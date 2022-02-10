« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
February 10, 2022, 03:03:03 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 10, 2022, 12:52:17 pm
People selling stuff (ebay, Facebook market place etc) and then acting like you're massively disrupting them by taking an interest in what they're trying to sell. Saw a couple of Switch games which were pretty cheap on FB (and not ones I'd be arsed paying full price for) and fucking hell, you'd think the guy had forgotten he was actually trying to sell them. Are these still available? Yeah. Cool, can I have them? Yeah. Great....when could I pick them up? I work 9-5 so not in the day. Right....an evening or at the weekend maybe? That's not really convenient. Could you maybe drop them off to me instead then? I'm local. Thats not really convenient. Right how about you leave them in a safe place somewhere at your property, I'll paypal you the money and then get them during the day? No I'm not happy leaving them unattended. Oki doke maybe just leave it then. Ok

On the flip side we put my old office chair up on FB..

Nothing majorly wrong with it, just that I've managed to get work to spring for 50% of a new one

Some women messaged my GF. "Can I have it, I'll be round at 2pm"

Come 2pm she's not here. So my GF messages her "I'm just sorting someone to pick it up. I'll be there by 6. I can leave you a deposit "

6pm comes. No sign. Messaged her again
"I'll be round in an hour or so" so happened we didn't want to wait in all day for you. Swivel for it

"I'll come round at some point tomorrow"

I'm sorry. Should we wait in indefinitely for you to show up? So now it's by the bookcase in case someone wants a little sit down
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
February 10, 2022, 03:05:01 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 10, 2022, 03:03:03 pm
On the flip side we put my old office chair up on FB..

Nothing majorly wrong with it, just that I've managed to get work to spring for 50% of a new one

Some women messaged my GF. "Can I have it, I'll be round at 2pm"

Come 2pm she's not here. So my GF messages her "I'm just sorting someone to pick it up. I'll be there by 6. I can leave you a deposit "

6pm comes. No sign. Messaged her again
"I'll be round in an hour or so" so happened we didn't want to wait in all day for you. Swivel for it

"I'll come round at some point tomorrow"

I'm sorry. Should we wait in indefinitely for you to show up? So now it's by the bookcase in case someone wants a little sit down
just tell them "it's sold now".  fukk 'em.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
February 10, 2022, 03:09:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 10, 2022, 03:05:01 pm
just tell them "it's sold now".  fukk 'em.

We had a lad drive from Sheffield to Chester to pick up an electric oven. He'd agreed a price with my GF before leaving Sheffield and tried to haggle with me outside ours.

"Mate. It must be a 150 mile round trip. You probably should have thought about haggling before you got here".

He paid full whack for it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
February 10, 2022, 04:11:00 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 10, 2022, 03:09:04 pm
We had a lad drive from Sheffield to Chester to pick up an electric oven. He'd agreed a price with my GF before leaving Sheffield and tried to haggle with me outside ours.

"Mate. It must be a 150 mile round trip. You probably should have thought about haggling before you got here".

He paid full whack for it.

:lmao well done
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
February 10, 2022, 07:47:28 pm
I now put on all my listings "don't ask if it's available. If it's still listed, then it is." And anyone who still asks if it's still available just get blocked, they serve no purpose on FB. Also those idiots that just message you with a price. Not even a "hi, would you take £ for this?"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
February 10, 2022, 10:33:30 pm
The problem is FB auto set the first message as is it still available hence why you get loads of them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
February 10, 2022, 10:35:44 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February 10, 2022, 07:47:28 pm
I now put on all my listings "don't ask if it's available. If it's still listed, then it is." And anyone who still asks if it's still available just get blocked, they serve no purpose on FB. Also those idiots that just message you with a price. Not even a "hi, would you take £ for this?"

I've only sold a couple of things there, but both times I've put something like "Don't ask if I will take £xx. If I would take that, I'd have listed it for that price." Sold for what I've asked for each time.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:41:25 am
It is good for selling to be fair, particularly stuff that wouldnt really work on ebay like furniture and heavy stuff. But you are also subject to the same sort of idiots you get at a physical car boot sale (the sort who see you selling old t-shirts for 25p and try to haggle you even lower).
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:33:02 am
Hot desks are all well and good, but don't make me scramble around on the floor under desks to plug things in. And stick a monitor out yeah?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:39:04 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:33:02 am
Hot desks are all well and good, but don't make me scramble around on the floor under desks to plug things in. And stick a monitor out yeah?

Its not hard is it? Ours were all set up, two monitors and single plug in via usb 3.0, dead easy. Just need to remember to take a charger with you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:39:04 am
Its not hard is it? Ours were all set up, two monitors and single plug in via usb 3.0, dead easy. Just need to remember to take a charger with you.

We have no need for it at my office but it would be a bit tricky if we did. We use Dell equipment and half our models only work with new docking stations and not the older model. Would need to order new style docks for the whole office instead of gradually swapping them out as people get new laptops.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 02:10:09 pm
Fucking FB videos that start playing in the corner of the screen if you try to scroll past them  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
Liverpool supporting, left leaning, RAWK members who also generalise and stereotype no differently to Tory politicitions.

I'm out, again!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
Liverpool supporting, left leaning, RAWK members who also generalise and stereotype no differently to Tory politicitions.

I'm out, again!!

Don't let them get to you. Best to stay out of particular threads on here at times.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Sweet Caroline.

Terrible song.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 02:10:09 pm
Fucking FB videos that start playing in the corner of the screen if you try to scroll past them  :no

This might help mate

https://www.facebook.com/fluffbustingpurity
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
Liverpool supporting, left leaning, RAWK members who also generalise and stereotype no differently to Tory politicitions.

I'm out, again!!

It's the sanctimonious tone that gets me. Always someone else's fault.

The same people wouldn't dream of making sweeping generalisations about any other group in society.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
Liverpool supporting, left leaning, RAWK members who also generalise and stereotype no differently to Tory politicitions.

I'm out, again!!

Debs. Remember you cant fix stupid 😉😉
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:59:01 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
This might help mate

https://www.facebook.com/fluffbustingpurity
I will take a look at that tomorrow mate; thanks  :thumbup

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:52:23 pm
Liverpool supporting, left leaning, RAWK members who also generalise and stereotype no differently to Tory politicitions.

I'm out, again!!
Fuck 'em Debs; dickheads will be dickheads  :duh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 07:36:55 am
People who put not being able to go on holiday abroad on an equal footing with the real shit that covid has caused
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 01:36:06 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Sweet Caroline.

Terrible song.
This a thousand times over.

Was always a load of karaoke dirge before the sports fans took it over, now its absolutely everywhere.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:13:21 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:36:55 am
People who put not being able to go on holiday abroad on an equal footing with the real shit that covid has caused

But I deserve a holiday or three.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:16:19 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:13:21 pm
But I deserve a holiday or three.

I would like to see a bit more of the planet before its turned to ash by that lunatic Russian
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:17:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:19 pm
I would like to see a bit more of the planet before its turned to ash by that lunatic Russian

You'll be welcome to dig defensive ditches around Kiev. :)
