Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33680 on: March 27, 2022, 02:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 27, 2022, 12:55:19 pm
living in a world where Stacy Dooley is a tv personality and Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas are considered mainstream presenters.
I need to watch less tv

Stacy Dooley is alright actually and does cover some important stuff - the other two can fuck right off now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33681 on: March 27, 2022, 04:47:50 pm »
I like Stacey Dooley.  Some of her documentaries are really good.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33682 on: March 27, 2022, 08:36:28 pm »
Are gobshites on quad bikes solar powered?

As soon as the sun comes out, so do the arseholes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33683 on: March 27, 2022, 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2022, 08:36:28 pm
Are gobshites on quad bikes solar powered?

As soon as the sun comes out, so do the arseholes.
That'll be the hipster jeans fault mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33684 on: March 27, 2022, 08:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2022, 08:36:28 pm
Are gobshites on quad bikes solar powered?

As soon as the sun comes out, so do the arseholes.

Too fucking soft to ride in winter, fairweather knobheads
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33685 on: March 27, 2022, 08:53:30 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 27, 2022, 08:42:20 pm
That'll be the hipster jeans fault mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33686 on: March 27, 2022, 08:56:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 27, 2022, 08:50:16 pm
Too fucking soft to ride in winter, fairweather knobheads
True. Knobheads, the lot of them.

Proper off-roaders doing legal stuff I have no issue with. It's these North Faced tits tearing in convoy through crowds of people just enjoying a sunny day in the park that annoy the hell out of me.

If only being a sniper was legal here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33687 on: Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm »
c*nts who drive too slow on roads with no overtaking spots. I mean around 20mph. Forces people to take more risks to get past them. If you cant drive faster then you shouldn't be on the road. I want to combine this with other c*nts who don't use even their headlights in fog  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33688 on: Yesterday at 01:41:25 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm
c*nts who drive too slow on roads with no overtaking spots. I mean around 20mph. Forces people to take more risks to get past them. If you cant drive faster then you shouldn't be on the road. I want to combine this with other c*nts who don't use even their headlights in fog  :no

The pedestrian equivalent...bastards who amble along bang in the middle of the pavement leaving barely enough room to squeeze past on either side. Doubly so those who seem to sense youre behind them and aiming for a gap so they slowly veer towards that side of the pavement too. Subhuman scum.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33689 on: Yesterday at 01:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:41:25 pm
The pedestrian equivalent...bastards who amble along bang in the middle of the pavement leaving barely enough room to squeeze past on either side. Doubly so those who seem to sense youre behind them and aiming for a gap so they slowly veer towards that side of the pavement too. Subhuman scum.
Yes. Often with prams two abreast or the whole family walking in a line across the pavement
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33690 on: Yesterday at 02:21:35 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm
c*nts who drive too slow on roads with no overtaking spots. I mean around 20mph. Forces people to take more risks to get past them. If you cant drive faster then you shouldn't be on the road. I want to combine this with other c*nts who don't use even their headlights in fog  :no


And then when you do manage to overtake them on a straight, they put their foot down and flash you/make rude hand gestures when you're past them.

FFS, all I want is to drive a bit faster than what you're doing. I'm not making a negative statement about your driving prowess.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33691 on: Yesterday at 02:28:37 pm »
Electric bikes

Some of these now travel as fast as cars, around 30mph. And all manner of knobheads riding them - even teenagers with chips on their shoulders, a penchent for showing off (wheelies, deliberately weaving all over the place, etc) and zero road skills/knowledge because they've never had to take a driving test. Was crawling along in traffic this morning going into work, and some whopper on one of these was careering past the traffic at about 25/30 mph on the fucking pavement. The only helmet in sight was the plum riding it recklessly. Hit a pedestrian, and they're probably going to be hospitalised or worse (I couldn't give a flying about the gobshite riding it)

In theory, they're a great idea, but as they've got cheaper and more powerful/fast, they're in desperate need of strict regulation. I'd make it an offence to go faster than 10 mph (they should be limited, but with free access to products from overseas, it'd be difficult to enforce)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33692 on: Yesterday at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:28:37 pm
Electric bikes

