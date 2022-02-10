People selling stuff (ebay, Facebook market place etc) and then acting like you're massively disrupting them by taking an interest in what they're trying to sell. Saw a couple of Switch games which were pretty cheap on FB (and not ones I'd be arsed paying full price for) and fucking hell, you'd think the guy had forgotten he was actually trying to sell them. Are these still available? Yeah. Cool, can I have them? Yeah. Great....when could I pick them up? I work 9-5 so not in the day. Right....an evening or at the weekend maybe? That's not really convenient. Could you maybe drop them off to me instead then? I'm local. Thats not really convenient. Right how about you leave them in a safe place somewhere at your property, I'll paypal you the money and then get them during the day? No I'm not happy leaving them unattended. Oki doke maybe just leave it then. Ok



On the flip side we put my old office chair up on FB..Nothing majorly wrong with it, just that I've managed to get work to spring for 50% of a new oneSome women messaged my GF. "Can I have it, I'll be round at 2pm"Come 2pm she's not here. So my GF messages her "I'm just sorting someone to pick it up. I'll be there by 6. I can leave you a deposit "6pm comes. No sign. Messaged her again"I'll be round in an hour or so" so happened we didn't want to wait in all day for you. Swivel for it"I'll come round at some point tomorrow"I'm sorry. Should we wait in indefinitely for you to show up? So now it's by the bookcase in case someone wants a little sit down