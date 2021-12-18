Fans at football matches holding up signs "X player can I please have your shirt". Even when its kids, it annoys the shit out of me.



If I was X player, I'd walk over at the end of the match, take off my shirt, then take the sign off them, piss all over it and hand my shirt to someone else.



I don't know what it is - maybe the perceived entitlement I think they have just because they have a sign. Or the fact that their parents have probably made them do it so they can sell it on eBay. Or that I'm just not personally interested in receiving another sweaty mans kit.