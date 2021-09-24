Panic buying fuel.



Just. Fuck. Off



Needed to top up yesterday and went to the petrol station totally oblivious. Local Asda station had closed at 7pm, the next closest Asda was open but after putting in your card etc no fuel was coming out, ended up at Morrisons in around a 10 minute queue. Every single person getting a full tank, nobody just topping up. Heard there are already big queues today. Feel for taxis, tradies and others who rely on their vehicles for work.Spent the last year being told how were such a great country and hearing all this bollocks about togetherness and having fucking VE Day street parties whilst an NHS spitfire flies overhead, yet the slightest mention of a fuel crisis and the selfless people of the nation are filling up their cars with fuel they probably dont need. The media will start talking about a CO2 crisis next and youll get people panic buying bottles of lemonade to go with their 42 packs of Andrex from last year. Cant wait for next Thursday when that fat straw headed prick is outside Downing Street at 8pm urging us to clap for lorry drivers.