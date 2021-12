People who review items online when they are in no position to judge.



Looking at one item, and recent reviews include:

"I cannot rate that which I have yet to use - 3 Stars"

"Looks intriguing, but is a gift so I dont know if its good or not yet - 4 Stars"

"Its a Christmas present so it hasnt been opened or used yet but will update as soon as I find out - 5 Stars"



Who are these people, and why are they allowed to use the internet unsupervised?

Not reviewing something requires literally no effort!