On the YouTube reaction vids
I have found myself watching more and more of them. I love seeing people react to songs. There is a reaction video - a guy, not sure of his job, who primarily loves hip hop and rap - of him listening to Taylor Swifts folklore for the first time and I am not exaggerating when I say I have watched it over two dozen times. The journey of him knowing Taylor Swift for her mainstream pop hits and everything that goes with that, to him being visibly shocked and impressed, crying at one stage and by the end declaring it one of the best albums he had heard that year is such a high for me. The girl who only sings songs about breaking up with people in a euphoric, sickly pop format announcing herself in someones world as an incredible songwriter, flanked by some incredible production is just so nice to watch for me. There are quite a few other reaction videos like that but that one gets me. Here is the link if anyone wants to see what I mean. https://youtu.be/HBGBzKCTnaU
There is also a really young guy in America who has a channel where he reacts to songs he has never heard before. Really classic songs, but he never had the exposure. A lot are British bands/people like Rick Astley, Queen, Joy Division, Depeche Mode etc
. I find it quite wholesome and at times really funny as we often have different opinions here on some of the songs. I think he reacted to YNWA too and became a Liverpool fan off the back of it.
Here he is listening to Bohemian Rhapsody for the first time: https://youtu.be/O-ucmYN7v3o
Also, I do watch some food and drink reaction videos too. I like seeing taste tests and stuff like that - Good Mythical Morning is one I have started to watch a lot of.