You been on the M60/M62 today then?



How did you know 😂Yeah I made the decision not to go home via woodhead due to the roadworks all the way up to the M67 which took me over an hour to get through last month so did M1/62/60 and fuck my life the "20mins" delay between J28-26 westbound took 40mins.Then stupid pricks on the A55 sat in the outside lane doing 55/60mph when it's 70 but not overtaking anyone. For the first time ever in my life I was tailgating and flashing my lights for him to move over so undertook him in the end. Fucking arsewipe!!