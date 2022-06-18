« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34120 on: June 18, 2022, 05:02:35 pm »
He won't if you keep talking to him like that.
Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34121 on: June 18, 2022, 05:18:09 pm »
Rules of the road go out the window when it comes to school runs. Pass two schools on my way to work and each one youve got doors flinging open (kids and adults), vehicles abandoned in the middle of the road or on bends, and people just waddling out into traffic. Madness
Crimson

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34122 on: June 18, 2022, 06:34:13 pm »
Tv-series with half-season breaks  :no
Millie

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34123 on: June 18, 2022, 06:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on June 18, 2022, 06:34:13 pm
Tv-series with half-season breaks  :no

You'd better call Saul  ;)
El_Frank

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34124 on: June 18, 2022, 06:37:11 pm »
Parents should say: "Sorry kids, petrol is through the fucking roof, the world's dying thanks to climate change, we know where all the peados are these days, and I'm not allowed to have fat kids...you're walking to school."
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34125 on: June 18, 2022, 06:43:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 18, 2022, 04:42:25 pm
Oh my fucking good god!

Fucking useless drivers, fucking traffic and fucking goddamn roadworks.

Four and a half bastard hours it's taken me to get home today and I'm nearly hoarse from screaming "fucking move you useless fucking prick" to drivers who plod along in the outside lane doing 55mph 😡

God give me fucking strength!!!

You been on the M60/M62 today then?
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34126 on: June 18, 2022, 07:07:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2022, 06:43:43 pm
You been on the M60/M62 today then?

How did you know 😂

Yeah I made the decision not to go home via woodhead due to the roadworks all the way up to the M67 which took me over an hour to get through last month so did M1/62/60 and fuck my life the "20mins" delay between J28-26 westbound took 40mins.

Then stupid pricks on the A55 sat in the outside lane doing 55/60mph when it's 70 but not overtaking anyone.  For the first time ever in my life I was tailgating and flashing my lights for him to move over so undertook him in the end.  Fucking arsewipe!!
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34127 on: June 18, 2022, 07:14:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 18, 2022, 07:07:12 pm
How did you know 😂

Yeah I made the decision not to go home via woodhead due to the roadworks all the way up to the M67 which took me over an hour to get through last month so did M1/62/60 and fuck my life the "20mins" delay between J28-26 westbound took 40mins.

Then stupid pricks on the A55 sat in the outside lane doing 55/60mph when it's 70 but not overtaking anyone.  For the first time ever in my life I was tailgating and flashing my lights for him to move over so undertook him in the end.  Fucking arsewipe!!

Been to Southport to see my Stepdad today, undertook more cars than I overtook today, they've turned a 4 lane motorway into a 3 laner, at points there were only cars in lanes 3 and 4 :butt

The drive from Ormskirk to Southport is a mare now, one stretch is 50 mph, the rest is 40mph and from just before the Morris Dancers right through to the end of Scarisbrick is 30mph, sooooo slow. Even the back roads are 40. Then you get to Southport and most roads are 20mph, fuck off :no
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34128 on: June 18, 2022, 07:29:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2022, 07:14:12 pm
Been to Southport to see my Stepdad today, undertook more cars than I overtook today, they've turned a 4 lane motorway into a 3 laner, at points there were only cars in lanes 3 and 4 :butt

The drive from Ormskirk to Southport is a mare now, one stretch is 50 mph, the rest is 40mph and from just before the Morris Dancers right through to the end of Scarisbrick is 30mph, sooooo slow. Even the back roads are 40. Then you get to Southport and most roads are 20mph, fuck off :no

So many towns have 20mph areas now and I know exactly where you mean at Scarisbrick but it's always been a bit of a rat run until they built it all up.

Maybe cos it's not that busy on Anglesey or whether we're back to pre pandemic traffic levels I don't know but it felt ridiculously busy today.  The M62 was like a typical weekday rush hour not a Saturday lunchtime.

I shall be coming home late Friday evening next time 😁
ShrewKop

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34129 on: June 18, 2022, 07:45:33 pm »
Currently in Rome and the street hustlers trying to sell those wrist bracelets, selfie sticks or hats.

