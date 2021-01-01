Whenever I'm waiting for an elevator I have a habit of standing a few steps back and waiting for the doors to open almost fully, that way if there's someone looking to get off they can walk out without me getting in the way and then I can get in after. It's a pretty common thing for lifts, trains, buses, etc.



What annoys me is when I'm getting off a lift and someone is stood right in front of the door, forcing us both to have to shimmy past each other. It's been happening a ton since my work moved offices, the floors below ours are filled with tiny suit wearing marketing dickheads who have no awareness of what's happening around them.