Online CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33480 on: March 2, 2022, 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  2, 2022, 01:36:15 pm
Getting a referral for some CBT to help with issues brought on by spending 2+ years staring at a laptop at home for work and being offered....remote sessions on my laptop.

You're getting CBT sessions via your laptop... kinky.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33481 on: March 2, 2022, 02:58:12 pm »
My 18 month contract with EE for broadband / home phone (which is hardly ever used) is up in 2 weeks time and I got an email from them saying the cost is going up on 14th March from £29.03 to £37.03.  I'm not happy about that at all.  A quick look online and I see there is Vodafone Superfast Broadband for £18 plus Anytime home phone calls to landline and mobile numbers for £8 so that's £26 per month.  Why pay £37 when I can get the same thing for £26.  Is it EE or Vodafone I should get in touch with?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33482 on: March 2, 2022, 03:00:13 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March  2, 2022, 02:58:12 pm
My 18 month contract with EE for broadband / home phone (which is hardly ever used) is up in 2 weeks time and I got an email from them saying the cost is going up on 14th March from £29.03 to £37.03.  I'm not happy about that at all.  A quick look online and I see there is Vodafone Superfast Broadband for £18 plus Anytime home phone calls to landline and mobile numbers for £8 so that's £26 per month.  Why pay £37 when I can get the same thing for £26.  Is it EE or Vodafone I should get in touch with?

Vodafone I think. Normally the new provider sort everything out with the one you are moving from.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33483 on: March 2, 2022, 03:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  2, 2022, 03:00:13 pm
Vodafone I think. Normally the new provider sort everything out with the one you are moving from.
OK Barney thanks very much.  I'm going to the Metrocentre on Saturday and there's a big Vodafone place in there and I will call in and see to it.  I prefer dealing face to face than over a phone.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33484 on: March 2, 2022, 03:14:57 pm »
Finding out that my electricity supplier isn't just increasing the cost of the electric we use by nearly 50% but also increasing our daily standing charge by more than 50% 😡

Robbing bastards!!
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33485 on: March 2, 2022, 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  2, 2022, 03:14:57 pm
Finding out that my electricity supplier isn't just increasing the cost of the electric we use by nearly 50% but also increasing our daily standing charge by more than 50% 😡

Robbing bastards!!
If things keep going we're going to end up eating grass and sucking water out of a graveyard tap.   :(
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33486 on: March 2, 2022, 03:33:44 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March  2, 2022, 03:22:34 pm
If things keep going we're going to end up eating grass and sucking water out of a graveyard tap.   :(

Very true but I'd like someone who understands the energy market better than me to answer me this question.

If my supplier advertises they use 100% renewables why are my prices going up 🤷

Don't renewables mean not using fossil fuels?
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33487 on: March 2, 2022, 03:55:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  2, 2022, 03:33:44 pm
Very true but I'd like someone who understands the energy market better than me to answer me this question.

If my supplier advertises they use 100% renewables why are my prices going up 🤷

Don't renewables mean not using fossil fuels?

Maybe one for the AskRAWK thread?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33488 on: March 2, 2022, 06:41:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March  2, 2022, 03:33:44 pm
Very true but I'd like someone who understands the energy market better than me to answer me this question.

If my supplier advertises they use 100% renewables why are my prices going up 🤷

Don't renewables mean not using fossil fuels?

Never understood how any supplier can claim 100% renewables.

To the best of my knowledge we don't have two national grids, one for "dirty" electricity and one for electricity generated by renewables.
Online CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33489 on: March 2, 2022, 06:48:16 pm »
Why do supermarkets not have some booze in fridges? Forgot to go and get some earlier for the game and now gonna have to hope the freezer gets it cold enough ASAP!
Offline Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33490 on: March 2, 2022, 06:48:23 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March  2, 2022, 03:03:24 pm
OK Barney thanks very much.  I'm going to the Metrocentre on Saturday and there's a big Vodafone place in there and I will call in and see to it.  I prefer dealing face to face than over a phone.

The qualifier to this is that they only do that if you are going from one OpenReach provider to another (i.e it is using the same standard BT phone line into the house). In the past this would generally always be the case unless you were moving to or from Virgin Media cable, but increasingly more and more people are getting FTTP broadband through the City Fibre network and I am sure there are others. This does not use the BT Openreach network and if you are moving to it from Openreach the new provider will not cancel your old broadband for you. I moved to Vodafone FTTP through City Fibre last year and they did not cancel my old broadband.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33491 on: March 2, 2022, 08:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March  2, 2022, 06:48:23 pm
The qualifier to this is that they only do that if you are going from one OpenReach provider to another (i.e it is using the same standard BT phone line into the house). In the past this would generally always be the case unless you were moving to or from Virgin Media cable, but increasingly more and more people are getting FTTP broadband through the City Fibre network and I am sure there are others. This does not use the BT Openreach network and if you are moving to it from Openreach the new provider will not cancel your old broadband for you. I moved to Vodafone FTTP through City Fibre last year and they did not cancel my old broadband.
OK thanks for that mate.

