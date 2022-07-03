« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 853 854 855 856 857 [858]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1868881 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,324
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34280 on: July 3, 2022, 04:31:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July  3, 2022, 03:39:12 pm
How is it dumbing down the language?  We use idioms that originated in sport all the time.

The step up to the plate, they can keep. As for dumbing down, stuff like "Can I get" or "I could care less" are dumbing it down as its bollocks. You cannot "get" in a restaurant unless its self service.

Quote from: Son of Spion on July  3, 2022, 04:26:17 pm
Seeing Christmas shite appearing already.  :butt

FFS. There's Christmas films on TCM today, fuck off its summer you fucking c*nts :wanker
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34281 on: July 3, 2022, 05:39:00 pm »
I'd well use "step up to the plate" in an all you can eat restaurant.

All other uses though no, get in the sea
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34282 on: July 3, 2022, 06:05:14 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  3, 2022, 05:39:00 pm
I'd well use "step up to the plate" in an all you can eat restaurant.

All other uses though no, get in the sea

Step up to the plate
Is far superior to
Get in the sea, Tone
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34283 on: July 3, 2022, 07:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  3, 2022, 10:11:07 am
Americans saying

"Oh my... gosh"


Get fucked.


Don't think i've ever heard a yank say oh my gosh! Get fucked for sure,The one that grinds my gears is when a dude at the bar says"Can i do a ..."when they order.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34284 on: July 3, 2022, 09:17:56 pm »
Tripped on a run and busted both my knees and my left hand. Nothing serious, but keeps me at bay for some days. Bloody annoying.
« Last Edit: July 3, 2022, 11:28:46 pm by Crimson »
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34285 on: July 3, 2022, 11:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  3, 2022, 07:51:38 pm


Don't think i've ever heard a yank say oh my gosh!

They say it all the time in the Southern states
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34286 on: July 4, 2022, 08:39:32 am »
When youre at a party and a group of people get together for a photo - and several people come over to take the photo. Youve then got 5 different versions of the same photo and nobody is looking at the same camera.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,774
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34287 on: July 4, 2022, 09:17:30 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July  2, 2022, 02:02:01 pm
plus - people who drive along for miles with the indicator blinking away.

I had one in the lane next to me the other week.  caught up at a red light, buzzed my window down to let him know, and saw that he was reading a book propped on his steering wheel.

I said "Sir, I don't think that's proper way to drive" or shorter words to that effect.

of course he got all fukking offended and started chasing me then to retaliate.  stupid fukker.  I want those people to drive into a ditch and wreck themselves and their car.
Sounds like a psycho who ever it was

You reminded me of one incident I was involved in, I used to do part time work for a takeaway doing deliveries, had a little spot just outside the shop (parking wasnt great there etc), so it was beside this old abandoned cottage, unfortunately it was on a blind turn so you could look in your mirror before moving off but then a car could appear out of nowhere right behind you

So one day I go to drive off, look in mirror, see nothing, as i drive off, this car is flying up so I swerve out of their way and stop, I was wondering why I didnt hear their car horn blaring so I looked over as they driving past

They were holding ice creams in each hand

Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  3, 2022, 07:51:38 pm


Don't think i've ever heard a yank say oh my gosh!
Probably an urban myth

Living in Ireland since I was born almost 40 years ago and I can safely say nobody says "top of the morning to ya"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,072
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34288 on: July 4, 2022, 09:28:33 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July  3, 2022, 02:08:07 pm
"I could care less" is the worst one to me. So, you do care, right?

Yeah does my head in that one

Thick bastards
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,350
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34289 on: July 4, 2022, 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July  4, 2022, 09:17:30 am

Living in Ireland since I was born almost 40 years ago and I can safely say nobody says "top of the morning to ya"

You just havent been looking in the right places.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,072
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34290 on: July 4, 2022, 09:54:02 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  3, 2022, 07:51:38 pm


Don't think i've ever heard a yank say oh my gosh! Get fucked for sure,The one that grinds my gears is when a dude at the bar says"Can i do a ..."when they order.

If you've never heard it then I'm assuming that you spend your entire waking life on crack.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,774
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34291 on: July 4, 2022, 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  4, 2022, 09:42:14 am
You just havent been looking in the right places.
like under a rainbow for a little fella with a pot of gold?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,350
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34292 on: July 4, 2022, 10:25:45 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July  4, 2022, 10:24:16 am
like under a rainbow for a little fella with a pot of gold?

