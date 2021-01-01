I have no idea what Im taking about
Tv-series with half-season breaks
Oh my fucking good god!Fucking useless drivers, fucking traffic and fucking goddamn roadworks.Four and a half bastard hours it's taken me to get home today and I'm nearly hoarse from screaming "fucking move you useless fucking prick" to drivers who plod along in the outside lane doing 55mph 😡God give me fucking strength!!!
You been on the M60/M62 today then?
How did you know 😂Yeah I made the decision not to go home via woodhead due to the roadworks all the way up to the M67 which took me over an hour to get through last month so did M1/62/60 and fuck my life the "20mins" delay between J28-26 westbound took 40mins.Then stupid pricks on the A55 sat in the outside lane doing 55/60mph when it's 70 but not overtaking anyone. For the first time ever in my life I was tailgating and flashing my lights for him to move over so undertook him in the end. Fucking arsewipe!!
Been to Southport to see my Stepdad today, undertook more cars than I overtook today, they've turned a 4 lane motorway into a 3 laner, at points there were only cars in lanes 3 and 4 The drive from Ormskirk to Southport is a mare now, one stretch is 50 mph, the rest is 40mph and from just before the Morris Dancers right through to the end of Scarisbrick is 30mph, sooooo slow. Even the back roads are 40. Then you get to Southport and most roads are 20mph, fuck off
Currently in Rome and the street hustlers trying to sell those wrist bracelets, selfie sticks or hats.Im trying to enjoy the sights but seem to always need to have one eye out looking for the next guy to tell to jog on.
The transfer thread. I only go in there to see if we are after anyone and the amount of "experts" spouting we should do xyz, as if we don't have the best manager and analytical team in the world, as if it's their unique thoughts and klopp and his team haven't seen the issues.What the fuck happened to trusting that the best manager in the game might actually know what he was doing?
Go via Clieves Hill and cross the canal at the Saracens Head then go into Southport over the Moss. Much quieter, much nicer drive and no traffic lights between Maghull and Southport.
This kind of feeds into the spirit of my rant on the previous page!!We should make it a site-rule that you have to list your profession immediately after your "sage" transfer evaluations....I.E"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."(Pipe Fitter From Dingle)"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."(Taxi Driver From Skem)"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."(Brickie From Allerton)"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."(Ferret Tickler From Wigan)"Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."(Sommelier From Blundellsands) "Transfer rant...yadda yadda...."(Grifter From West Derby)
I like that idea! could expand it ...(on the dole in Bootle. 3 stone overweight. haven't played the game for 30-odd years. never go the match. read the Beano a lot)
Software developer/HGV driver, about 2 stone overweight, kick abouts in the garden with my kid, started going the match again, but really can't be arsed with in depth tactics, double pivots, low block teams (is that the same as defending deep and is this an American phrase) mean fuck all to me, I just wanna watch and enjoy the game.
Isn't the "low block" just a fancy way of saying parking the bus?
so not a big fan of the "npxGaZyqu2" (whatever) stuff, then?
Isn't the "low block" just a fancy way of saying parking the bus?
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.71]