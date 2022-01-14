« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1724945 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33240 on: January 14, 2022, 12:38:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 13, 2022, 03:37:25 pm
I thought New York as well too, I just assumed he meant somewhere like the Catskills as I know someone who has skied over there.

Oh i know upstate New York is a great place - some of my wife's family emigrated there 40 years ago and the snow is immense.
However I still think skiing over The Empire State Building sounds epic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33241 on: January 14, 2022, 07:29:17 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 13, 2022, 06:14:33 pm
Not my problem if you're all dumbasses who think skiing over New York is physically possible.

Dumbass

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33242 on: January 14, 2022, 08:18:59 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 13, 2022, 11:06:22 pm
When people start every single post on here with I mean.

Do they speak like this in real life?

Phrases Fillers like I mean, Like, Uhmmm, Actually are used when people got something to say, but their brain isnt fast enough to string together a series of words. So they use such fillers to make sure that they got something to say, but use the millisecond time, to think of the next few words.

Moms cousin was a speech therapist at her bank. Her job involved training managers, VPs etc. to iron out such words.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33243 on: January 14, 2022, 09:49:20 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on January 14, 2022, 12:38:13 am
Oh i know upstate New York is a great place - some of my wife's family emigrated there 40 years ago and the snow is immense.
However I still think skiing over The Empire State Building sounds epic

I just put what the way he written it down to bad grammar ;)

Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 14, 2022, 08:18:59 am
Phrases Fillers like I mean, Like, Uhmmm, Actually are used when people got something to say, but their brain isnt fast enough to string together a series of words. So they use such fillers to make sure that they got something to say, but use the millisecond time, to think of the next few words.

Moms cousin was a speech therapist at her bank. Her job involved training managers, VPs etc. to iron out such words.

I can see the point when speaking, but when posting? Its not like you don't have time to think and review before clicking post.*

There's a shit load in the Transfer/Post Match/FSG threads who need to do more of that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33244 on: January 14, 2022, 09:51:29 am »
Quote from: Elzar on January 12, 2022, 09:11:00 pm
I got some planet themed chocolates for christmas, they are all the same size.

The worst bit is they have the Sun in it, but have omitted Pluto. I'd argue Pluto has more of a claim of being in the Planets than the fucking Sun.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33245 on: January 14, 2022, 03:45:45 pm »
Seeing Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter stuff on the shelves in shops while they are still trying to flog the Christmas stuff they have left over from a few weeks ago.  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33246 on: January 14, 2022, 04:15:54 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33247 on: January 14, 2022, 04:24:57 pm »
Leaving your phone on the charger for an hour, taking it off and realising you never switched the plug on  :butt
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33248 on: January 14, 2022, 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 14, 2022, 03:45:45 pm
Seeing Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter stuff on the shelves in shops while they are still trying to flog the Christmas stuff they have left over from a few weeks ago.  :butt

Noticed that yesterday.  I was in Tesco and a couple were buying Easter chocolates
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33249 on: January 14, 2022, 09:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 14, 2022, 04:24:57 pm
Leaving your phone on the charger for an hour, taking it off and realising you never switched the plug on  :butt

Ditto
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33250 on: January 15, 2022, 06:46:08 am »
The amount of cyclists during the evening with no lights on their bike wearing dark clothing. When I was a lad it was a thing that you had to have lights on your bike at night.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33251 on: January 15, 2022, 07:50:27 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on January 15, 2022, 06:46:08 am
The amount of cyclists during the evening with no lights on their bike wearing dark clothing. When I was a lad it was a thing that you had to have lights on your bike at night.

Pretty sure UK laws state cyclists need lights and safety reflectors on their bike.

However, I have the same gripe with people out on a stroll without any reflective garment, or even worse, people who walk their dog and the dog is on the other side of the pathway!
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33252 on: January 15, 2022, 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 14, 2022, 03:45:45 pm
Seeing Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter stuff on the shelves in shops while they are still trying to flog the Christmas stuff they have left over from a few weeks ago.  :butt

They were in stock before Christmas !!!!!

Quote from: Brain Potter on January 15, 2022, 06:46:08 am
The amount of cyclists during the evening with no lights on their bike wearing dark clothing. When I was a lad it was a thing that you had to have lights on your bike at night.

See loads like this riding on the roads - part of me hopes they get clipped just to wake the dumb fuckers up. I know our kid nearly hit one in his truck a couple of months ago, pitch black morning, unlit road, no lights and black clothes :no
« Last Edit: January 15, 2022, 10:14:50 am by rob1966 »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33253 on: January 15, 2022, 12:00:18 pm »
Don't know what it is with some online companies online chat but they always seem to disconnect if you don't say anything for a minute. Unbelievably frustrating.#

Also Alpharooms who are pissing me off. Went out of business couple of months ago but have still ot given anyone a refund.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33254 on: January 15, 2022, 12:06:14 pm »
One thing that royally pisses me off is 'Failarmy' type videos on FB where the uploader has dubbed canned laughter over it.
It's even worse if it's dubbed with the Indian sounding fella repeatedly saying 'Oh no no no no' before bursting out into false laughter  :wanker
I usually last about 2 seconds before I hit the pause button  :no
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33255 on: January 15, 2022, 02:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on January 15, 2022, 12:06:14 pm
I usually last about 2 seconds before I hit the pause button  :no

