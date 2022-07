Was in line at a Tim Hortons yesterday, guy in front of me was alone but ordering 3 coffees. Server asked him a question about one of the drinks, he didn't know the answer so pulled his phone out to call someone. Eventually it was answered. He argued with them for a minute then clarified what the order was.



Meanwhile the line had grown to about 5-6 people behind me.



Then, order paid, he moved over to the pickup section and I stepped forward. But as I started to speak he goes "Oh!" and jumps back next to me to babble an order for the things he forgot first time.



I just turned my body full on to him and glared, never said a word. Then he realized he was being a dick and said "Oh, after this man of course!" with a big dumb smile on his gob. I continued staring for a moment or two then continued. Poor girl behind the counter loked scared a fight was about to begin.