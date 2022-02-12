« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1789395 times)

Offline Dazzer23

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33760 on: Yesterday at 01:19:53 pm »
"To be Fair"

Is it me or is it becoming a bloody pandemic?! There are people in my Office who now start AND finish a sentence with it. Just another reason why I want to bludgeon them, with the heavy duty stapler.

Then of course I go home and use it myself all the time, the Mrs. pulls me up on it, and I want to scream in self-loathing.
 
Online CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33761 on: Yesterday at 01:21:20 pm »
To be fair, there are some cases where it's probably needed. And many of those who do use it do so sparingly, to be fair.
Offline Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33762 on: Yesterday at 01:25:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:21:20 pm
To be fair, there are some cases where it's probably needed. And many of those who do use it do so sparingly, to be fair.

I mean, you do have a point.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33763 on: Yesterday at 02:55:24 pm »
Had a call with a surveyor the other day who ended (and in some cases started) every sentence with "from that point of view" and it became so distracting I wasn't taking in any of the information.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33764 on: Yesterday at 05:44:13 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:55:24 pm
Had a call with a surveyor the other day who ended (and in some cases started) every sentence with "from that point of view" and it became so distracting I wasn't taking in any of the information.

I hear "standpoint" all the time at work. Instead of asking "how are we going to make sure the data is accurate" you'll get "Have we thought about this from a data quality standpoint?"

Well when you put it like that it changes everything  ::)
Offline nuts100

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33765 on: Yesterday at 06:42:08 pm »
My wife, for a reason only known to herself has started to inject the following phrase into sentences

Do you know what I mean

Not sure where this has come from, however I can understand and comprehend English so you dont need to ask/ make that statement

Drives me insane
And now I have to check myself as it appears to spread like a virus
Online CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33766 on: Yesterday at 06:44:01 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 06:42:08 pm
My wife, for a reason only known to herself has started to inject the following phrase into sentences

Do you know what I mean

Not sure where this has come from, however I can understand and comprehend English so you dont need to ask/ make that statement

Drives me insane
And now I have to check myself as it appears to spread like a virus

Has she been watching The Only Way is Essex by any chance?!
Offline nuts100

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33767 on: Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:44:01 pm
Has she been watching The Only Way is Essex by any chance?!

That shit doesnt make it to the US thank fuck
No one says it over here. Not a fucking clue wheres it come from
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33768 on: Yesterday at 06:51:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:44:01 pm
Has she been watching The Only Way is Essex by any chance?!

My Dads ex wife was from Garston and she used to say "you know worra mean" all the time.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33769 on: Yesterday at 07:15:53 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
No one says it over here. Not a fucking clue wheres it come from
no but in the US you hear "That's what I'm talking about!!" all the fukking time, when no, you haven't mentioned "that" at all.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33770 on: Yesterday at 07:35:42 pm »
Missus just said to me "quick feel my tits" Are you up for it I ask as I get a handful "nope I just needed a reason to move off the couch" and then walks out the room :no
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33771 on: Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:42 pm
Missus just said to me "quick feel my tits" Are you up for it I ask as I get a handful "nope I just needed a reason to move off the couch" and then walks out the room :no

 :lmao
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33772 on: Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:14:27 pm
My LinkedIn being full of business owners in the city of Liverpool and they are reposting shite from the likes of Sunak and the other Tory c*nts and praising it. Get to fuck.

I think the hint is in the bolded bit.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33773 on: Today at 10:07:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:51:58 pm
My Dads ex wife was from Garston and she used to say "you know worra mean" all the time.

Under the Bridge in Garston is stuck in a time warp and theyve only just caught up with the 1960s, hence using our Cillas catch phrase.
Online paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33774 on: Today at 10:14:40 am »
Doing a favour for someone once to get them out of a problem

then being expected to do it all the time

had it for years with football, you go out of your way giving lifts once and you are expected to do it all the time
"sure you did it last week, what difference does it make"

Its as if they think you are a private chauffeur for them.

Currently the mrs gets her hair done at home by a hairdresser at home, some time last year she booked it on a day i am working from home whilst minding the young fella. Of course one day the hairdresser was stuck, whilst I am still supposed to be working I get 15 mins notice "can she bring her son around, she has no one to mind him". Meaning I have to entertain him as well as mind my son when I am meant to be working. As a result of trying to stop them wrecking the place as well as having to wash their hands every two seconds because they keep picking their noses I was making mistakes in work. What should have taken me 10 minutes took me 90 by the time I rectified everything.

