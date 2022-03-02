Getting a referral for some CBT to help with issues brought on by spending 2+ years staring at a laptop at home for work and being offered....remote sessions on my laptop.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
My 18 month contract with EE for broadband / home phone (which is hardly ever used) is up in 2 weeks time and I got an email from them saying the cost is going up on 14th March from £29.03 to £37.03. I'm not happy about that at all. A quick look online and I see there is Vodafone Superfast Broadband for £18 plus Anytime home phone calls to landline and mobile numbers for £8 so that's £26 per month. Why pay £37 when I can get the same thing for £26. Is it EE or Vodafone I should get in touch with?
Vodafone I think. Normally the new provider sort everything out with the one you are moving from.
Finding out that my electricity supplier isn't just increasing the cost of the electric we use by nearly 50% but also increasing our daily standing charge by more than 50% 😡Robbing bastards!!
If things keep going we're going to end up eating grass and sucking water out of a graveyard tap.
Very true but I'd like someone who understands the energy market better than me to answer me this question.If my supplier advertises they use 100% renewables why are my prices going up 🤷Don't renewables mean not using fossil fuels?
OK Barney thanks very much. I'm going to the Metrocentre on Saturday and there's a big Vodafone place in there and I will call in and see to it. I prefer dealing face to face than over a phone.
The qualifier to this is that they only do that if you are going from one OpenReach provider to another (i.e it is using the same standard BT phone line into the house). In the past this would generally always be the case unless you were moving to or from Virgin Media cable, but increasingly more and more people are getting FTTP broadband through the City Fibre network and I am sure there are others. This does not use the BT Openreach network and if you are moving to it from Openreach the new provider will not cancel your old broadband for you. I moved to Vodafone FTTP through City Fibre last year and they did not cancel my old broadband.
The expressions:It Is What It Is.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Hate this one, it's incredibly annoying and become the new normal.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Hard agree 😉
The expressions:New Normal.It Is What It Is.
Grown men walking around town with signs saying 'Don't vaccinate our kids' 'The NHS are murderers' etc. Grown men though.
If you know you know is another annoying one
Feel sorry for the kids of these c*nts, they'll grow up with stupid beliefs and will catch and get ill from the very things their oxygen thief parents says doesn't exist.
I was standing in the queue in Greggs today and a fella comes up behind me and asks if I was in the queue. Nah mate, I just come in here to get in your way.
He got a text this morning from track and trace
Track and trace still exists?
Having to go back in the office tomorrow which means mindless banter, fake laughter and having to use the same disgusting toilets shared by loads of other people.
I'm just glad my lad is intelligent enough to realise his mum is an idiot. He got a text this morning from track and trace to say he's been in close contact with a positive case so rang me to ask if he has to isolate. Told him to do a test and if negative he can plough on with his day. Got a text from her about 5 minutes later saying if the test is positive she's still sending him to school. Fucking moron
people like big dick nick.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Micah Richards. Annoying bastard
