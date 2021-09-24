« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 808 809 810 811 812 [813]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1639520 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32480 on: September 24, 2021, 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 24, 2021, 06:27:08 pm
I filled up yesterday as I normally do and there was no problems whatsoever. Last night I saw the news where they were basically creating a panic where none existed, and today, look at what we have now.

It's the toilet roll fiasco all over again. People never seem to learn. I despair, I really do.  :butt

It was ridiculous here;the queue at Tesco's petrol station blocked a roundabout,making it almost impossible to get from one side of town to the other.

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32481 on: September 24, 2021, 10:07:21 pm »
'10 days to save Xmas'.

Sweet Jesus.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,143
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32482 on: September 24, 2021, 10:16:19 pm »
McNasty's ads with the cheeky cocknerneee chapieee

Shit on a stick, except that shit on a stick probably has healthier ingredients.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32483 on: September 24, 2021, 10:24:54 pm »
There is an ad on Planet Rock, its for a Warrington solicitors called Hayes Conner. Fucking hell, the fella who does it has this awful voice, terrible delivery and he pauses in all the wrong places, awful ad.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32484 on: September 24, 2021, 10:37:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2021, 10:24:54 pm
There is an ad on Planet Rock, its for a Warrington solicitors called Hayes Conner. Fucking hell, the fella who does it has this awful voice, terrible delivery and he pauses in all the wrong places, awful ad.

As bad as Victor Kiam then?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32485 on: September 24, 2021, 11:16:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 24, 2021, 10:37:26 pm
As bad as Victor Kiam then?

He makes Victor Kiam look like Lawrence Olivier
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32486 on: September 24, 2021, 11:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 24, 2021, 08:28:47 pm
Esp the Manc ones.

Esp the ones who wear shorts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32487 on: September 24, 2021, 11:21:41 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32488 on: September 25, 2021, 08:43:57 am »
The phrase that seems to be everywhere over the last year - more than ever

Now more than ever, we need to be together. Thats why were offering 10% off all new Vauxhalls over £10,000

Here at BT we understand now more than ever that we need to check in on our loved ones. Get 10p off every new annual subscription to BT Broadband, just £69.90 a month

Fuck off.

Also petrol. Also fuck off.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32489 on: September 25, 2021, 08:51:52 am »
Quote from: liversaint on September 24, 2021, 05:49:15 pm
Panic buying fuel.

Just. Fuck. Off

Needed to top up yesterday and went to the petrol station totally oblivious. Local Asda station had closed at 7pm, the next closest Asda was open but after putting in your card etc no fuel was coming out, ended up at Morrisons in around a 10 minute queue. Every single person getting a full tank, nobody just topping up. Heard there are already big queues today. Feel for taxis, tradies and others who rely on their vehicles for work.

Spent the last year being told how were such a great country and hearing all this bollocks about togetherness and having fucking VE Day street parties whilst an NHS spitfire flies overhead, yet the slightest mention of a fuel crisis and the selfless people of the nation are filling up their cars with fuel they probably dont need. The media will start talking about a CO2 crisis next and youll get people panic buying bottles of lemonade to go with their 42 packs of Andrex from last year. Cant wait for next Thursday when that fat straw headed prick is outside Downing Street at 8pm urging us to clap for lorry drivers.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32490 on: September 25, 2021, 08:54:43 am »
I left for work at 5:45 this morning and there was a queue at the station near my house, not on that major a road either, just a small garage.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,804
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32491 on: September 25, 2021, 08:55:19 am »
Yeah, glad I drive about once every three months when I see this circus going on!
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,665
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32492 on: September 25, 2021, 10:36:02 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 25, 2021, 08:51:52 am
Heard there are already big queues today. Feel for taxis, tradies and others who rely on their vehicles for work.



Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32493 on: September 25, 2021, 11:12:23 am »
Quote from: liversaint on September 25, 2021, 10:36:02 am
Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.

Seen photos (as expected) of people filling up 4-5 Jerry cans in the boot. Part of me thinks its dickheadie behaviour, part of me is more angry at the media for creating the hysteria which has in turn made people panic. Maybe theyre stocking up because they need their car for work and are shitting themselves. Missus has already seen someone on Facebook today asking for a lift to the shop for food as they havent got petrol and live a while away.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32494 on: September 25, 2021, 11:20:51 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 25, 2021, 08:55:19 am
Yeah, glad I drive about once every three months when I see this circus going on!

Did you brim your tank this morning like the sheep? ;)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32495 on: September 25, 2021, 11:22:37 am »
Quote from: liversaint on September 25, 2021, 10:36:02 am
Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.

There will be fucking murder when Amazon drivers can't deliver their shit and the .com vans can't deliver the shopping.

Britain, a nation full of c*nts.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,804
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32496 on: September 25, 2021, 11:40:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 25, 2021, 11:20:51 am
Did you brim your tank this morning like the sheep? ;)

Nope! Walked down to the shops as per.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32497 on: September 25, 2021, 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 25, 2021, 11:22:37 am
There will be fucking murder when Amazon drivers can't deliver their shit and the .com vans can't deliver the shopping.

