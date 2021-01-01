« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1638044 times)

Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32480 on: Yesterday at 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm
I filled up yesterday as I normally do and there was no problems whatsoever. Last night I saw the news where they were basically creating a panic where none existed, and today, look at what we have now.

It's the toilet roll fiasco all over again. People never seem to learn. I despair, I really do.  :butt

It was ridiculous here;the queue at Tesco's petrol station blocked a roundabout,making it almost impossible to get from one side of town to the other.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32481 on: Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm »
'10 days to save Xmas'.

Sweet Jesus.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32482 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
McNasty's ads with the cheeky cocknerneee chapieee

Shit on a stick, except that shit on a stick probably has healthier ingredients.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32483 on: Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm »
There is an ad on Planet Rock, its for a Warrington solicitors called Hayes Conner. Fucking hell, the fella who does it has this awful voice, terrible delivery and he pauses in all the wrong places, awful ad.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32484 on: Yesterday at 10:37:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm
There is an ad on Planet Rock, its for a Warrington solicitors called Hayes Conner. Fucking hell, the fella who does it has this awful voice, terrible delivery and he pauses in all the wrong places, awful ad.

As bad as Victor Kiam then?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32485 on: Yesterday at 11:16:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:37:26 pm
As bad as Victor Kiam then?

He makes Victor Kiam look like Lawrence Olivier
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32486 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:28:47 pm
Esp the Manc ones.

Esp the ones who wear shorts.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32487 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32488 on: Today at 08:43:57 am »
The phrase that seems to be everywhere over the last year - more than ever

Now more than ever, we need to be together. Thats why were offering 10% off all new Vauxhalls over £10,000

Here at BT we understand now more than ever that we need to check in on our loved ones. Get 10p off every new annual subscription to BT Broadband, just £69.90 a month

Fuck off.

Also petrol. Also fuck off.
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32489 on: Today at 08:51:52 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 05:49:15 pm
Panic buying fuel.

Just. Fuck. Off

Needed to top up yesterday and went to the petrol station totally oblivious. Local Asda station had closed at 7pm, the next closest Asda was open but after putting in your card etc no fuel was coming out, ended up at Morrisons in around a 10 minute queue. Every single person getting a full tank, nobody just topping up. Heard there are already big queues today. Feel for taxis, tradies and others who rely on their vehicles for work.

Spent the last year being told how were such a great country and hearing all this bollocks about togetherness and having fucking VE Day street parties whilst an NHS spitfire flies overhead, yet the slightest mention of a fuel crisis and the selfless people of the nation are filling up their cars with fuel they probably dont need. The media will start talking about a CO2 crisis next and youll get people panic buying bottles of lemonade to go with their 42 packs of Andrex from last year. Cant wait for next Thursday when that fat straw headed prick is outside Downing Street at 8pm urging us to clap for lorry drivers.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32490 on: Today at 08:54:43 am »
I left for work at 5:45 this morning and there was a queue at the station near my house, not on that major a road either, just a small garage.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32491 on: Today at 08:55:19 am »
Yeah, glad I drive about once every three months when I see this circus going on!
Offline liversaint

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32492 on: Today at 10:36:02 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:51:52 am
Heard there are already big queues today. Feel for taxis, tradies and others who rely on their vehicles for work.



Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32493 on: Today at 11:12:23 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 10:36:02 am
Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.

Seen photos (as expected) of people filling up 4-5 Jerry cans in the boot. Part of me thinks its dickheadie behaviour, part of me is more angry at the media for creating the hysteria which has in turn made people panic. Maybe theyre stocking up because they need their car for work and are shitting themselves. Missus has already seen someone on Facebook today asking for a lift to the shop for food as they havent got petrol and live a while away.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32494 on: Today at 11:20:51 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:55:19 am
Yeah, glad I drive about once every three months when I see this circus going on!

Did you brim your tank this morning like the sheep? ;)
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #32495 on: Today at 11:22:37 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 10:36:02 am
Exactly. All the small hauliers who dont have on site fuel facilities will be fucked if this idiotic behaviour continues.

There will be fucking murder when Amazon drivers can't deliver their shit and the .com vans can't deliver the shopping.

Britain, a nation full of c*nts.
