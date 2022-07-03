Been flying from Manchester Airport for years. In T1 and T2 at least, once you got 'air side', as well as the big restaurant/bars, there were a few little bars dotted around. A couple bar stools in front, couple of small tables around, but you could get a drink and take it back to wherever you were sat.



No longer.



They've done away with the little bars and there's just an area (up an escalator, out of the way) with a few big bar-eateries.



Got there early morning last week, with only 20 mins till the gate opened, hoping to grab a swift pre-flight pint (or maybe two) as is customary, but there were big (20+ people) queues at each restaurant/bar just for a table - and you need a table just to get a drink.



Could have screamed.



But there's f*cking coffee places everywhere you look.



Had to forego the drink. Took the edge off the start of the holiday.





My theory is that they want to concentrate drinking into a small and more controlled area, as they want to get away from the culture of people having a drink or two before flying. It's this that annoys me.