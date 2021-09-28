« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1643439 times)

Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32520 on: September 28, 2021, 02:01:30 pm »
People on the telly who get questions wrong that they shouldn't.
Was watching 5 minutes of that House of Games last night and Kate Williams who is a historian and I assume has degrees didnt know where Egypt was on a map of Africa. Thought it was just football pundits who knew fuck all.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32521 on: September 28, 2021, 02:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 28, 2021, 02:01:30 pm
People on the telly who get questions wrong that they shouldn't.
Was watching 5 minutes of that House of Games last night and Kate Williams who is a historian and I assume has degrees didnt know where Egypt was on a map of Africa. Thought it was just football pundits who knew fuck all.

Looking at her CV she seems to have specialised in Nelson's squeeze, Emma Hamilton.

Surely she knew that Horatio copped off with Emma at Naples when he was was on his way home to his wife after the Battle of the Nile in.......Egypt?

And I'm sure Horatio subscribed to the old naval toast 'To wives and sweethearts, and may they never meet'.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32522 on: September 28, 2021, 02:54:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 28, 2021, 02:09:40 pm
Looking at her CV she seems to have specialised in Nelson's squeeze, Emma Hamilton.

Surely she knew that Horatio copped off with Emma at Naples when he was was on his way home to his wife after the Battle of the Nile in.......Egypt?

And I'm sure Horatio subscribed to the old naval toast 'To wives and sweethearts, and may they never meet'.

 :) havent heard that phrase for a while.

The actual question was where was the tomb that Howard Carter discoverrd in 1923, then dot the map where you think it was. Im not even sure she knew it was Egypt, she actually went for Mali. Then again the person next to her thought it was Libya then proceeded to put a dot in Mali. I get that people specialize but surely thats something you learn at primary school. The next question was about Dr. Livingstone and she went for Namibia. I had to turn it over at that point.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32523 on: September 28, 2021, 03:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 28, 2021, 01:42:00 pm
Amazon again, another order not showed up. Supposed to arrive between 15th and 23rd, then said it would be here 24th - 28th but no sign.

Driver now ran out of fuel? ;)
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32524 on: September 28, 2021, 07:13:57 pm »
Having to fill out a form now and wait 5 days for a doctor to ring me up at a time I'll probably be teaching. I just need some antibiotics prescribed probably, had a chesty cough for over a week which i can't clear.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32525 on: September 29, 2021, 07:36:36 am »
Online banking that when you set it up asks you for passwords and pins and the like.

Suddenly after months you're asked for your pin (we'll given I've not used it and you've been accepting my finger print for months I have no idea) so now I'm stuck in a loop of not knowing any of my details or my account and sort code because and I quote "it's a security risk to have them on your card"

It's not. Almost every other bank I know does this. Nat West, I'm talking to you
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32526 on: September 30, 2021, 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 29, 2021, 07:36:36 am
Online banking that when you set it up asks you for passwords and pins and the like.

Suddenly after months you're asked for your pin (we'll given I've not used it and you've been accepting my finger print for months I have no idea) so now I'm stuck in a loop of not knowing any of my details or my account and sort code because and I quote "it's a security risk to have them on your card"

It's not. Almost every other bank I know does this. Nat West, I'm talking to you

Did you not write your details down?

I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself.  Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.

That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32527 on: September 30, 2021, 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 30, 2021, 06:25:13 pm
Did you not write your details down?

I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself.  Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.

That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.

I've now got facial recognition on my NatWest app.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32528 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 30, 2021, 06:25:13 pm
Did you not write your details down?

I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself.  Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.

That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.

You shouldn't have to. Something like that is more of a risk than printing the details on a card.

I managed to get it from my payee list through my other account.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32529 on: Yesterday at 02:41:38 pm »
It's cheaper to go and buy a new quilt than it is to get one washed and dried in our local baggy  >:(
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32530 on: Yesterday at 05:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 02:41:38 pm
It's cheaper to go and buy a new quilt than it is to get one washed and dried in our local baggy  >:(

We are nothing but a throw away society now. Same with printers, cheaper to buy a new one than buy cartridges.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32531 on: Yesterday at 06:29:25 pm »
Idiots who keep saying that male characters in film, TV etc should suddenly be replaced by females.

It's horribly lazy, and if there were calls to turn strong female characters male, there would be absolute outrage.

The female Dr. Who, and now the calls for a female Bond are preposterous.

Get off your lazy arses and write good, strong female characters and roles, rather than lazily appropriating already long-established male characters.  :wanker
Offline nuts100

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32532 on: Yesterday at 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:29:25 pm
Idiots who keep saying that male characters in film, TV etc should suddenly be replaced by females.

It's horribly lazy, and if there were calls to turn strong female characters male, there would be absolute outrage.

The female Dr. Who, and now the calls for a female Bond are preposterous.

Get off your lazy arses and write good, strong female characters and roles, rather than lazily appropriating already long-established male characters.  :wanker

Well Im eagerly waiting the casting of Dwayne Johnson as Mary Poppins 👍
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32533 on: Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:29:25 pm
Idiots who keep saying that male characters in film, TV etc should suddenly be replaced by females.

It's horribly lazy, and if there were calls to turn strong female characters male, there would be absolute outrage.

The female Dr. Who, and now the calls for a female Bond are preposterous.

Get off your lazy arses and write good, strong female characters and roles, rather than lazily appropriating already long-established male characters.  :wanker

I said all that over Dr Who and got shouted down for it.

Like you say, stop being fucking lazy and actually write a proper character for a female. I'm all for a film centred around a female 00 agent, just don't turn the Bond character female. I think it was Andy said this and I agree, by all means use the 007 designation, but if they do that, they need to write a proper strong character with her own identity.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32534 on: Yesterday at 07:53:58 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 07:08:31 pm
Well Im eagerly waiting the casting of Dwayne Johnson as Mary Poppins 👍

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32535 on: Today at 12:24:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm
I said all that over Dr Who and got shouted down for it.

Like you say, stop being fucking lazy and actually write a proper character for a female. I'm all for a film centred around a female 00 agent, just don't turn the Bond character female. I think it was Andy said this and I agree, by all means use the 007 designation, but if they do that, they need to write a proper strong character with her own identity.
I simply refused to watch Dr. Who after they did this. Honestly, there would be absolute outrage if scriptwriters turned strong female characters male, and rightly so. The Equalizer can fuck right off now too. The character has now become a black female.  ::) So, just another appropriation for PC purposes.
It's genuinely lazy and insulting to both males and females. Women deserve to have strong female roles written for them in their own right, and not have already established male characters appropriated for them. It's so patronising. It's all a bit ' we can't be arsed creating a believable, strong female heroine, so lets just appropriate a male character and give them that instead.

Bring good female characters into Bond, Dr. Who or whatever, but in their own right. Not by the ludicrous appropriation of the male character that the programme is actually centred on.


*None of these comments are anti-female in any way. I adore strong females and have as many of them in my life as possible. My role models in life have generally all been female too. My best qualities have come from observing females and adopting many of the strengths and qualities I've seen them display.
Online Crimson

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32536 on: Today at 07:25:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:37:40 pm
We are nothing but a throw away society now. Same with printers, cheaper to buy a new one than buy cartridges.

 :o

That's oddly specific, so must be true! Though, it sounds bonkers  ;D
