky to discover Sky have put a content blocker thing on my internet. Fucking gobshites.

That's shit. I know my parents have the same thing and I usually bypass it with a VPN if that helps.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34653 on: August 19, 2022, 08:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 19, 2022, 08:15:49 am
recently switched broadband from BT to Sky to discover Sky have put a content blocker thing on my internet. Fucking gobshites.

You should be able to turn it off on the router. Is it not the case that providers have to put it on by default for new customers?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34654 on: Today at 09:05:19 am »
I know there are a lot of driving posts in here (fair few from me to be honest). Its just the general idiocy of people who also are adamant theyre in the right, for example:

- Merge in Turn. People who merge hundreds of yards before the merge point and then dont let anyone else push in.
- Speed Limits. People who are driving well below 70 yet pull out into Lane 3 on a motorway.
- Middle Lane Wankers.

And my all time favourite, the one thats nearly caused me to crash several times - the speed cameras on the Widnes side of the new Mersey Gateway. Its a 70mph road, yet for some reason people feel the need to slam on down to 60 (or sometimes 50) for the camera. In both lanes, too.

It honestly astounds me daily how some people get by without crashing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34655 on: Today at 02:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 09:05:19 am
- Middle Lane Wankers.
sounds a bit dangerous.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34656 on: Today at 02:16:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:14:14 pm
sounds a bit dangerous.

Life in the fast lane old boy.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34657 on: Today at 02:29:01 pm »
On the YouTube reaction vids

I have found myself watching more and more of them. I love seeing people react to songs. There is a reaction video - a guy, not sure of his job, who primarily loves hip hop and rap - of him listening to Taylor Swifts folklore for the first time and I am not exaggerating when I say I have watched it over two  dozen times. The journey of him knowing Taylor Swift for her mainstream pop hits and everything that goes with that, to him being visibly shocked and impressed, crying at one stage and by the end declaring it one of the best albums he had heard that year is such a high for me. The girl who only sings songs about breaking up with people in a euphoric, sickly pop format announcing herself in someones world as an incredible songwriter, flanked by some incredible production is just so nice to watch for me. There are quite a few other reaction videos like that but that one gets me. Here is the link if anyone wants to see what I mean.

https://youtu.be/HBGBzKCTnaU

There is also a really young guy in America who has a channel where he reacts to songs he has never heard before. Really classic songs, but he never had the exposure. A lot are British bands/people like Rick Astley, Queen, Joy Division, Depeche Mode etc. I find it quite wholesome and at times really funny as we often have different opinions here on some of the songs. I think he reacted to YNWA too and became a Liverpool fan off the back of it.

Here he is listening to Bohemian Rhapsody for the first time: https://youtu.be/O-ucmYN7v3o

Also, I do watch some food and drink reaction videos too. I like seeing taste tests and stuff like that - Good Mythical Morning is one I have started to watch a lot of.
JFT96.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34658 on: Today at 02:33:20 pm »
I came into this thread to mention SkyQ initially!

Have had it for over a year now and my god it is shite IMO. I absolutely hate it. The second box isnt used that often and so struggles to connect first time when you turn it on. I dont know how to catch up with live TV when you pause it without having to FF. And so other little changes and features I thought Id get used to but it still feels dreadful.

I like the additional space and the fact the boxes are physically small but the rest of it is shite for me.
JFT96.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34659 on: Today at 02:45:06 pm »

Quote from: Schmidt on August 19, 2022, 07:57:34 pm
That's shit. I know my parents have the same thing and I usually bypass it with a VPN if that helps.

I know what a VPN is, but its a bit beyond my Luddite capabilities to use one

Quote from: Elmo! on August 19, 2022, 08:17:10 pm
You should be able to turn it off on the router. Is it not the case that providers have to put it on by default for new customers?

How mate?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34660 on: Today at 03:46:25 pm »
@Ciara, knew it'd be Jayvee :D

I watch a lot of his 80s reactions. Also AfterWorkReactions for British sitcoms and Father Ted. Like a lot of things, for every decent reactor (for lack of a better word) there are a hundred knobends who scream and shout and play it up for the camera.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34661 on: Today at 03:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:33:20 pm
I came into this thread to mention SkyQ initially!

Have had it for over a year now and my god it is shite IMO. I absolutely hate it. The second box isnt used that often and so struggles to connect first time when you turn it on. I dont know how to catch up with live TV when you pause it without having to FF. And so other little changes and features I thought Id get used to but it still feels dreadful.

