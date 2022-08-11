« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 861 862 863 864 865 [866]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1900525 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,558
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34600 on: August 11, 2022, 01:12:58 pm »
Having a sore knee, & think it's due to trapped cartilage, which i've had before.. :(
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,339
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34601 on: August 11, 2022, 02:43:04 pm »
When people try and announce words how someone from a different country would (for example names in football) - They then end up copying their accent instead. I find the Spanish players end up with this most from commentators

It would be like someone asking Gerrard how to say his name, and then saying it in a scouse accent every time they go to say it.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,850
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34602 on: August 11, 2022, 04:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 11, 2022, 01:12:58 pm
Having a sore knee, & think it's due to trapped cartilage, which i've had before.. :(
Knees are bastards and the bad news is that they only get worse as you get older.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34603 on: August 11, 2022, 09:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 11, 2022, 01:12:58 pm
Having a sore knee, & think it's due to trapped cartilage, which i've had before.. :(

I've got this recurring shoulder/neck crick thing that has flared up again. Happens in my sleep, a silent killer
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,834
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34604 on: August 11, 2022, 11:58:48 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on August 10, 2022, 09:20:14 pm


Because world domination is expensive...

:lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34605 on: August 12, 2022, 09:54:47 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 11, 2022, 09:47:12 pm
I've got this recurring shoulder/neck crick thing that has flared up again. Happens in my sleep, a silent killer

I had a pain in lower back, buttock and upper thigh, googled those exact symptoms and self diagnosed sciatica in seconds. Such a total pain and massively makes me feel old as I can't move about easily. Thankfully also googled stretches to help it go away which probably saved me all kinds of money seeing a US doctor.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34606 on: August 12, 2022, 01:18:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 12, 2022, 09:54:47 am
I had a pain in lower back, buttock and upper thigh, googled those exact symptoms and self diagnosed sciatica in seconds. Such a total pain and massively makes me feel old as I can't move about easily. Thankfully also googled stretches to help it go away which probably saved me all kinds of money seeing a US doctor.

been there, about 5 years back.  sciatica is a terrible pain and ages you 15 years in 15 minutes. 

the stretches are great though to deal with it.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,600
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34607 on: August 12, 2022, 02:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 11, 2022, 09:47:12 pm
I've got this recurring shoulder/neck crick thing that has flared up again. Happens in my sleep, a silent killer


I tend to lie on my side and curl towards a loose foetal position in bed, including bending my head forwards.

I've had [genuine] whiplash a few times over the years, and a few months ago started waking up with a severe pain at the base of my skull that would last all day. Started trying to keep my head tilted a little backwards when I go to sleep, even angling the pillow to assist.

It's really helped. I still wake up some mornings, where I've inadvertently bent my head forwards in my sleep, but nothing like how it was.

My knee's also fucked.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,194
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34608 on: August 12, 2022, 02:38:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 12, 2022, 09:54:47 am
I had a pain in lower back, buttock and upper thigh, googled those exact symptoms and self diagnosed sciatica in seconds. Such a total pain and massively makes me feel old as I can't move about easily. Thankfully also googled stretches to help it go away which probably saved me all kinds of money seeing a US doctor.
I get it periodically and it's horrible.

I used to do community care work and just standing in a certain position whilst giving a disabled client a shave could kick it off.

By far the worst was when I was lifting the dog off the back seat of the car. A disc in my lower spine popped and trapped the sciatic nerve.  :no  Holy crap, that was the worst pain I've ever felt. My vision went whiteout for a few moments too. I was flat on my back for two weeks straight as I simply couldn't move. I just had to wait it out until the disc shrunk back and came off the nerve.

Similar happened to a woman I was talking to once. She said it was more painful than childbirth.  :o
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,396
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34609 on: August 12, 2022, 07:50:13 pm »
Psoriasis :butt Fuckin horrible having it in this kind of weather
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,993
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34610 on: August 13, 2022, 12:59:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 12, 2022, 02:38:25 pm
I get it periodically and it's horrible.

I used to do community care work and just standing in a certain position whilst giving a disabled client a shave could kick it off.

By far the worst was when I was lifting the dog off the back seat of the car. A disc in my lower spine popped and trapped the sciatic nerve.  :no  Holy crap, that was the worst pain I've ever felt. My vision went whiteout for a few moments too. I was flat on my back for two weeks straight as I simply couldn't move. I just had to wait it out until the disc shrunk back and came off the nerve.

Similar happened to a woman I was talking to once. She said it was more painful than childbirth.  :o


Omg that sounds excruciating!
Least you know not to talk to women
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34611 on: Yesterday at 06:53:03 pm »
TV presenters, news reporters etc who speak as though they are addressing a class of 5yr olds.


Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,850
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34612 on: Yesterday at 06:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 12, 2022, 02:20:02 pm

I tend to lie on my side and curl towards a loose foetal position in bed, including bending my head forwards.

I've had [genuine] whiplash a few times over the years, and a few months ago started waking up with a severe pain at the base of my skull that would last all day. Started trying to keep my head tilted a little backwards when I go to sleep, even angling the pillow to assist.

It's really helped. I still wake up some mornings, where I've inadvertently bent my head forwards in my sleep, but nothing like how it was.

My knee's also fucked.

Have you reached the reading glasses stage yet?

Thats when you know you are truly fucked.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34613 on: Yesterday at 07:18:35 pm »
Something I see on here a lot that annoys me:

Bizarre post.

Weird post that.

Truly odd that you would say that

Baffling comment

etc etc.

This fake gaslighting bullshit, where people act like someone's saying something that they can't even fathom. You can fathom it, you just disagree. Just say so instead of this fake confusion shite. Unless you're going for this effect in your posts, in which case fine, have at it I suppose:



Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34614 on: Today at 04:20:37 am »
Ive probably just inadvertently dissed half the board there, sorry  ;D
Just a form of internet arguing that does my head in
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 861 862 863 864 865 [866]   Go Up
« previous next »
 