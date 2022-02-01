Its horrible isn't it. I'm seeing a physio tomorrow for an assessment, I've got lower back pain and pain in the ribs on both sides, all brought on by WFH and sitting all day - I hated the office but at least you got up and walked about.



I slipped a disc about 6 years ago, that was horrible, although the valium was a hoot



I did this last year after doing a load of heavy digging in the garden and I was laid up for days. It was fine until just after new year when it went again but not as bad then it went again on Tuesday.Stupid thing is I've been doing excercises to help strengthen it like the NHS website says and doing some general keepfit stuff since Xmas and the bastard went when I tried to move my case of dumbells 😡I've just been in touch with a local physio to get an appointment as I can't not do stuff because of it. I've got spring on the horizon with garden projects still to do and now about to complete on buying the apartment which needs work doing.I hate getting old 😡