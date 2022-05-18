« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 18, 2022, 05:36:18 pm
Quote from: djahern on May 18, 2022, 05:24:26 pm
The squirrel that just took a dump on me when I was sitting on a bench under a tree.

He so did it on purpose.
he was a Bitters fan, I assume?
Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 18, 2022, 05:59:36 pm
Quote from: djahern on May 18, 2022, 05:24:26 pm
The squirrel that just took a dump on me when I was sitting on a bench under a tree.

He so did it on purpose.
At least you now know what has a hazelnut in every bite.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 06:50:09 pm
age-old phrases getting mangled - a couple I've come across recently:

"If you think that, you've got another think coming"
changing into
"If you think that, you've got another thing coming"


"I'll never set foot in there again"
 changing into
"I'll never step foot in there again"

or maybe these have always been different, depending on where you live.
Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 12:02:33 pm
Just been trying to help someone get on our website, they were adamant it wasn't working. I went through various possibilities and ended up sending them the link via email. 

Turns out they were putting www. before the https  :butt :butt :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 12:42:38 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 19, 2022, 12:02:33 pm
Just been trying to help someone get on our website, they were adamant it wasn't working. I went through various possibilities and ended up sending them the link via email. 

Turns out they were putting www. before the https  :butt :butt :butt

:lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 01:54:24 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 19, 2022, 12:02:33 pm
Just been trying to help someone get on our website, they were adamant it wasn't working. I went through various possibilities and ended up sending them the link via email. 

Turns out they were putting www. before the https  :butt :butt :butt

Reminds me of the time I helped a guy from work set up one of those card sharing sky boxes a few years ago.
I explained everything to him numerous times. Buy the box, connect it to the internet via ethernet or it needs a wifi dongle, buy the subscription, scan for channels etc etc.
It took about 3 weeks of constant back and forth, sometimes getting emails from him at 2.30am and me telling him to try this that and the other to troubleshoot. 
Turned out he never had it connected to the internet the whole time. Never occurred to me that he could be so stupid as to miss that vital part out.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 01:59:54 pm
my nephew used to work in a tech-support call centre.  he said the internal customer profile they had access to used an acronym "PBK" for repeat callers which = "Problem is Behind the Keyboard". :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 02:02:33 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 19, 2022, 12:02:33 pm
Just been trying to help someone get on our website, they were adamant it wasn't working. I went through various possibilities and ended up sending them the link via email. 

Turns out they were putting www. before the https  :butt :butt :butt

At my work - public library - trying to help a guy (self declared technophobe, undeclared but obvious asshole) and being super nice - get into his email account which he says is essential for his work.

First he types his actual email address into the search bar: "this is the way i always do it", then repeatedly putting his password in wrong despite two-finger tapping it at a glacially slow speed. I can see he`s doing it wrong as he`s got it written on a piece of card in front of him. Eventually blaming the useless machine, council and local MP. I was so glad i was just covering for someone as, apparently, he goes through the same charade every day. Perhaps he just likes the aggravation.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 02:32:23 pm
based on my experience last night, 2-factor authentication can be a huge fukking nuisance.

this is a bit long but beware - this could happen to you soon!!

my wife was trying to book two airline tickets for us, using (as normal and unavoidable) her credit card.  all went fine until the last step ... then:

- a message we've never seen pops up "Your bank needs to verify this transaction, we will text a code to [phone number]"

- except it's our landline ffs!!

- the popup box allows zero options to proceed other than enter the code, or call your bank

- my wife calls the bank.  after the usual fukking wait time, she's told " Sorry, I can't help you" coz the card account is in my name - hers is a supplementary card

- meanwhile the airline transaction is about to time out, which often means when you try again (a) the flight is unavailable coz it's now booked up or (b) the price jumps up due to demand

- I call the bank. same rigmarole to get through, but they can't give me the code to proceed coz "This is a new VISA process, we don't have access to the code they generate"

- so all this is happening because my bank is giving VISA the phone number on my (bank) client profile, which is a landline because (a) I set up the profile fukking years ago and (b) nobody ever told me this "new process" was coming in

- I get the guy to change my profile to show my cell number not the landline

- my wife goes back to the (now timed out) airline site.  goes through the WHOLE fukking booking process AGAIN.  and guess what - it still says it's sending a text to my fucking landline!!

