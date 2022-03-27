Electric bikes
Some of these now travel as fast as cars, around 30mph. And all manner of knobheads riding them - even teenagers with chips on their shoulders, a penchent for showing off (wheelies, deliberately weaving all over the place, etc) and zero road skills/knowledge because they've never had to take a driving test. Was crawling along in traffic this morning going into work, and some whopper on one of these was careering past the traffic at about 25/30 mph on the fucking pavement. The only helmet in sight was the plum riding it recklessly. Hit a pedestrian, and they're probably going to be hospitalised or worse (I couldn't give a flying about the gobshite riding it)
In theory, they're a great idea, but as they've got cheaper and more powerful/fast, they're in desperate need of strict regulation. I'd make it an offence to go faster than 10 mph (they should be limited, but with free access to products from overseas, it'd be difficult to enforce)