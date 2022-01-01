I'm not one to post two gripes in a day, but I'm really pissed off about this.



I've been using a mini oven/hot plate combo in my flat for about 10 years. Small, fan assisted, and more energy efficient than a full sized oven, it's perfect for a singleton who lives alone. I've done Christmas meals in it and everything.



Well, sadly, this year, the large, 1000W hotplate died. I thought about trying to fix it, but after 10 years I thought it might be better to just replace it. But no modern equivalent is as capable or versatile.



Some sort of obsession with timers has taken hold in the intervening period, and it's also very difficult to find one where you can use the hot plates and the oven at the same time. What gives? Why the fuck can't I stir fry some veg at the same time I'm roasting the fucking chicken!? On top of that, most modern mini ovens don't come fan assisted, or with double glass doors. It's ridiculous!



After 10 years this area of kitchenware seems to have gone backwards. Or did I just get lucky with the one I bought? Starting to think I might try to repair it after all! It might cost almost as much as the original oven, but I don't see why I should shell out over a hundred quid for something less capable than what I already have.