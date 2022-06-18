hell yeah. some ppl check out, pay, and walk off leaving their fucking trolley sitting in the middle of the cash desk lane ....like it's someone else's job to put it back for them.
gobshites.
car parks are worst
Could easily roll away and smack someones car
Saw it recently where someone had a disabled spot, they left their trolley behind.
me "lazy c*nts"
the mrs "thats a disabled spot, maybe they are unable to bring it back"
me "well they had no problem wheeling it full, back to the car did they?"
yet its empty and they can walk 20 yards with it. Yesterday I hadnt a quid for the trolley, I asked a fella in Tesco to unlock a trolley for me and he said that because of the above mentioned lazy c*nts they aren't allowed anymore. "I dont blame you" was all I could say