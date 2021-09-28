« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 809 810 811 812 813 [814]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1645816 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32520 on: September 28, 2021, 02:01:30 pm »
People on the telly who get questions wrong that they shouldn't.
Was watching 5 minutes of that House of Games last night and Kate Williams who is a historian and I assume has degrees didnt know where Egypt was on a map of Africa. Thought it was just football pundits who knew fuck all.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32521 on: September 28, 2021, 02:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 28, 2021, 02:01:30 pm
People on the telly who get questions wrong that they shouldn't.
Was watching 5 minutes of that House of Games last night and Kate Williams who is a historian and I assume has degrees didnt know where Egypt was on a map of Africa. Thought it was just football pundits who knew fuck all.

Looking at her CV she seems to have specialised in Nelson's squeeze, Emma Hamilton.

Surely she knew that Horatio copped off with Emma at Naples when he was was on his way home to his wife after the Battle of the Nile in.......Egypt?

And I'm sure Horatio subscribed to the old naval toast 'To wives and sweethearts, and may they never meet'.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32522 on: September 28, 2021, 02:54:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 28, 2021, 02:09:40 pm
Looking at her CV she seems to have specialised in Nelson's squeeze, Emma Hamilton.

Surely she knew that Horatio copped off with Emma at Naples when he was was on his way home to his wife after the Battle of the Nile in.......Egypt?

And I'm sure Horatio subscribed to the old naval toast 'To wives and sweethearts, and may they never meet'.

 :) havent heard that phrase for a while.

The actual question was where was the tomb that Howard Carter discoverrd in 1923, then dot the map where you think it was. Im not even sure she knew it was Egypt, she actually went for Mali. Then again the person next to her thought it was Libya then proceeded to put a dot in Mali. I get that people specialize but surely thats something you learn at primary school. The next question was about Dr. Livingstone and she went for Namibia. I had to turn it over at that point.
« Last Edit: September 28, 2021, 03:15:08 pm by Nitramdorf »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32523 on: September 28, 2021, 03:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 28, 2021, 01:42:00 pm
Amazon again, another order not showed up. Supposed to arrive between 15th and 23rd, then said it would be here 24th - 28th but no sign.

Driver now ran out of fuel? ;)
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,759
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32524 on: September 28, 2021, 07:13:57 pm »
Having to fill out a form now and wait 5 days for a doctor to ring me up at a time I'll probably be teaching. I just need some antibiotics prescribed probably, had a chesty cough for over a week which i can't clear.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32525 on: September 29, 2021, 07:36:36 am »
Online banking that when you set it up asks you for passwords and pins and the like.

Suddenly after months you're asked for your pin (we'll given I've not used it and you've been accepting my finger print for months I have no idea) so now I'm stuck in a loop of not knowing any of my details or my account and sort code because and I quote "it's a security risk to have them on your card"

It's not. Almost every other bank I know does this. Nat West, I'm talking to you
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,067
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32526 on: September 30, 2021, 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 29, 2021, 07:36:36 am
Online banking that when you set it up asks you for passwords and pins and the like.

Suddenly after months you're asked for your pin (we'll given I've not used it and you've been accepting my finger print for months I have no idea) so now I'm stuck in a loop of not knowing any of my details or my account and sort code because and I quote "it's a security risk to have them on your card"

It's not. Almost every other bank I know does this. Nat West, I'm talking to you

Did you not write your details down?

I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself.  Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.

That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32527 on: September 30, 2021, 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 30, 2021, 06:25:13 pm
Did you not write your details down?

I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself.  Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.

That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.

I've now got facial recognition on my NatWest app.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32528 on: October 1, 2021, 10:36:53 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 30, 2021, 06:25:13 pm
Did you not write your details down?

I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself.  Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.

That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.

You shouldn't have to. Something like that is more of a risk than printing the details on a card.

I managed to get it from my payee list through my other account.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32529 on: October 1, 2021, 02:41:38 pm »
It's cheaper to go and buy a new quilt than it is to get one washed and dried in our local baggy  >:(
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32530 on: October 1, 2021, 05:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on October  1, 2021, 02:41:38 pm
It's cheaper to go and buy a new quilt than it is to get one washed and dried in our local baggy  >:(

We are nothing but a throw away society now. Same with printers, cheaper to buy a new one than buy cartridges.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32531 on: October 1, 2021, 06:29:25 pm »
Idiots who keep saying that male characters in film, TV etc should suddenly be replaced by females.

It's horribly lazy, and if there were calls to turn strong female characters male, there would be absolute outrage.

The female Dr. Who, and now the calls for a female Bond are preposterous.

Get off your lazy arses and write good, strong female characters and roles, rather than lazily appropriating already long-established male characters.  :wanker
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32532 on: October 1, 2021, 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October  1, 2021, 06:29:25 pm
Idiots who keep saying that male characters in film, TV etc should suddenly be replaced by females.