I like the additional space and the fact the boxes are physically small but the rest of it is shite for me.

I know theres a thread for it but thats interesting. Had been looking at it (have a VERY old Sky box), are there other options without getting Sky Q?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34662 on: Today at 03:51:06 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 03:46:25 pm
@Ciara, knew it'd be Jayvee :D

I watch a lot of his 80s reactions. Also AfterWorkTV for British sitcoms and Father Ted. Like a lot of things, for every decent reactor (for lack of a better word) there are a hundred knobends who scream and shout and play it up for the camera.


Yo, its your boy JayVee :D

Haha! Thanks for the tip!
JFT96.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34663 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:48:52 pm
I know theres a thread for it but thats interesting. Had been looking at it (have a VERY old Sky box), are there other options without getting Sky Q?

I would be keen to see that thread too? My Husband thinks its terrible too. I didnt know if we were in the minority or not.

I like some of the features - having Netflix, Prime, Disney, Apple within the system (so one remote), more storage and obviously its more interactive that the old system but I just find it clunky.
JFT96.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34664 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:33:20 pm
I came into this thread to mention SkyQ initially!

Have had it for over a year now and my god it is shite IMO. I absolutely hate it. The second box isnt used that often and so struggles to connect first time when you turn it on. I dont know how to catch up with live TV when you pause it without having to FF. And so other little changes and features I thought Id get used to but it still feels dreadful.

I like the additional space and the fact the boxes are physically small but the rest of it is shite for me.

Weve just had it.  We can only have 3 boxes working at one time, it goes into hibernation between 04.45 - 07:00.  The pause rewind function is shite, 

The interface is crap.

Its rubbish.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34665 on: Today at 04:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:54:49 pm
I would be keen to see that thread too? My Husband thinks its terrible too. I didnt know if we were in the minority or not.

I like some of the features - having Netflix, Prime, Disney, Apple within the system (so one remote), more storage and obviously its more interactive that the old system but I just find it clunky.

Fill your boots.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=199108.0

Our setup is so old we cant get Netflix and the other paid stuff on the downstairs tv which is a bit shite. More down to me being a charlatan I think.

Not sure if I trust our current wifi which is also provided by Sky but thats another gripe.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34666 on: Today at 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:33:20 pm
I came into this thread to mention SkyQ initially!

Have had it for over a year now and my god it is shite IMO. I absolutely hate it. The second box isnt used that often and so struggles to connect first time when you turn it on. I dont know how to catch up with live TV when you pause it without having to FF. And so other little changes and features I thought Id get used to but it still feels dreadful.

I like the additional space and the fact the boxes are physically small but the rest of it is shite for me.

Don't you just press the Sky (logo) button and it goes back to live?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34667 on: Today at 04:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:18:04 pm
Fill your boots.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=199108.0

Our setup is so old we cant get Netflix and the other paid stuff on the downstairs tv which is a bit shite. More down to me being a charlatan I think.

Not sure if I trust our current wifi which is also provided by Sky but thats another gripe.

Careful with them,  loads of censorship. Weve got the minimum 149 Mbps and its sufficient

Sky Q - its cheaper our bill went from £120 to £95 a month
more storage for downloads and recorded stuff

all in all an inferior product due to it being ran through the internet.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34668 on: Today at 04:51:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:28:56 pm
Don't you just press the Sky (logo) button and it goes back to live?

When I do that, it just goes to main menu. :/
JFT96.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34669 on: Today at 04:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:18:04 pm
Fill your boots.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=199108.0

Our setup is so old we cant get Netflix and the other paid stuff on the downstairs tv which is a bit shite. More down to me being a charlatan I think.

Not sure if I trust our current wifi which is also provided by Sky but thats another gripe.

Maybe a Firestick is what you need if you dont want to make the change yet?
JFT96.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34670 on: Today at 08:42:21 pm »
The Premier League sucking itself off for being the name of England's top division for 30 years.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34671 on: Today at 08:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:45:06 pm
I know what a VPN is, but its a bit beyond my Luddite capabilities to use one

How mate?

Here you go - https://usave.co.uk/broadband/guides/how-do-i-turn-off-sky-broadband-shield/

It's not done directly on your router actually, you do it from your online Sky account.
