The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33040 on: December 18, 2021, 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33041 on: December 18, 2021, 10:41:00 pm »
Bought an expensive pair of Merino wool Long Johns and went for a long walk in today's cold afternoon.

Warm legs and money well spent. Lovely.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33042 on: December 18, 2021, 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on December 18, 2021, 10:01:20 pm
Finding pants

Worse than not finding pants?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33043 on: December 18, 2021, 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 18, 2021, 10:41:58 pm
Worse than not finding pants?

Out with my mates on Tuesday and a lad I've known for over 40 years confessed he often has dreams about walking down Church Street in just a vest and no keks or undies.

He's lost his pants.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33044 on: December 18, 2021, 10:47:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 18, 2021, 10:44:32 pm
Out with my mates on Tuesday and a lad I've known for over 40 years confessed he often has dreams about walking down Church Street in just a vest and no keks or undies.

He's lost his pants.

Him the Almighty Power Hurled headlong flaming from th'ethereal sky
With hideous ruin and combustion down
To bottomless perdition, there to dwell
In adamantine chains and penal fire.
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33045 on: December 18, 2021, 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 18, 2021, 10:47:30 pm
Him the Almighty Power Hurled headlong flaming from th'ethereal sky
With hideous ruin and combustion down
To bottomless perdition, there to dwell
In adamantine chains and penal fire.

How the Hell (forgive the pun) did you manage to work Paradise Lost into this thread?

Magnificent.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33046 on: December 18, 2021, 10:55:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 18, 2021, 10:52:50 pm
How the Hell (forgive the pun) did you manage to work Paradise Lost into this thread?

Magnificent.

 ;D

As would wandering round pantsless be, I suppose...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33047 on: December 19, 2021, 01:22:47 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 18, 2021, 10:55:51 pm
;D

As would wandering round pantsless be, I suppose...
Thank you for dragging it back down to my level  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33048 on: December 19, 2021, 02:48:49 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 19, 2021, 01:22:47 am
Thank you for dragging it back down to my level  ;D

Any penal fire down there?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33049 on: December 19, 2021, 10:08:41 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 19, 2021, 02:48:49 am
Any penal fire down there?
Just saw my ex-wife; she's in charge  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33050 on: December 19, 2021, 11:17:59 am »
Fans at football matches holding up signs "X player can I please have your shirt". Even when its kids, it annoys the shit out of me.

If I was X player, I'd walk over at the end of the match, take off my shirt, then take the sign off them, piss all over it and hand my shirt to someone else.

I don't know what it is - maybe the perceived entitlement I think they have just because they have a sign. Or the fact that their parents have probably made them do it so they can sell it on eBay. Or that I'm just not personally interested in receiving another sweaty mans kit.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33051 on: December 19, 2021, 08:54:52 pm »
The way the captain of England is treated differently to everyone else
I wont say xenophobic or bigotry is involved 😉
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33052 on: December 19, 2021, 11:40:13 pm »
Property sites who list houses as being in the closest desirable town rather than where they actually are.

Parrs Wood isn't West Didsbury. Bredbury isn't Marple. Burnage isn't Chorlton.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33053 on: Yesterday at 12:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 14, 2021, 03:55:55 pm
Ordering a Nintendo Switch Lite (which are like rocking horse shit) from a seemingly quality eBay seller with plenty of good feedback, and 10 days later having a toilet roll delivered.

Went on to leave negative feedback and lo and behold, in the past few days, several negative reviews - reporting that they've similarly been delivered a toilet roll - have appeared.

Luckily I paid with PayPal, and they've previously been great in sorting a refund. And even more luckily, a proper retailer has got some stock in so managed to order one (but said retailer has lobbed on a £20 'margin bump', the profiteering wankers)


Did I say 'proper retailer'?

Fuck Ebuyer. Bunch of twats took 4 days to tell me that, actually, they didn't have stock after all.

I'm now sweating on another place (anyone heard of ShopTo?  ???) delivering one for Xmas.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33054 on: Yesterday at 12:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:05:20 pm

Did I say 'proper retailer'?

Fuck Ebuyer. Bunch of twats took 4 days to tell me that, actually, they didn't have stock after all.

I'm now sweating on another place (anyone heard of ShopTo?  ???) delivering one for Xmas.


I've used ShopTo a few times in the past, always been alright. Bought games not consoles though.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33055 on: Yesterday at 12:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:05:20 pm

Did I say 'proper retailer'?

Fuck Ebuyer. Bunch of twats took 4 days to tell me that, actually, they didn't have stock after all.

I'm now sweating on another place (anyone heard of ShopTo?  ???) delivering one for Xmas.



Reminds me, a few years ago my girlfriend ordered me a PlayStation vr for Christmas from CEX. Opened the box Christmas morning and there was no headset in there! Luckily they were able to find the store it was shipped from and the spare headset was there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33056 on: Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm »
How expensive it is to post something abroad. It's cheaper to get on a plane and deliver it yourself!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33057 on: Yesterday at 05:02:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm
How expensive it is to post something abroad. It's cheaper to get on a plane and deliver it yourself!
My partner used to live in Germany, so still has friends out there. She recently went to post a letter to one friend there and almost fell over when told the cost.  :o

Also, a friend of my Mum recently tried to post something to Europe and the cost of a flight to deliver it herself by hand was cheaper than the cost of the postage.  ::)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33058 on: Yesterday at 07:16:21 pm »
Opening an Ibuprofen/Paracetamol box on the side where the paper is folded
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33059 on: Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:16:21 pm
Opening an Ibuprofen/Paracetamol box on the side where the paper is folded

I'm sure I read somewhere they are deliberately designed to subtly push people to opening them on that side to make it more likely they read the information on the paper.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33060 on: Yesterday at 07:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere they are deliberately designed to subtly push people to opening them on that side to make it more likely they read the information on the paper.

Yes, so open it as if you were left handed and you'll not get the paper.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #33061 on: Today at 06:12:53 am »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:43:55 pm
Yes, so open it as if you were left handed and you'll not get the paper.

Now that is a great idea, cheers!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