Im trying to enjoy the sights but seem to always need to have one eye out looking for the next guy to tell to jog on.
I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34130 on: June 18, 2022, 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on June 18, 2022, 07:45:33 pm
Currently in Rome and the street hustlers trying to sell those wrist bracelets, selfie sticks or hats.

Im trying to enjoy the sights but seem to always need to have one eye out looking for the next guy to tell to jog on.
Avoid the Pyramids in Egypt if you ever go. Hustlers paradise, they just don't leave you alone. Unfortunately that's the case with most touristy places. Fair enough they're trying to make a living but the pestering and thinking foreigners are made of money is very tedious.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34131 on: June 18, 2022, 09:21:55 pm »
the beaches in the Bahamas are really bad too.  my wife got asked about every 10 minutes if she wanted her hair braided,  and every one of them seemed to not know what "No" means. 
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34132 on: Yesterday at 08:39:32 am »
The transfer thread. I only go in there to see if we are after anyone and the amount of "experts" spouting we should do xyz, as if we don't have the best manager and analytical team in the world, as if it's their unique thoughts and klopp and his team haven't seen the issues.

What the fuck happened to trusting that the best manager in the game might actually know what he was doing?
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34133 on: Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:39:32 am
The transfer thread. I only go in there to see if we are after anyone and the amount of "experts" spouting we should do xyz, as if we don't have the best manager and analytical team in the world, as if it's their unique thoughts and klopp and his team haven't seen the issues.

What the fuck happened to trusting that the best manager in the game might actually know what he was doing?

This kind of feeds into the spirit of my rant on the previous page!!

We should make it a site-rule that you have to list your profession immediately after your "sage" transfer evaluations....

I.E

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Pipe Fitter From Dingle)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Taxi Driver From Skem)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Brickie From Allerton)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Ferret Tickler From Wigan)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Sommelier From Blundellsands)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Grifter From West Derby)

 :o :o :o :o :o ;D

 
Only Me

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34134 on: Yesterday at 01:26:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2022, 07:14:12 pm
Been to Southport to see my Stepdad today, undertook more cars than I overtook today, they've turned a 4 lane motorway into a 3 laner, at points there were only cars in lanes 3 and 4 :butt

The drive from Ormskirk to Southport is a mare now, one stretch is 50 mph, the rest is 40mph and from just before the Morris Dancers right through to the end of Scarisbrick is 30mph, sooooo slow. Even the back roads are 40. Then you get to Southport and most roads are 20mph, fuck off :no

Go via Clieves Hill and cross the canal at the Saracens Head then go into Southport over the Moss. Much quieter, much nicer drive and no traffic lights between Maghull and Southport.

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34135 on: Yesterday at 01:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 01:26:16 pm
Go via Clieves Hill and cross the canal at the Saracens Head then go into Southport over the Moss. Much quieter, much nicer drive and no traffic lights between Maghull and Southport.



Oh I love the backroads, I actually came back roughly that way yesterday. They were our playground in the cars and the bikes when we were younger and I went that way loads when I was a delivery driver. Used to drink in the Saracens with my ex as well when I lived there.

They've messed it up a bit now, the Kew estate has been extended, so I now have to head towards Birkdale then double back on myself to get where I'm going.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34136 on: Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm
This kind of feeds into the spirit of my rant on the previous page!!

We should make it a site-rule that you have to list your profession immediately after your "sage" transfer evaluations....

I.E

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Pipe Fitter From Dingle)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Taxi Driver From Skem)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Brickie From Allerton)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Ferret Tickler From Wigan)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Sommelier From Blundellsands)

"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."

(Grifter From West Derby)

 :o :o :o :o :o ;D

I like that idea!  could expand it ...

(on the dole in Bootle.  3 stone overweight.  haven't played the game for 30-odd years.  never go the match. read the Beano a lot)
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34137 on: Yesterday at 01:55:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
I like that idea!  could expand it ...

