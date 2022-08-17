I know there are a lot of driving posts in here (fair few from me to be honest). Its just the general idiocy of people who also are adamant theyre in the right, for example:



- Merge in Turn. People who merge hundreds of yards before the merge point and then dont let anyone else push in.

- Speed Limits. People who are driving well below 70 yet pull out into Lane 3 on a motorway.

- Middle Lane Wankers.



And my all time favourite, the one thats nearly caused me to crash several times - the speed cameras on the Widnes side of the new Mersey Gateway. Its a 70mph road, yet for some reason people feel the need to slam on down to 60 (or sometimes 50) for the camera. In both lanes, too.



It honestly astounds me daily how some people get by without crashing.