Doing a favour for someone once to get them out of a problem



then being expected to do it all the time



had it for years with football, you go out of your way giving lifts once and you are expected to do it all the time

"sure you did it last week, what difference does it make"



Its as if they think you are a private chauffeur for them.



Currently the mrs gets her hair done at home by a hairdresser at home, some time last year she booked it on a day i am working from home whilst minding the young fella. Of course one day the hairdresser was stuck, whilst I am still supposed to be working I get 15 mins notice "can she bring her son around, she has no one to mind him". Meaning I have to entertain him as well as mind my son when I am meant to be working. As a result of trying to stop them wrecking the place as well as having to wash their hands every two seconds because they keep picking their noses I was making mistakes in work. What should have taken me 10 minutes took me 90 by the time I rectified everything.



That was some time last year, of course every time they come around now its just assumed you will mind their child too.



I just know if I refuse once I will be made out to be c*nt



I dont mind helping people out but it gets to the stage people just use you and they have the cheek to get pissy if you so much as once want to do your own thing