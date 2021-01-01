I filled up yesterday as I normally do and there was no problems whatsoever. Last night I saw the news where they were basically creating a panic where none existed, and today, look at what we have now. It's the toilet roll fiasco all over again. People never seem to learn. I despair, I really do.
There is an ad on Planet Rock, its for a Warrington solicitors called Hayes Conner. Fucking hell, the fella who does it has this awful voice, terrible delivery and he pauses in all the wrong places, awful ad.
As bad as Victor Kiam then?
Esp the Manc ones.
Esp the ones who wear shorts.
Panic buying fuel. Just. Fuck. Off
people like big dick nick.
Heard there are already big queues today. Feel for taxis, tradies and others who rely on their vehicles for work.
Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.
Yeah, glad I drive about once every three months when I see this circus going on!
