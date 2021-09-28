« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 28, 2021, 02:01:30 pm
People on the telly who get questions wrong that they shouldn't.
Was watching 5 minutes of that House of Games last night and Kate Williams who is a historian and I assume has degrees didnt know where Egypt was on a map of Africa. Thought it was just football pundits who knew fuck all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 28, 2021, 02:09:40 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 28, 2021, 02:01:30 pm
People on the telly who get questions wrong that they shouldn't.
Was watching 5 minutes of that House of Games last night and Kate Williams who is a historian and I assume has degrees didnt know where Egypt was on a map of Africa. Thought it was just football pundits who knew fuck all.

Looking at her CV she seems to have specialised in Nelson's squeeze, Emma Hamilton.

Surely she knew that Horatio copped off with Emma at Naples when he was was on his way home to his wife after the Battle of the Nile in.......Egypt?

And I'm sure Horatio subscribed to the old naval toast 'To wives and sweethearts, and may they never meet'.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 28, 2021, 02:54:45 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 28, 2021, 02:09:40 pm
Looking at her CV she seems to have specialised in Nelson's squeeze, Emma Hamilton.

Surely she knew that Horatio copped off with Emma at Naples when he was was on his way home to his wife after the Battle of the Nile in.......Egypt?

And I'm sure Horatio subscribed to the old naval toast 'To wives and sweethearts, and may they never meet'.

 :) havent heard that phrase for a while.

The actual question was where was the tomb that Howard Carter discoverrd in 1923, then dot the map where you think it was. Im not even sure she knew it was Egypt, she actually went for Mali. Then again the person next to her thought it was Libya then proceeded to put a dot in Mali. I get that people specialize but surely thats something you learn at primary school. The next question was about Dr. Livingstone and she went for Namibia. I had to turn it over at that point.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 28, 2021, 03:44:32 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 28, 2021, 01:42:00 pm
Amazon again, another order not showed up. Supposed to arrive between 15th and 23rd, then said it would be here 24th - 28th but no sign.

Driver now ran out of fuel? ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
September 28, 2021, 07:13:57 pm
Having to fill out a form now and wait 5 days for a doctor to ring me up at a time I'll probably be teaching. I just need some antibiotics prescribed probably, had a chesty cough for over a week which i can't clear.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:36:36 am
Online banking that when you set it up asks you for passwords and pins and the like.

Suddenly after months you're asked for your pin (we'll given I've not used it and you've been accepting my finger print for months I have no idea) so now I'm stuck in a loop of not knowing any of my details or my account and sort code because and I quote "it's a security risk to have them on your card"

It's not. Almost every other bank I know does this. Nat West, I'm talking to you
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 06:25:13 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:36:36 am
Online banking that when you set it up asks you for passwords and pins and the like.

Suddenly after months you're asked for your pin (we'll given I've not used it and you've been accepting my finger print for months I have no idea) so now I'm stuck in a loop of not knowing any of my details or my account and sort code because and I quote "it's a security risk to have them on your card"

It's not. Almost every other bank I know does this. Nat West, I'm talking to you

Did you not write your details down?

I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself.  Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.

That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.
