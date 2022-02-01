« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 830 831 832 833 834 [835]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1737013 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,829
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33360 on: February 1, 2022, 05:41:48 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  1, 2022, 05:21:25 pm
He has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

c*nt
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33361 on: Yesterday at 10:12:10 am »
When the words We have a zero-tolerance approach to are trotted out in PR statements by large corporations.

It usually actually means: We are a shower of c*nts who have let this type of thing go on for years.  But now a case has come to light and people on social media are getting quite upset. And thats like er really important to our image so we have to look like were doing something now.

NHSs turn today.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,848
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33362 on: Yesterday at 11:27:23 am »
Bargain Hunt changes its format every day.

Proper weird.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33363 on: Today at 09:52:17 am »
Lower back pain!

I hate not being able to do my usual stuff like walking the dogs, gardening etc.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,829
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33364 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:52:17 am
Lower back pain!

I hate not being able to do my usual stuff like walking the dogs, gardening etc.



Its horrible isn't it. I'm seeing a physio tomorrow for an assessment, I've got lower back pain and pain in the ribs on both sides, all brought on by WFH and sitting all day - I hated the office but at least you got up and walked about.

I slipped a disc about 6 years ago, that was horrible, although the valium was a hoot ;D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33365 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:14 am
Its horrible isn't it. I'm seeing a physio tomorrow for an assessment, I've got lower back pain and pain in the ribs on both sides, all brought on by WFH and sitting all day - I hated the office but at least you got up and walked about.

I slipped a disc about 6 years ago, that was horrible, although the valium was a hoot ;D

I did this last year after doing a load of heavy digging in the garden and I was laid up for days.  It was fine until just after new year when it went again but not as bad then it went again on Tuesday.

Stupid thing is I've been doing excercises to help strengthen it like the NHS website says and doing some general keepfit stuff since Xmas and the bastard went when I tried to move my case of dumbells 😡

I've just been in touch with a local physio to get an appointment as I can't not do stuff because of it.  I've got spring on the horizon with garden projects still to do and now about to complete on buying the apartment which needs work doing.

I hate getting old 😡
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,047
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33366 on: Today at 11:16:33 am »
Idiotically laid-out roadworks that cause traffic chaos for miles around.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33367 on: Today at 11:43:01 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  1, 2022, 05:40:11 pm
These idiots.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-60216774

Posts like this just confirm my belief that very few people have any idea just where we're heading re climate change, or how quickly it's happening.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 830 831 832 833 834 [835]   Go Up
« previous next »
 