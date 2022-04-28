« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1807658 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • IFWT
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33880 on: April 28, 2022, 11:31:38 am »
People who think indicators are "optional extras".
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,710
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33881 on: April 28, 2022, 03:03:59 pm »
Just Stop Oil

About time these c*nts were fucking battered with a petrol pump handle
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33882 on: April 28, 2022, 04:28:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2022, 03:03:59 pm
Just Stop Oil

About time these c*nts were fucking battered with a petrol pump handle

Dont you have lots of blind spots in your truck 🤷‍♂️
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,710
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33883 on: April 28, 2022, 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on April 28, 2022, 04:28:13 pm
Dont you have lots of blind spots in your truck 🤷‍♂️

The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 388
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33884 on: April 28, 2022, 05:06:17 pm »
I can see them from here.
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33885 on: April 28, 2022, 06:10:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.



Yeah I was getting at oops officer not my fault. I didnt see them 😉
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33886 on: April 28, 2022, 08:15:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 28, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.


 

Bit harsh on the brave british bobbies there,no.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,710
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33887 on: April 28, 2022, 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on April 28, 2022, 06:10:09 pm
Yeah I was getting at oops officer not my fault. I didnt see them 😉

When I saw the pic on a drivers group, I did think why didn't he just carry on and pretend he didn't see them ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wNrMmh0Yf-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wNrMmh0Yf-U</a>
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33888 on: Yesterday at 07:04:42 am »
Ive lost a bettery for the tv remote, so watching BBC breakfast on the iplayer
It knows  to block me when when Im overseas but doesnt know Im not in London for the regional bulletins

Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33889 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 14, 2022, 06:03:22 pm
Driving down the M6 earlier on a prick in an X5 was in the outside lane towing a low trailer.
I was in the middle lane doing 70, and went to pull out behind him when I only just noticed it and was able to swerve away from it.
Fucking stupid baldy headed bearded chin fat twat  :no
Whereabouts was that mate? I think I've seen that combo on the M6 before, it really rings a bell. When I saw it he was driving aggressively, outside lane, driving close etc. I passed him when he pulled in and may have given him a glance, primarily about a trailer being in the outside lane, or maybe it was just me passing him, but he drove even more aggressively after that.

From memory I saw him M6 North. Somewhere North of Manc, but south of Preston. Can't recall exactly.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33890 on: Yesterday at 09:54:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April 25, 2022, 09:32:32 pm
can't stand people who leave voicemails with them talking 100mph so you have to listen to them 10 fucking times to figure out who TF they are, why TF they're calling, or - most common - just WTF that phone number was that they've babbled out. 

take a fucking breath you ignorant twats!
Totally agree with this.
My mum needs constant hospital appointments for blood tests and she relies on phone calls for the results. The other week they left a message. Spoke quickly and then mumbled the number to call back on. Eighty fucking six, and the person making the call couldn't be arsed to make sure the message was clear. Workload is no excuse because the person involved ended up wasting far more time than leaving a clear message would have taken.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33891 on: Yesterday at 02:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:54:53 am
Totally agree with this.
My mum needs constant hospital appointments for blood tests and she relies on phone calls for the results. The other week they left a message. Spoke quickly and then mumbled the number to call back on. Eighty fucking six, and the person making the call couldn't be arsed to make sure the message was clear. Workload is no excuse because the person involved ended up wasting far more time than leaving a clear message would have taken.

Mr Slippers' mum is the same age.She missed an appointment with the audiologist earlier this month because she couldn't hear what they were saying when they called to tell her the time and location of her appointment had been changed.

She told them she could hardly hear them and asked if they'd send something in the post,they said they would but she's still waiting.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,086
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33892 on: Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 02:06:48 pm
Mr Slippers' mum is the same age.She missed an appointment with the audiologist earlier this month because she couldn't hear what they were saying when they called to tell her the time and location of her appointment had been changed.

She told them she could hardly hear them and asked if they'd send something in the post,they said they would but she's still waiting.

Mate of mine had a voice mail from Aintree Hospital about a blood test warning him that it showed a dangerous level of potassium. No name, phone number or contact details but after a lot of phone calls, put on hold etc he managed to speak to someone who accessed his records and told him to go straight to casualty.
Long story short he spent 14 hours in casualty only to be told at 7am that their blood test showe he was fine and that the original test hadnt been carried out correctly.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,618
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33893 on: Today at 07:09:19 am »
The fact that "Gerrard? Lampard? or Scholes?" is still rolled out as a footballing talking point

It was never an interesting question, it still isn't, and it never will be 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Up
« previous next »
 