Exactly.

Or at my in-laws when Im staying there (I dont do this!).
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,774
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34293 on: July 4, 2022, 10:27:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  4, 2022, 10:25:45 am
Exactly.

Or at my in-laws when Im staying there (I dont do this!).
ha, honestly other than people taking the piss I have never heard anyone say it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34294 on: July 4, 2022, 04:07:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  3, 2022, 11:10:44 pm
They say it all the time in the Southern states
 

I did say Yanks not you southern separatist folk, ;) I've not been down that way in years mind so i'll ask my N.C friend next time i see her.It is more than likely with it being closer to the old colonial english,no?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34295 on: July 4, 2022, 04:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  4, 2022, 04:07:52 pm
 

I did say Yanks not you southern separatist folk, ;) I've not been down that way in years mind so i'll ask my N.C friend next time i see her.It is more than likely with it being closer to the old colonial english,no?

It's a means to avoid taking the Lord's name in vain.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,418
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34296 on: July 4, 2022, 04:34:53 pm »
My PS4, i keep getting message popups, headset & microphone not connected, even though i don't have a headset or microphone, & never have had one. :no
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,350
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34297 on: July 4, 2022, 04:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  4, 2022, 04:34:53 pm
My PS4, i keep getting message popups, headset & microphone not connected, even though i don't have a headset or microphone, & never have had one. :no

Well thats why youre not connected then.
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,418
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34298 on: July 4, 2022, 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  4, 2022, 04:36:46 pm
Well thats why youre not connected then.

 ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,324
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34299 on: July 4, 2022, 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  4, 2022, 04:36:46 pm
Well thats why youre not connected then.

:wellin
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34300 on: July 4, 2022, 05:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  4, 2022, 09:54:02 am
If you've never heard it then I'm assuming that you spend your entire waking life on crack.
 
It is really moreish!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34301 on: July 4, 2022, 05:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  4, 2022, 04:34:53 pm
My PS4, i keep getting message popups, headset & microphone not connected, even though i don't have a headset or microphone, & never have had one. :no
so ... an accurate message.  :)
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
  • kopite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34302 on: July 4, 2022, 06:34:41 pm »
Buying the wrong choccky bar by mistake...I bought a chunky Kit Kat 4 pack before, sat down to eat the first one and thought wtf is this!

Checked the pack, and it was a 'salted caramel pop corn flavour' version! It was disgusting, why they mess around with the classic original versions of such things is beyond me.

They should make the packaging a whole lot different at least, I just saw the familiar Kit Kat packaging and threw it into the basket. Milk and Plain chocolate versions, that's all there needs to be!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34303 on: July 4, 2022, 06:56:03 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on July  4, 2022, 06:34:41 pm
Buying the wrong choccky bar by mistake...I bought a chunky Kit Kat 4 pack before, sat down to eat the first one and thought wtf is this!

Checked the pack, and it was a 'salted caramel pop corn flavour' version! It was disgusting, why they mess around with the classic original versions of such things is beyond me.

They should make the packaging a whole lot different at least, I just saw the familiar Kit Kat packaging and threw it into the basket. Milk and Plain chocolate versions, that's all there needs to be!
I had the very same thing. I was in ASDA and was having a bit of a low blood sugar moment so I grabbed a 4pack chunky KitKat.

On biting into the first one I had the very same WTF moment. The remaining three sat in the fridge at home until someone else ate them.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34304 on: July 4, 2022, 07:59:14 pm »
Forgetting to cook one part of dinner. Just went to dish up and the carrots are just sat there, cold and hard.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34305 on: July 4, 2022, 10:39:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  3, 2022, 04:31:54 pm
The step up to the plate, they can keep. As for dumbing down, stuff like "Can I get" or "I could care less" are dumbing it down as its bollocks. You cannot "get" in a restaurant unless its self service.

FFS. There's Christmas films on TCM today, fuck off its summer you fucking c*nts :wanker


Do you get stuff off Amazon?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,324
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34306 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July  4, 2022, 10:39:25 pm

Do you get stuff off Amazon?

