My 18 month contract with EE for broadband / home phone (which is hardly ever used) is up in 2 weeks time and I got an email from them saying the cost is going up on 14th March from £29.03 to £37.03. I'm not happy about that at all. A quick look online and I see there is Vodafone Superfast Broadband for £18 plus Anytime home phone calls to landline and mobile numbers for £8 so that's £26 per month. Why pay £37 when I can get the same thing for £26. Is it EE or Vodafone I should get in touch with?