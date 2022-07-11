« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:02:35 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:42:55 am
We seem to have a generation of parents who, on one hand, persistently infantilise their kids and on the other dress their pre pubescent daughters in inappropriate clothing.

And Ive just turned into Mary Whitehouse. Shit.

the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to.  they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:11:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:02:35 pm
the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to.  they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.

And that was just you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 03:59:34 pm
Young girls are such copycats.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:01:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:02:35 pm
the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to where I lurk behind the bins. they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.

Just thought Id clarify your reasoning.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:09:27 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:01:27 pm
Just thought Id clarify your reasoning.
I wondered how long it would take for some one to put that twist on it.

Minds like sewers around here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:41:05 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 10:58:01 am
Losing your phone has got to be one of the most soul destroying of modern events. Trying to access banking apps, emails etc on a different device is a shambles. They all send verification texts to the lost phone, google implements a 2 step verification now which means you need your phone to access emails but you need your emails to activate your new phone. Then there's all the different passwords for the 40 or so apps you use on a weekly basis.  I've lost all my music and probably most of my pics and then there's the isolation not to mention the cost, feck.

I got a new phone not long ago and for some reason when they changed the number to the new SIM, I couldn't receive text messages. The operator had no idea why and it took weeks to sort out.

Anyway, because of this, I couldn't live a normal life. I couldn't transfer my data across, download any apps, set up Whatsapp, access my emails, access social media, bank, order online - each and every one of these things required me receiving a code via text first. It was nuts. I also couldn't contact the operator without going in store because to do so you first have to log in, which you guessed it requires an authentication code.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:59:53 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm
Broke a brand new plate today. Only bought it last month.  :butt

I've seen seagulls eating dead rats in Liverpool, and dead pigeons. They knock burgers out of people's hands and everything.
   

Parklife!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:36:19 pm
Directors at work changing things that just do not need changing. Then they wonder why so many staff have left in the last 5 months, including me soon hopefully.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:46:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:02:35 pm
the other day there were a bunch of teenage girls leaving school taking a shortcut through the parking lot near the gym I go to.  they were about 14-16yo I think.

the amount of bare midriffs and cleavage on display was ridiculous. like a day at the beach ffs.
Did they clock you in the bushes  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:03:58 pm
Quote from: jackh on July 11, 2022, 11:22:42 am
The seeming increase in the use of the word 'drops' in the context of "the new album drops...", "the new kit drops...", etc, really gets me.

New opinion just dropped.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:07:04 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on July 12, 2022, 10:07:36 am
Seagulls.

They have been screeching for a week or two now and I think it's going to give me a break down.

Any excuse to post this work of genius....

https://youtu.be/U9t-slLl30E
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:17:10 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:07:04 pm
Any excuse to post this work of genius....

https://youtu.be/U9t-slLl30E
Outstanding!  :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:44:32 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 06:36:19 pm
Directors at work changing things that just do not need changing. Then they wonder why so many staff have left in the last 5 months, including me soon hopefully.

New director doing it to 'make an impact' or older director doing it to 'show added value?'

We had a big departmental re-org over the winter (IT consultancy) and now nobody knows who they report to, where the budgetary hierarchy lies and who is responsible for selling stuff.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 09:14:41 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 08:44:32 pm
New director doing it to 'make an impact' or older director doing it to 'show added value?'

We had a big departmental re-org over the winter (IT consultancy) and now nobody knows who they report to, where the budgetary hierarchy lies and who is responsible for selling stuff.
maybe you've been fired and they haven't mentioned it yet?  :)