As I say, i'm wanting to go from EE to Vodafone and saying as EE is owned by BT I should imagine they will be part of the Openreach network.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33492 on: March 2, 2022, 10:20:58 pm »
WhatsApp seems to have updated and can't do a new paragraph. Keep hitting send when I don't want to  :butt

Although just seen it can be updated in the settings. Result.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33493 on: March 4, 2022, 09:18:38 am »
The expressions:

New Normal.
It Is What It Is.
Online Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33494 on: March 4, 2022, 10:06:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  4, 2022, 09:18:38 am
The expressions:


It Is What It Is.

Hate this one, it's incredibly annoying and become the new normal.
Online CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33495 on: March 4, 2022, 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: Elzar on March  4, 2022, 10:06:28 am
Hate this one, it's incredibly annoying and become the new normal.

It is what it is I suppose.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33496 on: March 4, 2022, 11:00:09 am »
Quote from: Elzar on March  4, 2022, 10:06:28 am
Hate this one, it's incredibly annoying and become the new normal.

Hard agree 😉
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33497 on: March 4, 2022, 02:28:33 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33498 on: Yesterday at 03:50:20 pm »
Quad bike morons tearing around the streets in convoy at the first sign of sunshine.  :tosser
Offline Carllfc

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33499 on: Yesterday at 04:07:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  4, 2022, 09:18:38 am
The expressions:

New Normal.
It Is What It Is.

If you know you know is another annoying one
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33500 on: Today at 09:56:27 am »
Grown men walking around town with signs saying 'Don't vaccinate our kids' 'The NHS are murderers' etc.

Grown men though.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33501 on: Today at 10:38:22 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:56:27 am
Grown men walking around town with signs saying 'Don't vaccinate our kids' 'The NHS are murderers' etc.

Grown men though.

Feel sorry for the kids of these c*nts, they'll grow up with stupid beliefs and will catch and get ill from the very things their oxygen thief parents says doesn't exist.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33502 on: Today at 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: Carllfc on Yesterday at 04:07:40 pm
If you know you know is another annoying one

Not just the expression but how it's constantly used on social media. You get some clown posting a photo of a plate of pasta with #iykyk and nothing else.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33503 on: Today at 10:55:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:22 am
Feel sorry for the kids of these c*nts, they'll grow up with stupid beliefs and will catch and get ill from the very things their oxygen thief parents says doesn't exist.

I'm just glad my lad is intelligent enough to realise his mum is an idiot.
He got a text this morning from track and trace to say he's been in close contact with a positive case so rang me to ask if he has to isolate. Told him to do a test and if negative he can plough on with his day. Got a text from her about 5 minutes later saying if the test is positive she's still sending him to school. Fucking moron  :butt
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33504 on: Today at 11:27:50 am »
I was standing in the queue in Greggs today and a fella comes up behind me and asks if I was in the queue. Nah mate, I just come in here to get in your way.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33505 on: Today at 11:29:15 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 11:27:50 am
I was standing in the queue in Greggs today and a fella comes up behind me and asks if I was in the queue. Nah mate, I just come in here to get in your way.

Hate being the only one waiting and the person behind the counter asks "Who's next?"
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33506 on: Today at 11:46:26 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:44 am
He got a text this morning from track and trace

Track and trace still exists?

 :o
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33507 on: Today at 11:54:53 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:46:26 am
Track and trace still exists?

 :o

They do here at least yeah. Although I haven't seen it, could have been one of the scam texts. But they do still exist here anyway as they called us when we were positive 2 weeks ago.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33508 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Having to go back in the office tomorrow which means mindless banter, fake laughter and having to use the same disgusting toilets shared by loads of other people.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33509 on: Today at 01:38:54 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:55:59 pm
Having to go back in the office tomorrow which means mindless banter, fake laughter and having to use the same disgusting toilets shared by loads of other people.

No work getting done all day though.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:44 am
I'm just glad my lad is intelligent enough to realise his mum is an idiot.
He got a text this morning from track and trace to say he's been in close contact with a positive case so rang me to ask if he has to isolate. Told him to do a test and if negative he can plough on with his day. Got a text from her about 5 minutes later saying if the test is positive she's still sending him to school. Fucking moron  :butt

Unbelievable :butt
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33510 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:55:59 pm
Having to go back in the office tomorrow which means mindless banter, fake laughter and having to use the same disgusting toilets shared by loads of other people.
You work at Goodison?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33511 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
Were going back to the office on Wednesday. Team of 10. One guy has texted our WhatsApp group saying hes tested positive for Covid but are we alright with him coming into the office. This is why you shouldnt let people make their own decisions!
