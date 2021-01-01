« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1880544 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Whenever I'm waiting for an elevator I have a habit of standing a few steps back and waiting for the doors to open almost fully, that way if there's someone looking to get off they can walk out without me getting in the way and then I can get in after. It's a pretty common thing for lifts, trains, buses, etc.

What annoys me is when I'm getting off a lift and someone is stood right in front of the door, forcing us both to have to shimmy past each other. It's been happening a ton since my work moved offices, the floors below ours are filled with tiny suit wearing marketing dickheads who have no awareness of what's happening around them.
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
God yes, happens all the time in my block of flats. Just bloody move back into the lobby.

Same getting off trains. It's not going to leave the second the last person disembarks, so give them a couple of metres and you can nip on when it's clear.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Whenever I'm waiting for an elevator I have a habit of standing a few steps back and waiting for the doors to open almost fully, that way if there's someone looking to get off they can walk out without me getting in the way and then I can get in after. It's a pretty common thing for lifts, trains, buses, etc.

What annoys me is when I'm getting off a lift and someone is stood right in front of the door, forcing us both to have to shimmy past each other. It's been happening a ton since my work moved offices, the floors below ours are filled with tiny suit wearing marketing dickheads who have no awareness of what's happening around them.

That pisses me off too. Start charging out head down and knock them over.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
That pisses me off too. Start charging out head down and knock them over.

Purely utilitarian violence, hmmm... :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Whenever I'm waiting for an elevator I have a habit of standing a few steps back and waiting for the doors to open almost fully, that way if there's someone looking to get off they can walk out without me getting in the way and then I can get in after. It's a pretty common thing for lifts, trains, buses, etc.

What annoys me is when I'm getting off a lift and someone is stood right in front of the door, forcing us both to have to shimmy past each other. It's been happening a ton since my work moved offices, the floors below ours are filled with tiny suit wearing marketing dickheads who have no awareness of what's happening around them.


Stand in the middle of the doorway and wait for them to move back/to the side. If they don't, give an exaggerated 'excuse me'. If they try to bustle past you, barge into them and mutter 'dickhead'.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Whenever I'm waiting for an elevator I have a habit of standing a few steps back and waiting for the doors to open almost fully, that way if there's someone looking to get off they can walk out without me getting in the way and then I can get in after. It's a pretty common thing for lifts, trains, buses, etc.

What annoys me is when I'm getting off a lift and someone is stood right in front of the door, forcing us both to have to shimmy past each other. It's been happening a ton since my work moved offices, the floors below ours are filled with tiny suit wearing marketing dickheads who have no awareness of what's happening around them.
I'd probably stand right in front of them, blocking their way forward, until they go the message and stepped back. 

mind you I'm 6ft4 and you said these were tiny so, y'know ...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
related to this is morons who step off an escalator and immediately halt. 

completely ignoring the fact that THERE'S PEOPLE BEHIND YOU YOU FUKKING IDIOT.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Just anyone who stops when in a public place, without thinking who is around them. People do it in super markets and busy streets etc. If you need to stop, look around or move to the side first
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Just anyone who stops when in a public place, without thinking who is around them. People do it in super markets and busy streets etc. If you need to stop, look around or move to the side first

My missus always gets annoyed at ME when I get pissed off with twats who do it, she's got some odd ways about her at times.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
That pisses me off too. Start charging out head down and knock them over.
Stand in the middle of the doorway and wait for them to move back/to the side. If they don't, give an exaggerated 'excuse me'. If they try to bustle past you, barge into them and mutter 'dickhead'.

Last time I tried this I misjudged it a bit, I was stepping down about a foot from a train car, the guy was stepping up at the same time, so with the force of my moving down I body-checked him and knocked him back off the train. He did deserve it though.

It's all a bit pointless still, people who are too oblivious to realise they shouldn't block the entrance/exit to something are most likely too oblivious to take even the biggest hint.

I'd probably stand right in front of them, blocking their way forward, until they go the message and stepped back. 

mind you I'm 6ft4 and you said these were tiny so, y'know ...

