Plumbers trying to rip you off. Came home from work with split braided hose under the bathroom sink. Water spewing everywhere. Managed to turn it off at the mains. Called an after hours plumbing company and agreed to fork out the $240 call-out fee.



Young guy arrives and says we're going to need to replace the tap (new tap $770) and put in another isolation tap (not that there was anything wrong with the one I used) with a new one for $850.



I asked why don't you have any braided hoses in the van. To witch he replied it's too hard to stock all the standard fittings (there's 3). I said so it's easier to keep $770 taps than a $4.50 hose. His best offer was to take 10% off the tap.



I told him to piss off and that I was a pensioner with no car or other options I'd be forced into this 'deal'. I jumped in the car and went to a late hour hardware store and bought a standard replacement tap for $32.



I'd madness that get away with this. I've got no issue paying the $220 and possibly $150 for the couple of hoses and the twenty minutes (it took me to replace) them. $370 for someone to get for 2 hours work isn't bad but $1800 is bloody madness.



Rant over.