« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 846 847 848 849 850 [851]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1836943 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,151
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34000 on: May 26, 2022, 10:26:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2022, 10:25:40 pm
She's done that before 😂

She's a keeper :P
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,887
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34001 on: May 26, 2022, 10:58:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2022, 10:17:02 pm
Lying in bed talking to her and I got this slight whiff, I said your breath smells a bit, she goes no, I've just farted, pulls the duvet up and wafts this fucking vile stink at me :puke

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34002 on: May 26, 2022, 11:51:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2022, 10:17:02 pm
Lying in bed talking to her and I got this slight whiff, I said your breath smells a bit, she goes no, I've just farted, pulls the duvet up and wafts this fucking vile stink at me :puke
the romance lives on .... sigh ....   
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34003 on: Yesterday at 07:43:16 pm »
Ageism!

People saying shit without stopping to think if it's a generalisation that'll upset someone.

We don't say stereotypical stuff about gender, sexuality, colour or creed so why the fuck should age be any different.

Just fuck off with that shit and take a look at you're own fucking life before shitting on mine!!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34004 on: Yesterday at 08:42:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:43:16 pm
Ageism!

People saying shit without stopping to think if it's a generalisation that'll upset someone.

We don't say stereotypical stuff about gender, sexuality, colour or creed so why the fuck should age be any different.

Just fuck off with that shit and take a look at you're own fucking life before shitting on mine!!
yep, but god help a Boomer who criticizes "young people".  how dare you - your life has been perfect!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34005 on: Yesterday at 09:07:48 pm »
At the pub with my mate and I'm just being careful putting a coaster on my vodka and Pepsi and the fella in a Joy Division t-shirt at the next table seems to be looking at us and chuckling.

Typing about us on his phone. Looks a bit dodgy. Probably on meowmeow
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34006 on: Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm »
When you are in a pub and ask for a vodka and coke and the bar man/woman ask if you want a double, and then the next time you order they ask again.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,887
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34007 on: Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm
When you are in a pub and ask for a vodka and coke and the bar man/woman ask if you want a double, and then the next time you order they ask again.

Do you get a coaster with either?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34008 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
Do you get a coaster with either?
seems like it might depend on how fanciable the bartender thinks you are.  :)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34009 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:42:21 pm
yep, but god help a Boomer who criticizes "young people".  how dare you - your life has been perfect!

My life's been hard as fuck, traumatic, soul destroying and I've been kicked in the teeth more times than I care to remember but it was MY FUCKING LIFE so nobody else has the right to tell me if it was good, bad or fucking ugly.

I had fuck all, did fuck all and have fuck all except the memories, good, bad and indifferent.

Youngsters have the world at their feet in comparison but they'll waste so many opportunities trying to be and do what they think they should be doing instead of just doing shit.

Christ almighty I'd love to have had the chance to do what's available to people now but hey we had it all apparently 🤷
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34010 on: Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm »
 
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
Do you get a coaster with either?

 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,911
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34011 on: Today at 09:33:33 am »
Getting headhunted all the time is doing my head in.

Every month I get 50-100 offers.

LinkedIn is really good (Got my last two jobs through it) but there should be a 'I'm quite happy, thanks' flag you can use.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34012 on: Today at 10:29:03 am »
Humble bragging, just why ?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34013 on: Today at 10:36:47 am »
LinkedIn is a toilet full of exaggerators

I built a brand new career. Don't use linkedin

Aspire to get the kind of career that can do without it

Booo linkedin sucks booo. Linkedin: the "it's who you know" of the job market

(ironically, I'd be well backed by some notable people in my industry on it)
Logged

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 393
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34014 on: Today at 11:51:44 am »
Some twat has just pranged my car and sodded off.

I get that accidents happen but to piss off without leaving details is most annoying.

Hope its not an omen
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,128
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34015 on: Today at 01:52:42 pm »
Hate how twitter has changed so you need to login to scroll down more than a few posts on most tweets.

I don't have twitter and have no intention of signing up for it, but it's good to click the occasional link when it's posted on RAWK for important stuff, whether it's football or news related.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34016 on: Today at 01:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:52:42 pm
Hate how twitter has changed so you need to login to scroll down more than a few posts on most tweets.

I don't have twitter and have no intention of signing up for it, but it's good to click the occasional link when it's posted on RAWK for important stuff, whether it's football or news related.
I'm not a Twitter user, and won't ever be, but from what I've seen of it, it looks annoying as fuck to wade through.  the threads seem to gyrate all over the fucking place, with people constantly posting totally unrelated shit.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,887
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #34017 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:59:08 pm
I'm not a Twitter user, and won't ever be, but from what I've seen of it, it looks annoying as fuck to wade through.  the threads seem to gyrate all over the fucking place, with people constantly posting totally unrelated shit.

Sort of like the transfer thread...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 846 847 848 849 850 [851]   Go Up
« previous next »
 