Regular size people, tiny suits. Tiny, tartan suits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Regular size people, tiny suits. Tiny, tartan suits.


The Bay City Rollers?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
The Bay City Rollers?



Just a bunch of blokes in their 30's and 40's who wear suits that are too small and race off in their hatchbacks when the work day is over. They used to have a ritual where any time someone made a big sale the boss would scream down their office with a megaphone, needless to say they had to stop when we pointed out it was utter dickhead behaviour.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Last time I tried this I misjudged it a bit, I was stepping down about a foot from a train car, the guy was stepping up at the same time, so with the force of my moving down I body-checked him and knocked him back off the train. He did deserve it though.

It's all a bit pointless still, people who are too oblivious to realise they shouldn't block the entrance/exit to something are most likely too oblivious to take even the biggest hint.

Regular size people, tiny suits. Tiny, tartan suits.
Yeah I know what you meant :)

I'm still embarrassed that, among many others, I failed to recognize how much of a fashion influencer PeeWee Herman was.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
My missus always gets annoyed at ME when I get pissed off with twats who do it, she's got some odd ways about her at times.
Mine's the same. I think she's concerned I'm gonna lamp someone, or get lamped myself, if I cause a fuss.

And if I honk at some idiot driver she's convinced it'll immediately devolve into a road  rage incident, which to be honest I'm starting to agree with her.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Stand in the middle of the doorway and wait for them to move back/to the side. If they don't, give an exaggerated 'excuse me'. If they try to bustle past you, barge into them and mutter 'dickhead'.



Actual footage of Nobby leaving a lift

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yeah I know what you meant :)

I'm still embarrassed that, among many others, I failed to recognize how much of a fashion influencer PeeWee Herman was.

For the 60s generation it was the clinically unfunny Norman Wisdom.

But Rishi Sunak wears those suits as well.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
People in work looking up new starters on fedbook and making comments about their looks etc.

I dunno, yet another one of these "gender swap the problem" things.

Not a gender thing though. I don't think it's on to snoop someone and share their pics. Even for nice reasons

Maybe I should chalk this up to "southerners"? Makes me sad though. I'm working with horrible people. We give chances to young people and offer them a job and that entitles us to download pics of them for laughing at?

Are people really this horrible? I'd accept me being out the loop. I'm the alien, clearly
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Being promised a two hour thunderstorm then seeing black clouds all round me which moved on and now its bastard sunny again.

Also buggers at work who are in a section with air con. Its 35 degrees in my bit and one of them actually walked past me this morning telling me he was getting his sweatshirt out of his car.

Roll on autumn.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Pub-eateries that put their menu on their website without prices

If I'm looking into a place to eat, I want to be confident I'm not going to book/turn up and be faced with an extortionate price.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Auld fellas wandering around Tesco shirtless. Mate, it's not the Costa Del Fucking Sol. Nobody wants to see your pasty white moobs flapping in the breeze. Put an effing shirt on, will you?  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Auld fellas wandering around Tesco shirtless.

Any men wandering about shirtless in public, unless on the beach or at a swimming pool.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Tesco needs a "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policy, obviously.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Auld fellas wandering around Tesco shirtless. Mate, it's not the Costa Del Fucking Sol. Nobody wants to see your pasty white moobs flapping in the breeze. Put an effing shirt on, will you?  :butt

People who go to the rotisserie and eat a chicken walking around the store

And give the checkout person the greasy bag to scan!

Why mention this? I've seen fellas do this TOPLESS
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
People who go to the rotisserie and eat a chicken walking around the store

And give the checkout person the greasy bag to scan!

Why mention this? I've seen fellas do this TOPLESS
let us know when the young women start doing it, OK?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Pub-eateries that put their menu on their website without prices

If I'm looking into a place to eat, I want to be confident I'm not going to book/turn up and be faced with an extortionate price.



Also any sort of online shop that has "contact us for a quote" instead of prices. Do fuck off, I'll shop somewhere else.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
let us know when the young women start doing it, OK?



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
