Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1807007 times)

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33880 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 am »
People who think indicators are "optional extras".
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33881 on: Yesterday at 03:03:59 pm »
Just Stop Oil

About time these c*nts were fucking battered with a petrol pump handle
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33882 on: Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:03:59 pm
Just Stop Oil

About time these c*nts were fucking battered with a petrol pump handle

Dont you have lots of blind spots in your truck 🤷‍♂️
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33883 on: Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm
Dont you have lots of blind spots in your truck 🤷‍♂️

The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33884 on: Yesterday at 05:06:17 pm »
I can see them from here.
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33885 on: Yesterday at 06:10:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.



Yeah I was getting at oops officer not my fault. I didnt see them 😉
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33886 on: Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
The soft c*nts hide in the blindspots.


 

Bit harsh on the brave british bobbies there,no.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33887 on: Yesterday at 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 06:10:09 pm
Yeah I was getting at oops officer not my fault. I didnt see them 😉

When I saw the pic on a drivers group, I did think why didn't he just carry on and pretend he didn't see them ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wNrMmh0Yf-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wNrMmh0Yf-U</a>
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33888 on: Today at 07:04:42 am »
Ive lost a bettery for the tv remote, so watching BBC breakfast on the iplayer
It knows  to block me when when Im overseas but doesnt know Im not in London for the regional bulletins

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33889 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 14, 2022, 06:03:22 pm
Driving down the M6 earlier on a prick in an X5 was in the outside lane towing a low trailer.
I was in the middle lane doing 70, and went to pull out behind him when I only just noticed it and was able to swerve away from it.
Fucking stupid baldy headed bearded chin fat twat  :no
Whereabouts was that mate? I think I've seen that combo on the M6 before, it really rings a bell. When I saw it he was driving aggressively, outside lane, driving close etc. I passed him when he pulled in and may have given him a glance, primarily about a trailer being in the outside lane, or maybe it was just me passing him, but he drove even more aggressively after that.

From memory I saw him M6 North. Somewhere North of Manc, but south of Preston. Can't recall exactly.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33890 on: Today at 09:54:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April 25, 2022, 09:32:32 pm
can't stand people who leave voicemails with them talking 100mph so you have to listen to them 10 fucking times to figure out who TF they are, why TF they're calling, or - most common - just WTF that phone number was that they've babbled out. 

take a fucking breath you ignorant twats!
Totally agree with this.
My mum needs constant hospital appointments for blood tests and she relies on phone calls for the results. The other week they left a message. Spoke quickly and then mumbled the number to call back on. Eighty fucking six, and the person making the call couldn't be arsed to make sure the message was clear. Workload is no excuse because the person involved ended up wasting far more time than leaving a clear message would have taken.
