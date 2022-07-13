« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1877468 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34400 on: Yesterday at 03:02:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:42:55 am
We seem to have a generation of parents who, on one hand, persistently infantilise their kids and on the other dress their pre pubescent daughters in inappropriate clothing.

And Ive just turned into Mary Whitehouse. Shit.

the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to.  they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34401 on: Yesterday at 03:11:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:02:35 pm
the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to.  they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.

And that was just you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34402 on: Yesterday at 03:59:34 pm »
Young girls are such copycats.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34403 on: Yesterday at 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:02:35 pm
the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to where I lurk behind the bins. they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.

Just thought Id clarify your reasoning.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34404 on: Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:01:27 pm
Just thought Id clarify your reasoning.
I wondered how long it would take for some one to put that twist on it.

Minds like sewers around here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34405 on: Yesterday at 04:41:05 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 10:58:01 am
Losing your phone has got to be one of the most soul destroying of modern events. Trying to access banking apps, emails etc on a different device is a shambles. They all send verification texts to the lost phone, google implements a 2 step verification now which means you need your phone to access emails but you need your emails to activate your new phone. Then there's all the different passwords for the 40 or so apps you use on a weekly basis.  I've lost all my music and probably most of my pics and then there's the isolation not to mention the cost, feck.

I got a new phone not long ago and for some reason when they changed the number to the new SIM, I couldn't receive text messages. The operator had no idea why and it took weeks to sort out.

Anyway, because of this, I couldn't live a normal life. I couldn't transfer my data across, download any apps, set up Whatsapp, access my emails, access social media, bank, order online - each and every one of these things required me receiving a code via text first. It was nuts. I also couldn't contact the operator without going in store because to do so you first have to log in, which you guessed it requires an authentication code.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34406 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 13, 2022, 07:16:22 pm
Broke a brand new plate today. Only bought it last month.  :butt

I've seen seagulls eating dead rats in Liverpool, and dead pigeons. They knock burgers out of people's hands and everything.
   

Parklife!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34407 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm »
Directors at work changing things that just do not need changing. Then they wonder why so many staff have left in the last 5 months, including me soon hopefully.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34408 on: Yesterday at 07:46:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:02:35 pm
the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to.  they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.
Did they clock you in the bushes  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34409 on: Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 11, 2022, 11:22:42 am
The seeming increase in the use of the word 'drops' in the context of "the new album drops...", "the new kit drops...", etc, really gets me.

New opinion just dropped.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34410 on: Yesterday at 08:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on July 12, 2022, 10:07:36 am
Seagulls.

They have been screeching for a week or two now and I think it's going to give me a break down.

Any excuse to post this work of genius....

https://youtu.be/U9t-slLl30E
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34411 on: Yesterday at 08:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:07:04 pm
Any excuse to post this work of genius....

https://youtu.be/U9t-slLl30E
Outstanding!  :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34412 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm
Directors at work changing things that just do not need changing. Then they wonder why so many staff have left in the last 5 months, including me soon hopefully.

New director doing it to 'make an impact' or older director doing it to 'show added value?'

We had a big departmental re-org over the winter (IT consultancy) and now nobody knows who they report to, where the budgetary hierarchy lies and who is responsible for selling stuff.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34413 on: Yesterday at 09:14:41 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm
New director doing it to 'make an impact' or older director doing it to 'show added value?'

We had a big departmental re-org over the winter (IT consultancy) and now nobody knows who they report to, where the budgetary hierarchy lies and who is responsible for selling stuff.
maybe you've been fired and they haven't mentioned it yet?  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34414 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:46:48 pm
Did they clock you in the bushes  ;D

The Ghillie suit was worth every penny  ;)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34415 on: Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm
New director doing it to 'make an impact' or older director doing it to 'show added value?'

We had a big departmental re-org over the winter (IT consultancy) and now nobody knows who they report to, where the budgetary hierarchy lies and who is responsible for selling stuff.
Laughed loud at this, this is exactly what one member of staff described it as. Just his way of trying to shake things up by fixing something that's not broken.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34416 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm »
SoS and Samlad hiding in a tree
S p y y i n g
 :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34417 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 13, 2022, 08:41:14 pm
Hows your Greek restaurant going?

About as well as a dead pigeon. ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34418 on: Yesterday at 11:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
SoS and Samlad hiding in a tree
S p y y i n g
 :lmao
tough room, this.

:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34419 on: Yesterday at 11:48:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:45:45 pm
tough room, this.

:)
Yes it is mate; nice to see you're taking it in good spirit  :thumbup
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34420 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:48:21 pm
Yes it is mate; nice to see you're taking it in good spirit  :thumbup
fuck off, you.

:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34421 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm
fuck off, you.

:)
Lend us your binoculars lar...  ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34422 on: Today at 12:09:30 am »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34423 on: Today at 09:34:39 am »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34424 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
SoS and Samlad hiding in a tree
S p y y i n g
 :lmao

 ;D ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34425 on: Today at 06:57:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:02:35 pm
the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to.  they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.
 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34426 on: Today at 10:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
SoS and Samlad hiding in a tree
S p y y i n g
 :lmao
How did I manage to appear in this one?  :o

Do some still remember my experience in Sardinia?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34427 on: Today at 11:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:39:29 pm
How did I manage to appear in this one?  :o

Do some still remember my experience in Sardinia?
The Rawk hive mind never forgets  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34428 on: Today at 11:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:07:49 pm
The Rawk hive mind never forgets  ;D

Bloody hell. Even I'd forgotten the incident until your post jogged my memory.  :D
