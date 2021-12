Lying twatty delivery companies.



Royal Mail have just said they couldn't deliver a parcel 7 minutes ago because the house was "inaccessible" despite me sitting overlooking my drive way and at no point did any postie attempt to deliver anything. Lazy c*nt obviously wanted to clock off at 5pm so decided not to bother doing his job.



I ordered a present for a mate for his birthday last weekend. Sadly, I got a message it would not arrive for pickup until the Monday after. However, they could do home delivery and I'd have it by Friday, if I paid some extra of course. I get a message saying they'll deliver between 3 pm and 10 pm. At 5 pm I get a message they were unable to deliver.Monday arrives and they're still not able to deliver. I contact customer service and they say the parcel on Friday was "unavilable for the driver at the time of delivery". Then why the fuck do you tell me you're able to deliver it?? On Monday it was apparently "lost in the terminal".Got it by Wednesday, but that's only because I was pushing for it.Last time I'm using that service.