(on the dole in Bootle.  3 stone overweight.  haven't played the game for 30-odd years.  never go the match. read the Beano a lot)

Software developer/HGV driver, about 2 stone overweight, kick abouts in the garden with my kid, started going the match again, but really can't be arsed with in depth tactics, double pivots, low block teams (is that the same as defending deep and is this an American phrase) mean fuck all to me, I just wanna watch and enjoy the game.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34138 on: Yesterday at 01:58:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:55:36 pm
Software developer/HGV driver, about 2 stone overweight, kick abouts in the garden with my kid, started going the match again, but really can't be arsed with in depth tactics, double pivots, low block teams (is that the same as defending deep and is this an American phrase) mean fuck all to me, I just wanna watch and enjoy the game.
so not a big fan of the "npxGaZyqu2" (whatever) stuff, then?  :)
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34139 on: Yesterday at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:55:36 pm
Software developer/HGV driver, about 2 stone overweight, kick abouts in the garden with my kid, started going the match again, but really can't be arsed with in depth tactics, double pivots, low block teams (is that the same as defending deep and is this an American phrase) mean fuck all to me, I just wanna watch and enjoy the game.
Isn't the "low block" just a fancy way of saying parking the bus?
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34140 on: Yesterday at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:07:22 pm
Isn't the "low block" just a fancy way of saying parking the bus?
yep.  no idea where it came from.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34141 on: Yesterday at 02:30:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:58:47 pm
so not a big fan of the "npxGaZyqu2" (whatever) stuff, then?  :)

Exactly ;D

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:07:22 pm
Isn't the "low block" just a fancy way of saying parking the bus?

I'd prefer to call it a stupid way of saying it ;)
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34142 on: Yesterday at 03:05:02 pm »
You know....

The transfer thread really ought to be renamed with this honest "truth" in mind!!

ERGO:

THE LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD: (OR...The Shrewd Evaluations Of Big Kev...A Plasterer From Huyton...And Many Other Equally "Qualified" Pundits/Analysts!!!...)

Go on mods....

I dare ye...

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34143 on: Yesterday at 05:36:55 pm »
It's a bit warm in London and some journalists sweat on the tube so a 'heatwave' leads every national bulletin for weeks despite it being normal summer temperatures, in fact a bit windy and cold, in the rest of the country.
paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34144 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
lazy c*nts in shops who just leave their trolleys anywhere they like
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34145 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:11:23 pm
lazy c*nts in shops who just leave their trolleys anywhere they like
hell yeah.  some ppl check out, pay, and walk off leaving their fucking trolley sitting in the middle of the cash desk lane ....like it's someone else's job to put it back for them.
gobshites.
paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34146 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:31:29 pm
hell yeah.  some ppl check out, pay, and walk off leaving their fucking trolley sitting in the middle of the cash desk lane ....like it's someone else's job to put it back for them.
gobshites.

car parks are worst

Could easily roll away and smack someones car

Saw it recently where someone had a disabled spot, they left their trolley behind.

me "lazy c*nts"
the mrs "thats a disabled spot, maybe they are unable to bring it back"
me "well they had no problem wheeling it full, back to the car did they?"

yet its empty and they can walk 20 yards with it. Yesterday I hadnt a quid for the trolley, I asked a fella in Tesco to unlock a trolley for me and he said that because of the above mentioned lazy c*nts they aren't allowed anymore. "I dont blame you" was all I could say
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34147 on: Today at 04:17:06 pm »
Fuck sake been out shopping this morning, garden centre, meat warehouse, Aldi, pet and bird stuff, diesel and spent 300 fucking quid 😯
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34148 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:07:06 pm
car parks are worst

Could easily roll away and smack someones car

Saw it recently where someone had a disabled spot, they left their trolley behind.

me "lazy c*nts"
the mrs "thats a disabled spot, maybe they are unable to bring it back"
me "well they had no problem wheeling it full, back to the car did they?"

yet its empty and they can walk 20 yards with it. Yesterday I hadnt a quid for the trolley, I asked a fella in Tesco to unlock a trolley for me and he said that because of the above mentioned lazy c*nts they aren't allowed anymore. "I dont blame you" was all I could say

The Asda by us, the lazy Manc twats leave the trolleys parked against the fire doors, dumb fuckers
