I'm not one to post two gripes in a day, but I'm really pissed off about this.

I've been using a mini oven/hot plate combo in my flat for about 10 years. Small, fan assisted, and more energy efficient than a full sized oven, it's perfect for a singleton who lives alone. I've done Christmas meals in it and everything.

Well, sadly, this year, the large, 1000W hotplate died. I thought about trying to fix it, but after 10 years I thought it might be better to just replace it. But no modern equivalent is as capable or versatile.

Some sort of obsession with timers has taken hold in the intervening period, and it's also very difficult to find one where you can use the hot plates and the oven at the same time. What gives? Why the fuck can't I stir fry some veg at the same time I'm roasting the fucking chicken!?  On top of that, most modern mini ovens don't come fan assisted, or with double glass doors. It's ridiculous!

After 10 years this area of kitchenware seems to have gone backwards. Or did I just get lucky with the one I bought?  Starting to think I might try to repair it after all!  It might cost almost as much as the original oven, but I don't see why I should shell out over a hundred quid for something less capable than what I already have.
Would you not consider a plug in induction hob?  You can get single or double, and they are very energy efficient.  Then get something like a combo microwave to go with it?
Would you not consider a plug in induction hob?  You can get single or double, and they are very energy efficient.  Then get something like a combo microwave to go with it?

It's a space issue. I'm not very good at organising a kitchen admittedly, but my mini oven is on a table and nestled into the space where the cooker would go at just the right height. Buying a separate hob/cooker set up means the hob has to take up work counter space, which is a bit of a pain.
This is a gripe of mine. I get used to a piece of home equipment over years and, when it breaks down, can never find a modern equivalent. Even had it with a set of pans. The new ones leak oven the brim!
Having booked 24 days off and having 2 left. I work my arse off most of the year and not looking forward to going back to 60 hr plus weeks.

Time now goes so quick that I almost laugh about it. Sometimes if it's raining I dont even bother drawing my curtains as I will be shutting them again in the blink of an eye.

Some things remind me more than others, the main one that blows my mind is the fact Jurassic Park came out 29 years ago   ::)
Great!

Now I want to be an astronaut.
People who tap the top of a cup of
tea with a spoon twice after stirring.
Great!

Now I want to be an astronaut.
Well some do say that your father should have shot you into space  :-X
Great!

Now I want to be an astronaut.

Well, if you've watched Tron, have aught, and are an ass, then maybe you are one? ;D
People who tap the top of a cup of
tea with a spoon twice after stirring.


Think I may do that 😁 its to shake any remaining tea off the spoon. Makes senseno? Winds the missus and daughter up a little.
Selfies, fighting the temptation to tell the next person that sends one over on WhatsApp to do one.