- screw it, I tell my wife, do it all again and we'll use the Mastercard. 

- guess what, SAME FUKKING PROBLEM!!

- I go to my bank website, update my profile with the cell number, and AT LAST the booking goes through(price not increased)

all this is down to:
1.  the bank/VISA knobheads not realizing that customer profiles are often years old and not updated

2. obviously a totally piss-poor testing "process" (HA!) by all involved. hey, have you twats ever heard of / or forgotten use cases??!!

3. the people involved are of an age where their phones are glued to their hands 24/7, not realizing not everyone lives that way!!  what about people who don't have a cell phone and don't want one!!




Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 03:18:31 pm
It used to be that when a text went to a landline, the phone would ring with an automated voice reading it out. No idea if that still works, haven't had a landline for years.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 03:23:56 pm
I could write a book on the stupid things users do and then ask for help with. Which is absolutely mental considering the users are all doctors, so you'd expect them to be switched on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 19, 2022, 04:04:36 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 19, 2022, 03:18:31 pm
It used to be that when a text went to a landline, the phone would ring with an automated voice reading it out. No idea if that still works, haven't had a landline for years.
Nope phone never rang.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 20, 2022, 06:41:21 am
Giving things away online and people getting snotty when you tell then you can't deliver it for free.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 20, 2022, 08:24:00 am
Quote from: Brissyred on May 20, 2022, 06:41:21 am
Giving things away online and people getting snotty when you tell then you can't deliver it for free.

Ahh that old chestnut.

Sell something dirt cheap on EBay then charge a shit ton to get it delivered.

One of the oldest marketing tricks in the book.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 21, 2022, 06:32:24 pm
Was just reading an article on the mirror site and saw an amusing headline to another story. Clicked on it, read through it and halfway in it turns out the source was the S*n. So now not only do I think the story is bollocks, I feel filthy for having read any of it. How the fk are the Mirror repackaging stories from that rag?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 21, 2022, 08:15:39 pm
people on RAWK who respond to another post by quoting it .... but deleting its content completely.

why do that?  as the reader, you have no idea what it is that they're responding to.

yeah, you can click on the header in the quote to go see it - but the original post could be a couple of pages back, and then you have to pop out of the thread and back in again to get back to where you where.

it's more trouble to delete the original text than to leave it alone.  I just don't get this at all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 21, 2022, 08:50:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on May 21, 2022, 08:15:39 pm


It's because they want to show which post theirs is related to, but don't want to take up lots of space with it.


(If you click on the quote, it'll take you to the original post so you can read it)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 21, 2022, 08:50:46 pm
Grown men who constantly bang on about the latest marvel / dc shite.

Basically all kiddy films and your wearing a superhero t shirt in your mid 40s, feck off

Used to think the adult wrestling fans were the worst but these guys are giving them a good run for their money.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 21, 2022, 09:54:20 pm
Fucking postal service!

I've paid extra for tracked, 24hr delivery for my granddaughter's birthday tomorrow and they've had the bastard thing at the local delivery office since 6.30 this morning and it's not been delivered!!

Oh and NOW they fucking tell me it's AN AIM not a guarantee to deliver on time 😡

Fucking useless robbing bastards!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 21, 2022, 10:27:53 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on May 21, 2022, 08:50:46 pm
Grown men who constantly bang on about the latest marvel / dc shite.

