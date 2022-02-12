Driving down the M6 earlier on a prick in an X5 was in the outside lane towing a low trailer.

I was in the middle lane doing 70, and went to pull out behind him when I only just noticed it and was able to swerve away from it.

Fucking stupid baldy headed bearded chin fat twat



Whereabouts was that mate? I think I've seen that combo on the M6 before, it really rings a bell. When I saw it he was driving aggressively, outside lane, driving close etc. I passed him when he pulled in and may have given him a glance, primarily about a trailer being in the outside lane, or maybe it was just me passing him, but he drove even more aggressively after that.From memory I saw him M6 North. Somewhere North of Manc, but south of Preston. Can't recall exactly.