Theres a blue pill you can take for that. Not a stigma anymore 😉🤣
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33256 on: January 15, 2022, 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January 15, 2022, 02:49:59 pm
Theres a blue pill you can take for that. Not a stigma anymore 😉🤣

;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33257 on: January 15, 2022, 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January 15, 2022, 02:49:59 pm
Theres a blue pill you can take for that. Not a stigma anymore 😉🤣
I knew that answer was coming  ;)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33258 on: January 15, 2022, 03:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on January 15, 2022, 03:34:19 pm
I knew that answer was coming  ;)

Quickly apparently 😉
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33259 on: Yesterday at 11:15:23 am »
Hard Agree/Hard Disagree.

Seriously, what the fuck is that? Our language is getting stupider and stupider as the nation gets stupider and stupider. No wonder we end up with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as Prime Minister :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33260 on: Yesterday at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:15:23 am
Hard Agree/Hard Disagree.

Seriously, what the fuck is that? Our language is getting stupider and stupider as the nation gets stupider and stupider. No wonder we end up with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as Prime Minister :no

Just seen posts with both. Fucking morons.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33261 on: Yesterday at 12:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:20:55 pm
Just seen posts with both. Fucking morons.

Maybe the agreement/disagreements are just really sexy...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33262 on: Yesterday at 02:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:20:55 pm
Just seen posts with both. Fucking morons.

Yeah its here where I saw it too. I thought Hard disagree was a typo and they meant to type Hard to disagree, but then the post made no sense, then I thought it was hard to disagree
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33263 on: Yesterday at 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:15:23 am
Hard Agree/Hard Disagree.

Seriously, what the fuck is that? Our language is getting stupider and stupider as the nation gets stupider and stupider. No wonder we end up with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as Prime Minister :no

Haha, just seen that too. I thought it was meant to be "hard to agree", but that would have been odd because there was no further clarification.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33264 on: Yesterday at 07:21:47 pm »
Google's 2-factor authentication. Every time I want to sign in, I have to go through the stupid 2F thing. Then usually it can't reach my phone, even though its in my hand and working fine, so have to jump through tons of additional hoops just to watch youtube. Wish you could just turn it off!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33265 on: Yesterday at 07:56:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:21:47 pm
Google's 2-factor authentication. Every time I want to sign in, I have to go through the stupid 2F thing. Then usually it can't reach my phone, even though its in my hand and working fine, so have to jump through tons of additional hoops just to watch youtube. Wish you could just turn it off!
Haven't got this problem myself so I'm not sure if this would work; but have you tried watching in an Incognito tab?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33266 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 pm »
Nobody respecting box junctions.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33267 on: Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:56:26 pm
Haven't got this problem myself so I'm not sure if this would work; but have you tried watching in an Incognito tab?

You can watch without singing in of course, but then you get all the crap and not your targeted stuff (which is another rant, youtube ignoring my subscriptions and suggesting loads of rubbish). The google login leaves a cookie, but I delete mine frequently, which means new login and often a security warning. :-\
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33268 on: Yesterday at 08:19:21 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:08:50 pm
Nobody respecting box junctions.

I hate this with a passion. It used to take me over 20 minutes to drive 200 yards from work, due to the stupid Manc twats all blocking the two boxes at the top of white city way and Chester Road.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33269 on: Yesterday at 09:12:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:15:23 am
Hard Agree/Hard Disagree.

Seriously, what the fuck is that? Our language is getting stupider and stupider as the nation gets stupider and stupider. No wonder we end up with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as Prime Minister :no

Probably some sort of Americanisation shite of the English language.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33270 on: Yesterday at 09:18:05 pm »
On the driving theme, Why does everyman and his dog drive a massive feck off 4 x 4 nowadays??

Unless you live in the middle of nowhere, halfway up a scree mountain side with numerous 2 ft deep fords to cross, what's the feckin point of them apart from keeping up with the joneses.

There is an elderly woman who regularly fills the local co-op car park with a ford ranger (if you dont know what 1 is think of the titanic on wheels) anyhoo she cant feckin drive it and has to do a 30000 point turn to get back off the car park, you live in stoke duck, you dont need 1, get something smaller than an ocean liner.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33271 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
'Blue Monday' is a marketing exercise and it's sick that preying on peoples' mental health is a normal part of flogging last year's obsolete merchandise.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33272 on: Today at 12:15:09 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:59:22 am
'Blue Monday' is a marketing exercise and it's sick that preying on peoples' mental health is a normal part of flogging last year's obsolete merchandise.

Totally agree. We've actually had a supportive email from our IT director this morning, pointing out its a myth and giving tips on mental health care.

Doesn't help though when my Google memories from this day in 2010/11/12 and 13 show photos of me sat by the pool in Tenerife :no
