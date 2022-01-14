On the driving theme, Why does everyman and his dog drive a massive feck off 4 x 4 nowadays??
Unless you live in the middle of nowhere, halfway up a scree mountain side with numerous 2 ft deep fords to cross, what's the feckin point of them apart from keeping up with the joneses.
There is an elderly woman who regularly fills the local co-op car park with a ford ranger (if you dont know what 1 is think of the titanic on wheels) anyhoo she cant feckin drive it and has to do a 30000 point turn to get back off the car park, you live in stoke duck, you dont need 1, get something smaller than an ocean liner.