That was some time last year, of course every time they come around now its just assumed you will mind their child too.

I just know if I refuse once I will be made out to be c*nt

I dont mind helping people out but it gets to the stage people just use you and they have the cheek to get pissy if you so much as once want to do your own thing
Online CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33775 on: Today at 11:28:17 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
I think the hint is in the bolded bit.

Yeah, because every business owner is a Tory  ???
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33776 on: Today at 12:30:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:14:40 am
snip
That whole only as good as your last favour thing gets me.
Do loads for people, then one time when it's not a straight up yes, you suddenly become the worst.

I believe that whenever anyone makes a request, no must always be an acceptable response. If not it's a demand.
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33777 on: Today at 01:18:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:14:40 am

I just know if I refuse once I will be made out to be c*nt



You care if the Missus's hairdresser thinks you're a c*nt?   :D
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33778 on: Today at 01:46:37 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:18:51 pm
You care if the Missus's hairdresser thinks you're a c*nt?   :D
would depend on the result of his missus's next hairdo I expect.  :)
Online paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33779 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:18:51 pm
You care if the Missus's hairdresser thinks you're a c*nt?   :D
be the mrs as well who would think it if she doesnt already
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33780 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:02:22 pm
be the mrs as well who would think it if she doesnt already

Fair point, well made...
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33781 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:02:22 pm
be the mrs as well who would think it if she doesnt already

Can you not, like, have a quiet word with your missus to explain that you're really busy with work and the distractions are making you lose your thread and make mistakes that you then need to put right.

I reckon the hairdresser could find someone to mind her kid, but doesn't want to bother other people (like her own frigging family) or use up favours if there's some sucker at the customer's prepared to do the minding for free.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33782 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:20:53 pm
Can you not, like, have a quiet word with your missus to explain that you're really busy with work and the distractions are making you lose your thread and make mistakes that you then need to put right.

I reckon the hairdresser could find someone to mind her kid, but doesn't want to bother other people (like her own frigging family) or use up favours if there's some sucker at the customer's prepared to do the minding for free.


Either that or start dressing like Jimmy Saville.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33783 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:30:23 pm
Either that or start dressing like Jimmy Saville.

:lmao
Online paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33784 on: Today at 04:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:20:53 pm
Can you not, like, have a quiet word with your missus to explain that you're really busy with work and the distractions are making you lose your thread and make mistakes that you then need to put right.

I reckon the hairdresser could find someone to mind her kid, but doesn't want to bother other people (like her own frigging family) or use up favours if there's some sucker at the customer's prepared to do the minding for free.

yep, they can start cutting my hair for free in future
Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33785 on: Today at 04:15:40 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:12:31 pm
yep, they can start cutting my hair for free in future
Start scheduling fake meetings at that time

"What time is the haircut? 4pm, sorry love I have meeting..."
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33786 on: Today at 04:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:30:23 pm
Either that or start dressing like Jimmy Saville.

 ;D
Online paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33787 on: Today at 04:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:15:40 pm
Start scheduling fake meetings at that time

"What time is the haircut? 4pm, sorry love I have meeting..."
great idea

better than dressing up as a necrophilia loving nonce anyway
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33788 on: Today at 04:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:15:40 pm
Start scheduling fake meetings at that time

"What time is the haircut? 4pm, sorry love I have meeting..."

Wouldn't she then just change the appointment time? Mine would  :D
Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33789 on: Today at 04:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:25:25 pm
Wouldn't she then just change the appointment time? Mine would  :D

Not if she's already scheduled it...
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33790 on: Today at 04:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:25:25 pm
Wouldn't she then just change the appointment time? Mine would  :D
then oh, dear - you have another meeting at the new time.  play it with a straight face, she'll get the message eventually (surely to God).
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33791 on: Today at 06:16:10 pm »
"Listen my dearest, I'm not being a c*nt here, but can't look after 2 kids and work at the same time. You'll either need to schedule your hair appointments outside of my working hours or you'll have to ask whatsherface to see if she can get her kid sorted before coming round."

Job done.
Online paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33792 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm »
Yep. Way to go
