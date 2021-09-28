Online banking that when you set it up asks you for passwords and pins and the like.



Suddenly after months you're asked for your pin (we'll given I've not used it and you've been accepting my finger print for months I have no idea) so now I'm stuck in a loop of not knowing any of my details or my account and sort code because and I quote "it's a security risk to have them on your card"



It's not. Almost every other bank I know does this. Nat West, I'm talking to you



Did you not write your details down?I had to get someone in NatWest to set the app up for me because I'm so out of the loop on this kind of thing I would never have been able to do it by myself. Made sure I jotted everything down as soon as I got home in case I might need it in the future.That said, I've only ever used pin. Never bothered setting up fingerprinting. Maybe they asked me at the time and I don't remember, but I didn't even know that was a thing.