Britain, a nation full of c*nts.

Dont forget Uber Eats/Just Eat/Deliveroo. Our local McNasty's is absolutely chocker every week and 90% of the people in there are gig economy delivery drivers.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32498 on: September 25, 2021, 11:42:48 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 25, 2021, 11:40:54 am
Dont forget Uber Eats/Just Eat/Deliveroo. Our local McNasty's is absolutely chocker every week and 90% of the people in there are gig economy delivery drivers.

The deliveroo cyclists like Kesey will love this if it fucks up the moped and car drivers.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32499 on: September 25, 2021, 01:00:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,834
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32500 on: September 25, 2021, 01:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 25, 2021, 11:12:23 am
Seen photos (as expected) of people filling up 4-5 Jerry cans in the boot. Part of me thinks its dickheadie behaviour, part of me is more angry at the media for creating the hysteria which has in turn made people panic. Maybe theyre stocking up because they need their car for work and are shitting themselves. Missus has already seen someone on Facebook today asking for a lift to the shop for food as they havent got petrol and live a while away.
It just shows how the media leads this sad and sorry nation around by the nose. It has the majority of the population dancing like puppets on a string. The media created this entire selfish, shambolic mess overnight on Thursday, and by Friday morning it was carnage.

Media + morons = chaos.   :butt

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,665
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32501 on: September 25, 2021, 01:58:04 pm »
Burger King have just announced a shortage of whoppers.

Theyre all panic buying petrol.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32502 on: September 25, 2021, 04:00:02 pm »
The BBC reporter at a petrol station in Stockport was called Phil McCann :D
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32503 on: September 25, 2021, 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 25, 2021, 04:00:02 pm
The BBC reporter at a petrol station in Stockport was called Phil McCann :D
;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,834
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32504 on: September 25, 2021, 05:18:49 pm »
^
 :wellin
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32505 on: September 25, 2021, 09:10:32 pm »
Fuck the media in this country. They're the ones who instigated Brexit as well and all the airheads fell for it.
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32506 on: September 25, 2021, 09:35:54 pm »
Seen a pic in the local paper of a guy filling about 8 jerry cans up at the local petrol station, selfish twat, that's "hannoyed" me
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32507 on: September 25, 2021, 09:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on September 25, 2021, 09:35:54 pm
Seen a pic in the local paper of a guy filling about 8 jerry cans up at the local petrol station, selfish twat, that's "hannoyed" me
I bet sales of Jerry Cans have shot through the roof this week, Amazon made a killing on them no doubt.

Was always going to happen when we saw people filling shopping trollies full of toilet roll last year.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32508 on: Yesterday at 12:36:01 pm »
Walking home last night/this morning after a night out, and the queue of traffic outside the petrol station on Ullet Road was ridiculous. It was after midnight ffs!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32509 on: Yesterday at 01:35:09 pm »
Our daughter doesn't live in the same town as us,she's about seven miles away;half the petrol stations there have had to close.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32510 on: Yesterday at 01:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 25, 2021, 01:19:08 pm
It just shows how the media leads this sad and sorry nation around by the nose. It has the majority of the population dancing like puppets on a string. The media created this entire selfish, shambolic mess overnight on Thursday, and by Friday morning it was carnage.

Media + morons = chaos.   :butt

The Mail is blaming the ex BBC, Remainer Head of PR for the RHA for the whole kerfuffle.

You couldnt make it up but they excel.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32511 on: Yesterday at 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:51:13 pm
The Mail is blaming the ex BBC, Remainer Head of PR for the RHA for the whole kerfuffle.

You couldnt make it up but they excel.

They were obviously impeccable in their reporting weren't they?

Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,913
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32512 on: Yesterday at 04:20:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 25, 2021, 11:42:48 am
The deliveroo cyclists like Kesey will love this if it fucks up the moped and car drivers.

Fuck me, Kesey is a Deliveroo cyclist?

Heaven forbid having your pizza delivered by him.  Just be a few crumbs left in the box after he got a serious case of the munchies on the way around to ye.  :)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,834
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32513 on: Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm »
I've been on the road from Sefton Park upto Lydiate and back today. Every petrol station I passed had no fuel.  :butt
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32514 on: Today at 09:20:09 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:20:53 pm
Fuck me, Kesey is a Deliveroo cyclist?

Heaven forbid having your pizza delivered by him.  Just be a few crumbs left in the box after he got a serious case of the munchies on the way around to ye.  :)

:lmao

I remember him saying about the work he was doing during lockdown and included deliveroo

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm
I've been on the road from Sefton Park upto Lydiate and back today. Every petrol station I passed had no fuel.  :butt

Absolute fucking dickheads the people of this country, brains the size of a pea

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 808 809 810 811 812 [813]   Go Up
« previous next »
 