Basically all kiddy films and your wearing a superhero t shirt in your mid 40s, feck off

Used to think the adult wrestling fans were the worst but these guys are giving them a good run for their money.
Every time I check the cinema website or go on Youtube there seems to be a new superhero movie. Sick to death of them, their fans are too weirdly obsessed.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
May 21, 2022, 11:07:13 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 21, 2022, 08:50:11 pm
It's because they want to show which post theirs is related to, but don't want to take up lots of space with it.

but ... if the reader hasn't seen the post .... it's kinda like listening to one side of a phone conversation. and why is "space" on a webpage a concern :)

Quote from: redbyrdz on May 21, 2022, 08:50:11 pm
(If you click on the quote, it'll take you to the original post so you can read it)
I know, I mentioned that.

oh well, first world problems .....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:15:39 am
People who take their jobs too seriously. One guy at my work, he always talks as if the job is the most important thing in his life and nothing else comes before it. In Teams meetings, he spends 30 minutes talking about a minor issue that no-one else cares about. Always logs on at 6am in the morning for some strange reason and stays an hour after everyone else has logged off. He's also one of those that when he sees you making a mistake, he'll email you but cc in the manger, proper jobsworth.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:22:55 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:15:39 am
People who take their jobs too seriously. One guy at my work, he always talks as if the job is the most important thing in his life and nothing else comes before it. In Teams meetings, he spends 30 minutes talking about a minor issue that no-one else cares about. Always logs on at 6am in the morning for some strange reason and stays an hour after everyone else has logged off. He's also one of those that when he sees you making a mistake, he'll email you but cc in the manger, proper jobsworth.

I've worked with people like that, answering emails at 2am, on weekends, while on holiday and it just allows the company to take the piss. They still walked in one day and escorted a director off the premises, made her redundant just like that, all those long hours she put in and sacrifices of what are the most important things in life, meant nothing to them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:53:24 am
I'm waiting for the train, there is a woman on the phone on the opposite platform and I can hear every word of her conversation as if she is stood next to me.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:53:24 am
I'm waiting for the train, there is a woman on the phone on the opposite platform and I can hear every word of her conversation as if she is stood next to me.

If it makes you feel any better I got on the wrong train today.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:15:39 am
People who take their jobs too seriously. One guy at my work, he always talks as if the job is the most important thing in his life and nothing else comes before it. In Teams meetings, he spends 30 minutes talking about a minor issue that no-one else cares about. Always logs on at 6am in the morning for some strange reason and stays an hour after everyone else has logged off. He's also one of those that when he sees you making a mistake, he'll email you but cc in the manger, proper jobsworth.

It's a bit sad. Or in the Alan Partridge sense, saaaaaad. I've worked with those people in the past. Just sort of shines a light on the rest of their life.

Sort of blame management as well. A lot of workplaces seem to like people like that! The culture is so much

Not that Fight Club is anything to aspire to, but there's a bit in that... "You are not your job".  There are professions where you're probably ALL about the job. Doctor and stuff. But basically...nah.

There is being good at your job and being effective. Most of the jobsworths I've met over the years beg the question: what are they doing that's any worth? Work snitches and the like, I believe the phrase is "get a life"  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm
Manchester City Football Club
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:05:45 am
Asshole drivers speed through kindergarden roads (driving 50kph in a 30 kph) and cut you at a signal and then brake check you when you honk your displeasure. On a monday morning.
How pathetic and sorry must your life be at home, that you find the rage to drive like an asshole at 8am on a monday morning, ruining everyone elses mood.

I got the entire thing on dashcam and I am half mind to turn that inbred in to the police.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 08:06:17 am
The fact that Everton fans are very likely more happier than I feel today.  Its weird how football fans are.

Off to Paris on Friday but I feel so fucking fed up at the mo.

Probably due to the notion of oil clubs buying titles and general Monday morning blues.  Will be ok later today or tomorrow.

Sorry had to get it off me chest :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:19:28 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:06:17 am
The fact that Everton fans are very likely more happier than I feel today.  Its weird how football fans are.

Off to Paris on Friday but I feel so fucking fed up at the mo.

Probably due to the notion of oil clubs buying titles and general Monday morning blues.  Will be ok later today or tomorrow.

Sorry had to get it off me chest :(

Youll have Paris mate, many wont.

Im the same today though. Feel really fucking flat. Part (mainly?) football, part work but very fed up.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:21:45 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:28 am
Youll have Paris mate, many wont.

Im the same today though. Feel really fucking flat. Part (mainly?) football, part work but very fed up.

Still flat today, and it's all the fault of the footy. At least we have Paris and in my case a week in Crete to look forwards to.