It's horribly lazy, and if there were calls to turn strong female characters male, there would be absolute outrage.

The female Dr. Who, and now the calls for a female Bond are preposterous.

Get off your lazy arses and write good, strong female characters and roles, rather than lazily appropriating already long-established male characters.  :wanker

Well Im eagerly waiting the casting of Dwayne Johnson as Mary Poppins 👍
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32533 on: October 1, 2021, 07:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October  1, 2021, 06:29:25 pm
Idiots who keep saying that male characters in film, TV etc should suddenly be replaced by females.

It's horribly lazy, and if there were calls to turn strong female characters male, there would be absolute outrage.

The female Dr. Who, and now the calls for a female Bond are preposterous.

Get off your lazy arses and write good, strong female characters and roles, rather than lazily appropriating already long-established male characters.  :wanker

I said all that over Dr Who and got shouted down for it.

Like you say, stop being fucking lazy and actually write a proper character for a female. I'm all for a film centred around a female 00 agent, just don't turn the Bond character female. I think it was Andy said this and I agree, by all means use the 007 designation, but if they do that, they need to write a proper strong character with her own identity.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,042
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32534 on: October 1, 2021, 07:53:58 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on October  1, 2021, 07:08:31 pm
Well Im eagerly waiting the casting of Dwayne Johnson as Mary Poppins 👍

Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32535 on: October 2, 2021, 12:24:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2021, 07:41:27 pm
I said all that over Dr Who and got shouted down for it.

Like you say, stop being fucking lazy and actually write a proper character for a female. I'm all for a film centred around a female 00 agent, just don't turn the Bond character female. I think it was Andy said this and I agree, by all means use the 007 designation, but if they do that, they need to write a proper strong character with her own identity.
I simply refused to watch Dr. Who after they did this. Honestly, there would be absolute outrage if scriptwriters turned strong female characters male, and rightly so. The Equalizer can fuck right off now too. The character has now become a black female.  ::) So, just another appropriation for PC purposes.
It's genuinely lazy and insulting to both males and females. Women deserve to have strong female roles written for them in their own right, and not have already established male characters appropriated for them. It's so patronising. It's all a bit ' we can't be arsed creating a believable, strong female heroine, so lets just appropriate a male character and give them that instead.

Bring good female characters into Bond, Dr. Who or whatever, but in their own right. Not by the ludicrous appropriation of the male character that the programme is actually centred on.


*None of these comments are anti-female in any way. I adore strong females and have as many of them in my life as possible. My role models in life have generally all been female too. My best qualities have come from observing females and adopting many of the strengths and qualities I've seen them display.
« Last Edit: October 2, 2021, 12:27:06 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32536 on: October 2, 2021, 07:25:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2021, 05:37:40 pm
We are nothing but a throw away society now. Same with printers, cheaper to buy a new one than buy cartridges.

 :o

That's oddly specific, so must be true! Though, it sounds bonkers  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32537 on: October 2, 2021, 08:32:44 am »
The Mancs are at home and I have to do a Delivery to the Tesco right by the ground :butt
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,746
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32538 on: October 2, 2021, 09:54:36 am »
Avanti West Coast!

Fucking shite!

Bought tickets on their website, supposed to collect at the station, but when trying to do that, found that they seem to be "locked" and neither the ticket machines nor the ticket office can print them. Avanti staff at the station say to call their customer support centre. I've now been on hold for over an hour! There's a message every 2 minutes telling me to go to their website instead, but on the website it says to call their call centre.

Absolute fucking shite, never buying off them again


Can't even cancel the tickets without caling them.


Update....still on hold after over 2 hours. But now received a response to my email enquiry, which says to travel with my confirmation email and thwir conductors would be aware of the issue. But I'm not only travelling on their trains, that's going to be fun. What a fucking shitshow!
« Last Edit: October 2, 2021, 10:56:41 am by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32539 on: October 2, 2021, 08:45:37 pm »
Dented the roof of the truck in Prestwich Tesco on an overganging roof, fucking gutted, first accident in 14 years of driving trucks. I'm not the first either, the roof was full of dents.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,498
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32540 on: October 2, 2021, 08:46:29 pm »
Welcome to Prestwich!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32541 on: October 2, 2021, 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  2, 2021, 08:46:29 pm
Welcome to Prestwich!

Couldn't wait to leave  ;)

After that it took me 1 and a half hours to get the Stretford  :no
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32542 on: October 2, 2021, 09:51:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October  2, 2021, 09:54:36 am
Avanti West Coast!

Fucking shite!

Bought tickets on their website, supposed to collect at the station, but when trying to do that, found that they seem to be "locked" and neither the ticket machines nor the ticket office can print them. Avanti staff at the station say to call their customer support centre. I've now been on hold for over an hour! There's a message every 2 minutes telling me to go to their website instead, but on the website it says to call their call centre.

