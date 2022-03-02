OK Barney thanks very much. I'm going to the Metrocentre on Saturday and there's a big Vodafone place in there and I will call in and see to it. I prefer dealing face to face than over a phone.



The qualifier to this is that they only do that if you are going from one OpenReach provider to another (i.e it is using the same standard BT phone line into the house). In the past this would generally always be the case unless you were moving to or from Virgin Media cable, but increasingly more and more people are getting FTTP broadband through the City Fibre network and I am sure there are others. This does not use the BT Openreach network and if you are moving to it from Openreach the new provider will not cancel your old broadband for you. I moved to Vodafone FTTP through City Fibre last year and they did not cancel my old broadband.