Smart arse ;D

No I order stuff from Amazon.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34307 on: Yesterday at 11:16:53 am »
Been flying from Manchester Airport for years. In T1 and T2 at least, once you got 'air side', as well as the big restaurant/bars, there were a few little bars dotted around. A couple bar stools in front, couple of small tables around, but you could get a drink and take it back to wherever you were sat.

No longer.

They've done away with the little bars and there's just an area (up an escalator, out of the way) with a few big bar-eateries.

Got there early morning last week, with only 20 mins till the gate opened, hoping to grab a swift pre-flight pint (or maybe two) as is customary, but there were big (20+ people) queues at each restaurant/bar just for a table - and you need a table just to get a drink.

Could have screamed.

But there's f*cking coffee places everywhere you look.

Had to forego the drink. Took the edge off the start of the holiday.


My theory is that they want to concentrate drinking into a small and more controlled area, as they want to get away from the culture of people having a drink or two before flying. It's this that annoys me.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:55:03 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34308 on: Yesterday at 01:51:41 pm »
people who use "less" instead of "fewer".

it's not that fucking hard to know the difference ...eg  "fewer cars ... less traffic"
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34309 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:51:41 pm
people who use "less" instead of "fewer".

it's not that fucking hard to know the difference ...eg  "fewer cars ... less traffic"


Clearly ballers, that lot..,
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34310 on: Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm »
Horsefly bites FFS!!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34311 on: Yesterday at 03:34:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
Clearly ballers, that lot..,
You're getting very predictable, Turkish. :)

You should post fewer.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34312 on: Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:34:46 pm
You're getting very predictable, Turkish. :)

You should post fewer.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,700
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34313 on: Today at 09:24:10 am »
Busybody Karens who feel the need to be insulted for all of us over the smallest of things - often all done on their public social media to make sure the world gets to see their actions and give them their 5 minutes of fame.

Oh and the BBC for thinking a story about these types of people is what should be shown on the main page of their news stories for today.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,979
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34314 on: Today at 09:29:17 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:24:10 am
Busybody Karens who feel the need to be insulted for all of us over the smallest of things - often all done on their public social media to make sure the world gets to see their actions and give them their 5 minutes of fame.

Oh and the BBC for thinking a story about these types of people is what should be shown on the main page of their news stories for today.

Similar to that, twitter keeps pushing random articles by people that make fuck all sense.

"Adults who still drink milk: Are you okay?"
 
"Stop taking your dates to the cinema"

"My cat doesn't like your loud music, and neither do I"
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,894
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34315 on: Today at 09:29:52 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:24:10 am
Busybody Karens who feel the need to be insulted for all of us over the smallest of things - often all done on their public social media to make sure the world gets to see their actions and give them their 5 minutes of fame.

Oh and the BBC for thinking a story about these types of people is what should be shown on the main page of their news stories for today.

'digital creator' 

Fuck off. You're nothing but a c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34316 on: Today at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:24:10 am
Busybody Karens who feel the need to be insulted for all of us over the smallest of things - often all done on their public social media to make sure the world gets to see their actions and give them their 5 minutes of fame.

Oh and the BBC for thinking a story about these types of people is what should be shown on the main page of their news stories for today.

I saw some womans post the other day about some 'MAN' on her afternoon walk petting her dog without asking her and she thought it was terribly rude.

She was clearly happy to take the time to moan online about it and then reply to the other wet blankets telling her how rude the man was but didn't just tell him face to face when the guy was there.

The fucking idiot.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,372
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34317 on: Today at 02:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:29:17 am
Similar to that, twitter keeps pushing random articles by people that make fuck all sense.

"Adults who still drink milk: Are you okay?"
 

Makes perfect sense to me, adults drinking milk is weird behavior.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34318 on: Today at 02:15:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:07:22 pm
I saw some womans post the other day about some 'MAN' on her afternoon walk petting her dog without asking her and she thought it was terribly rude.

She was clearly happy to take the time to moan online about it and then reply to the other wet blankets telling her how rude the man was but didn't just tell him face to face when the guy was there.

The fucking idiot.

a little odd maybe,  but bear in mind many women are very reluctant to confront a man, in public or otherwise.  given the number of weirdos around, who can blame them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 853 854 855 856 857 [858]   Go Up
« previous next »
 