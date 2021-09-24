I filled up yesterday as I normally do and there was no problems whatsoever. Last night I saw the news where they were basically creating a panic where none existed, and today, look at what we have now. It's the toilet roll fiasco all over again. People never seem to learn. I despair, I really do.
There is an ad on Planet Rock, its for a Warrington solicitors called Hayes Conner. Fucking hell, the fella who does it has this awful voice, terrible delivery and he pauses in all the wrong places, awful ad.
As bad as Victor Kiam then?
Esp the Manc ones.
Esp the ones who wear shorts.
Panic buying fuel. Just. Fuck. Off
people like big dick nick.
Heard there are already big queues today. Feel for taxis, tradies and others who rely on their vehicles for work.
Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.
Yeah, glad I drive about once every three months when I see this circus going on!
Did you brim your tank this morning like the sheep?
There will be fucking murder when Amazon drivers can't deliver their shit and the .com vans can't deliver the shopping.Britain, a nation full of c*nts.
Dont forget Uber Eats/Just Eat/Deliveroo. Our local McNasty's is absolutely chocker every week and 90% of the people in there are gig economy delivery drivers.
Seen photos (as expected) of people filling up 4-5 Jerry cans in the boot. Part of me thinks its dickheadie behaviour, part of me is more angry at the media for creating the hysteria which has in turn made people panic. Maybe theyre stocking up because they need their car for work and are shitting themselves. Missus has already seen someone on Facebook today asking for a lift to the shop for food as they havent got petrol and live a while away.
The BBC reporter at a petrol station in Stockport was called Phil McCann
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Seen a pic in the local paper of a guy filling about 8 jerry cans up at the local petrol station, selfish twat, that's "hannoyed" me
It just shows how the media leads this sad and sorry nation around by the nose. It has the majority of the population dancing like puppets on a string. The media created this entire selfish, shambolic mess overnight on Thursday, and by Friday morning it was carnage. Media + morons = chaos.
The Mail is blaming the ex BBC, Remainer Head of PR for the RHA for the whole kerfuffle.You couldnt make it up but they excel.
The deliveroo cyclists like Kesey will love this if it fucks up the moped and car drivers.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Fuck me, Kesey is a Deliveroo cyclist?Heaven forbid having your pizza delivered by him. Just be a few crumbs left in the box after he got a serious case of the munchies on the way around to ye.
I've been on the road from Sefton Park upto Lydiate and back today. Every petrol station I passed had no fuel.