Some of these now travel as fast as cars, around 30mph. And all manner of knobheads riding them - even teenagers with chips on their shoulders, a penchent for showing off (wheelies, deliberately weaving all over the place, etc) and zero road skills/knowledge because they've never had to take a driving test. Was crawling along in traffic this morning going into work, and some whopper on one of these was careering past the traffic at about 25/30 mph on the fucking pavement. The only helmet in sight was the plum riding it recklessly. Hit a pedestrian, and they're probably going to be hospitalised or worse (I couldn't give a flying about the gobshite riding it)

In theory, they're a great idea, but as they've got cheaper and more powerful/fast, they're in desperate need of strict regulation. I'd make it an offence to go faster than 10 mph (they should be limited, but with free access to products from overseas, it'd be difficult to enforce)
As always, a good idea ruined by gobshites.

There was one in Sefton Park this afternoon. Dressed like a wannabe ninja. Balaclava and all in black. Doing a wheelie at silly speed on his electric penis extension.

 :tosser
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33693 on: Today at 09:28:49 am »
Its on my bucket list to see one of the 'constant wheelie' lads fall off their bikes into a bus or something when they're weaving through traffic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33694 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
People whose only interest in you is your income per annum or the vehicular representation of it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33695 on: Today at 10:11:03 am »
Old men moaning about the youth having fun.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33696 on: Today at 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 10:11:03 am
Old men moaning about the youth having fun.

Wheelying bikes through crowded shopping centres, while fun for the youth, is fucking dangerous. Age teaches you this - I know I moan these days about stuff being done that I did as a kid - just cos it's fun, doesn't make it OK.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33697 on: Today at 10:35:29 am »
People not realising they're being fantastically hypocritical. Oh and global warming, obvs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33698 on: Today at 10:37:47 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:40:25 am
People whose only interest in you is your income per annum or the vehicular representation of it

exactly, people whose next question after learning your name is what you do for a living, then followed by what car you drive
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33699 on: Today at 10:40:20 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:37:47 am
exactly, people whose next question after learning your name is what you do for a living, then followed by what car you drive

Usually the same people who'd defend asking it with

Oh you can't have a good job then / you got a shitty car / can't even drive

It's an old sixties term Square isn't it. Those people are squares. I mean get some fucking priorities. If you want an ATM or a cab driver they do exist as businesses
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33700 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Plumbers trying to rip you off. Came home from work with split braided hose under the bathroom sink. Water spewing everywhere. Managed to turn it off at the mains. Called an after hours plumbing company and agreed to fork out the $240 call-out fee.

Young guy arrives and says we're going to need to replace the tap (new tap $770) and put in another isolation tap (not that there was anything wrong with the one I used) with a new one for $850.

I asked why don't you have any braided hoses in the van. To witch he replied it's too hard to stock all the standard fittings (there's 3). I said so it's easier to keep $770 taps than a $4.50 hose. His best offer was to take 10% off the tap.

I told him to piss off and that I was a pensioner with no car or other options I'd be forced into this 'deal'. I jumped in the car and went to a late hour hardware store and bought a standard replacement tap for $32.

I'd madness that get away with this. I've got no issue paying the $220 and possibly $150 for the couple of hoses and the twenty minutes (it took me to replace) them. $370 for someone to get for 2 hours work isn't bad but $1800 is bloody madness.

Rant over.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33701 on: Today at 10:42:36 am »
I'm always tempted to 'accidentally' stick my elbow out when one is about to squeeze past me at 20mph on the pavement.

On dawdling walkers: people who stop at the top of escalators.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33702 on: Today at 10:43:15 am »
Quote from: Millie on March 27, 2022, 04:47:50 pm
I like Stacey Dooley.  Some of her documentaries are really good.

Yeah same here. She covers some interesting topics and isn't afraid to ask tough questions. Always enjoy her documentaries.
