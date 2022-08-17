« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 862 863 864 865 866 [867]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1903629 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34640 on: August 17, 2022, 11:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Lad on August 17, 2022, 04:20:58 pm
The huge price hike at Costa coffee.
I've only ever had hot chocolate from there but it was repulsive. Can tell they really water it down then add a few splashes of milk to it.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34641 on: Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm »
Bosses who push, push, push.

Just had to threaten two of mine. They know we are up the wall and always add that bit extra. Had my toolbox in my hand and was on my way to my car. It shouldnt have to come to that but I guess its the way of the world now. In the end I told them I dont speak tory and to leave me alone. Fuckers.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34642 on: Yesterday at 03:06:20 pm »
The local chippie being bought over and - inevitably - rapidly going downhill. Had a fish supper last night and fish was dry and the batter like cardboard.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34643 on: Yesterday at 05:56:40 pm »
Employers (NHS in particular) making you fill out a long application form instead of just accepting a CV and letter like most places.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,256
  • Not Italian
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34644 on: Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm »
Youtube Reaction videos. I don't understand why people are so interested in seeing other people, that they don't know, reacting to their favourite films, music albums or whatever. It can be fun and interesting to see the reaction of a close friend or family member to those things, but the fuck do I care what some dead-eyed dumb frivolous c*nt thinks about it? And the levels of narcissism involved to actually make those videos, jeez. Here's half an hour of ME reacting to YOUR favourite thing, please subscribe. Fuck off!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:38:09 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34645 on: Today at 02:09:54 am »
Dyson air blade hand dryers, put your hand in and all they do is blow all the moisture all over you.
Airports in general.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34646 on: Today at 08:15:49 am »
recently switched broadband from BT to Sky to discover Sky have put a content blocker thing on my internet. Fucking gobshites.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,280
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34647 on: Today at 08:21:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:15:49 am
recently switched broadband from BT to Sky to discover Sky have put a content blocker thing on my internet. Fucking gobshites.


Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34648 on: Today at 08:26:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:21:23 am


Wanker  :wanker

I knew what I was letting myself in for posting that, but I didnt want to bottle it up.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34649 on: Today at 08:38:40 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:06:20 pm
The local chippie being bought over and - inevitably - rapidly going downhill. Had a fish supper last night and fish was dry and the batter like cardboard.

Is it just me, or have they put their prices up as well? Just a chippy delivered the other day and it was near £15 when it used to be £12 recently.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,386
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34650 on: Today at 09:01:56 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:38:40 am
Is it just me, or have they put their prices up as well? Just a chippy delivered the other day and it was near £15 when it used to be £12 recently.

I noticed mine had a new menu on the wall the other day with higher prices - Presumably the whole inflation/Brexit thing...
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • Klopptimist
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34651 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm
Youtube Reaction videos. I don't understand why people are so interested in seeing other people, that they don't know, reacting to their favourite films, music albums or whatever. It can be fun and interesting to see the reaction of a close friend or family member to those things, but the fuck do I care what some dead-eyed dumb frivolous c*nt thinks about it? And the levels of narcissism involved to actually make those videos, jeez. Here's half an hour of ME reacting to YOUR favourite thing, please subscribe. Fuck off!

Christ yes. If I see one on my YT homepage then it immediately gets the "Don't recommend this channel" treatment. You sometimes get a clutch of them when a new trailer for something like Star Wars appears (probably see a few about this new GoT show). And they always make those stupid 'shocked' faces for the thumbnail!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,101
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34652 on: Today at 07:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:15:49 am
recently switched broadband from BT to Sky to discover Sky have put a content blocker thing on my internet. Fucking gobshites.

That's shit. I know my parents have the same thing and I usually bypass it with a VPN if that helps.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 862 863 864 865 866 [867]   Go Up
« previous next »
 