Absolute fucking shite, never buying off them again


Can't even cancel the tickets without caling them.


Update....still on hold after over 2 hours. But now received a response to my email enquiry, which says to travel with my confirmation email and thwir conductors would be aware of the issue. But I'm not only travelling on their trains, that's going to be fun. What a fucking shitshow!

I normally check the price online and nip down to the station to buy them over the counter, but I'm only 20 minutes from a station.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32543 on: Yesterday at 07:13:40 am »
Alarm was set for 4:45 yesterday for work, its gone off again at 4:45 this morning, it was set to repeat from the last time I did a weekend working :butt couldn't get back to sleep I'm fucking knackered 😭
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,746
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32544 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  2, 2021, 09:51:43 pm
I normally check the price online and nip down to the station to buy them over the counter, but I'm only 20 minutes from a station.


Yep, I have done that in the past too, but though we're in 2021 now and it should be possible to just book it online. ::)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,498
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32545 on: Yesterday at 08:32:44 am »
I always use the Trainline app to book tickets, you get an e-ticket for most trips but some do want you to print them. Annoying thing with that was it wouldnt let you do it at Moorfields so you had to go to James St - just have the ability at them fucking all  :no
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32546 on: Yesterday at 04:59:01 pm »
That photo of Boris jogging in a shirt and black shoes. I'm convinced they do this shit on purpose to make the public think of him as some funny little man.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32547 on: Yesterday at 05:24:58 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 04:59:01 pm
That photo of Boris jogging in a shirt and black shoes. I'm convinced they do this shit on purpose to make the public think of him as some funny little man.

That is it exactly, deflect attention from what an absolute useless pile of self serving, corporate cock sucking, vile piece of shit he really is.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32548 on: Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm »
Salah scoring 2 identical worldie goals of stupendous skill against Spurs and City and then they undeservedly equalising right after.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32549 on: Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm
Salah scoring 2 identical worldie goals of stupendous skill against Spurs and City and then they undeservedly equalising right after.

Annoying as fuck :no
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,498
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32550 on: Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm »
Neville. Infuriating little rat.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32551 on: Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 04:59:01 pm
That photo of Boris jogging in a shirt and black shoes. I'm convinced they do this shit on purpose to make the public think of him as some funny little man.

He's one of us.

And as I type he's on the telly pretending to bake.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32552 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
He's one of us.

And as I type he's on the telly pretending to bake.
Is he the biggest Master Baker you've ever seen?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32553 on: Today at 09:28:14 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm
Is he the biggest Master Baker you've ever seen?

Well, he is a huge Johnson
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,513
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32554 on: Today at 09:43:08 am »
4 or 5 different threads on the main forum turning into thinly veiled tantrum threads about not signing a midfielder or back up right back in the summer and FSG bashing threads :duh

I swear some people genuinely get more fun out of moaning about football than actually watching it
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32555 on: Today at 10:28:38 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:43:08 am
4 or 5 different threads on the main forum turning into thinly veiled tantrum threads about not signing a midfielder or back up right back in the summer and FSG bashing threads :duh

I swear some people genuinely get more fun out of moaning about football than actually watching it

Remember that most knowledgeable fans tag we used to have? No longer applies now, we have loads of absolute whoppers following us now
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32556 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Some piece of shit trying to break into my garage. Smashed window and the lock is fucked. Just spent some of a rare day off sorting it out.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,239
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32557 on: Today at 11:53:50 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm
Neville. Infuriating little rat.


No doubt. But he's coming at it from a devout Manc twat perspective, and is a bit of a demented pantomime figure anyway.

Jenas is supposed to be neutral, has that media-friendly calm persona, yet rips the fuck into us in that same 'considered' sense that adds gravity to the bollocks he spouts. When we're fucking great, he insinuates luck or that other teams are having an off time; when we battle hard and get a result, we were lucky and didn't deserve anything. When we struggle/get beat, the narrative is that previous success was an anomaly. He's always denigrating us.

This predates us twatting his beloved Tottingham in the ECL Final, so I'm unsure where his dislike of Liverpool comes from.

Logged
"I've long thought that the Labour leader should use all the means at his or her disposal to reach out to voters. That includes using the Sun newspaper.."   - Yorkykopite   (FFS...)

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32558 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
The stupid fucker who was supposed to start work on our bathroom this month has announced that he won't be able to do anything until January because he's working for people who want their bathrooms finished by Christmas.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32559 on: Today at 06:55:22 pm »
The passenger locator forms. We're from the UK, why the fuck can't I fill them out BEFORE we travel seeing as we are fucking well coming home??????
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 809 810 811 812 813 [814]   Go Up
« previous next »
 